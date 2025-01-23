How to Propagate a ZZ Plant — 3 Simple Techniques That Will Double (or Triple) Your Houseplant

What's better than one ZZ plant? Multiple ZZ plants, of course. This distinctive houseplant adds tall, structural foliage to any empty corner or bare tabletop. Style a few of varying heights next to each other and their glossy leaves make a sight to behold.

If you're looking to grow your indoor garden, the good news is that Zamioculcas zamiifolia (also known as the ZZ plant) is an easy plant to propagate, making them a great choice for newer plant parents. There are multiple methods to try — from stem cuttings to simply separating a larger plant (a process known as propagation by division).

Better still, although the ZZ plant's upright stems are normally slow-growing, propagation offers much faster gratification. It only takes a few short months to see new growth, meaning you'll have a collection of new plants in next to no time. Here are three techniques you can use to propagate a ZZ.

How to Propagate a ZZ Plant With Leaf Cuttings

The ZZ plant is one of the best plants to propagate in water, and the easiest way to do so is with a leaf cutting. In fact, you can even propagate ZZ leaves that have fallen from the plant (although they might take longer to develop roots). Here's how it's done.

1. Cut a leaf

"To propagate with leaf cuttings, first cut a healthy leaf from the plant," says Jo Lambell, plant expert and founder of Beards & Daisies. Using a sharp, clean pair of scissors or pruners, cut as close to the stem as possible and try to take a small section of the leaf stalk with it (known as a petiole).

For small leaf cuttings, we recommend using a precise pair of scissors, like these Premium Pruning Shears by Houseplant Resource Center, available at Amazon. It's also a good idea to take multiple cuttings to improve your chances of success.

2. Place in water

To propagate a plant in water, you'll need a small glass, jar, or vase to hold the cutting. "Simply place the stem or leaf in a vessel of water, only enough to keep the bottom of the cutting submerged," explains Paris Lalicata, plant expert at The Sill.

3. Wait for roots to develop

After some time, you'll notice small roots developing on your cutting (we weren't lying when we said the ZZ is one of the easiest plants to propagate.) "Roots can take several months to develop. First the potato-like rhizomes appear, followed by the fibrous roots," says Paris.

The speed will depend on conditions like light, warmth, and the maturity of your parent ZZ plant. "Provide bright indirect light, warm temperatures, and moderate humidity," instructs Paris. "Refill the water vessel weekly as it gets low and clean out occasionally to remove algae."

4. Transplant the cutting

"Once the cutting has developed roots of around an inch, re-pot into well-drained soil," says plant expert, Ian Drummond. "Keep in bright indirect light and only water once the soil has dried out." It's also best to use potting soil containing perlite for adequate drainage.

Paris Lalicata Social Links Navigation Head of Plant Education and Community at The Sill I head of Plant Education and Community here at The Sill where I've been for 5 years now. I am a self-taught plant expert with over ten years of experience growing houseplants and am currently working on becoming a certified sustainable gardener. I currently maintain an indoor garden of over 200 plants in the north east. My passion is making plant care more digestible for budding plant parents, and sharing the many benefits of having plants indoors.

How to Propagate a ZZ Plant by Division

Another simple way to propagate your ZZ plant is using the division method. For this technique, you'll need a mature plant with multiple stems. It's also best to try this method in the growing season (spring to early summer) when the plant is actively growing.

1. Remove the plant from its pot

The division method involves separating sections of your mature plant (known as a mother plant), so you'll need to remove your ZZ from its pot and loosen the soil.

2. Separate the rhizomes

The ZZ plant grows from underground potato-like stems called rhizomes which help them to store water. You'll need to identify these if you choose to propagate by division to avoid separating at the wrong place (a common houseplant propagation mistake). "Gently separate the rhizomes from the main plant," instructs Jo. "Each piece should have at least one leaf and a healthy root to it."

You should be able to do this by hand. "Gently massage the roots to separate the potato-like rhizomes," says Paris. "Some pruning may be required for overly pot-bound plants."

3. Repot the divisions

"Once separated, re-pot into separate pots using well-drained soil and water," says Ian. You can do this immediately after dividing the cuttings.

"This method usually provides faster results because the new divisions are already established and have a better chance of growing quickly," says Jo.

Jo Lambell Social Links Navigation Founder of Beards & Daisies Jo, the founder of Beards & Daisies and author of The Unkillables, discovered her passion for houseplants in 2001 after transporting a 6ft Monstera home on public transport. "I realised there had to be a better way to get plants delivered," This sparked the idea for a business that makes plant delivery more accessible. As Beards & Daisies approaches its 10th anniversary, they offer a carefully curated selection of indoor plants, from prayer plants to palm trees. Jo and her Plant Folk team are all about spreading the plant love, sharing expert tips with both budding and seasoned plant enthusiasts. And with their 100% recyclable or compostable packaging, they’re keeping things green in more ways than one.

How to Propagate a ZZ Plant With Stem Cuttings

Finally, you can also use stem cuttings to propagate a ZZ. Similar to the division method, this is a good technique if you want a full-looking ZZ plant right away and don't want to wait for a nursery plant to grow from a leaf cutting.

1. Cut a stem

Similar to lead cuttings, you'll need to start by cutting a stem with sharp pruners or scissors. "Ideally you should cut a stem with a small piece of the root bud," says Jo. This is the very tip of the root that's visible just above the soil line.

2. Allow the cutting to form a callus

Similar to propagating succulents, you need to let ZZ stem cuttings form a callus before you plant them. "To do this, let the cutting dry for a day or two to heal over," Jo says. You'll notice that the stem dries and turns waxy where you cut it. Paris notes that you can also dip the cut end into a rooting hormone. (Hormex Rooting Powder from Amazon is a popular brand.)

3. Repot the cutting

After a few days, you can transplant your cutting. Similar to planting leaf cuttings after propagating in water, Jo emphasizes the importance of well-draining soil. "Water lightly and wait for new growth to appear, which may take a few weeks to months," she says.

"Overtime you can gently tug on the cutting to see if there’s any resistance," adds Paris. "If so, that means roots are developing."

Ian Drummond Social Links Navigation Interior Landscape Designer Ian Drummond is an interior landscape designer and author. Ian has been at the forefront of the indoor plants' revival in recent years and has won multiple gold medals at the RHS Chelsea Flower in England for his indoor gardens. His book, At Home with Plants, is published by Octopus Books.

FAQs

What Is the Fastest Way to Propagate a ZZ plant?

Being a plant parent sometimes requires agonizing patience, but it doesn't take long to grow a new ZZ plant from propagation if you use the right method.

"The division method is usually the fastest and easiest way to grow a ZZ plant because it involves replanting parts that already have strong roots," notes Jo. Using this technique, you can immediately have multiple new plants.

You don't need to be an experienced green-thumb to propagate a ZZ plant successfully. The trick is to choose the right method for you and ensure you provide adequate care while the cutting grows. This means giving the sufficient light, and avoiding common mistakes like overwatering (remember that it takes a while for a younger plant to establish its root system, so they'll need less water than a mature plant),

With the right care and attention, and just a little bit of patience, you'll have a whole colony of ZZs in no time. Before long, you can even start propagating those new plants, too.