Trust Me, This Genius DIY 'Fountain' Trick Will Save Your Houseplants From the Summer Heat — And the Low Humidity Levels Forecast

With the summer heat about to hit once again, you're probably doing your best to cool yourself. And as you chill your home, it's important to remember to re-energize your indoor garden, too.

Your first question might be: 'do I need a humidifier for my houseplants?' Well, what if I told you that you can restore humidity and treat your home to a tranquil water feature without having to bring in an eyesore of a humidifier?

After all, according to the Royal Horticultural Society, you want to aim for around 60% humidity for your indoor plants to thrive, and this number skyrockets to some 90% for tropical-style plants. With the forecast for the next week seeing humidity levels forecast at around 40%, they could use some help.

The best part? All you need are three easy-to-find ingredients to bring this makeshift houseplant humidifier to life.

What You'll Need

As explained by plant content creator Mariah Harman, this houseplant hack involves the use of a shallow bowl planter, a solar fountain, and a couple of fungus gnat drops as a precautionary add-on to keep any pests at bay.

If your indoor bowl planter has a drainage hole, you'll first need to cover this up with some tape. I recommend this Gorilla Tape Handy Roll from Amazon. Paste it over the hole on the inside of the pot and then fill your planter with water.

Add in a couple of drops of fungal gnat solution or a few spritzes. And then introduce your solar fountain to the pot. Ideally, it should be placed by a window near your indoor garden, so your fountain is in full function during the day.

Since not all your houseplants need this extra boost of humidity, I recommend arranging your humidity-loving houseplants by this makeshift humidifier for best results.

How Does it Work?

A mini indoor fountain adds to the sensory experience of your home while humidifying your houseplants. Win-win! (Image credit: Alyssa Anselmo. Design: Studio Anva)

Since houseplant humidity myths like pebble trays and plant baths simply don't make the cut, this clever technique is the efficient (and calming) trick your summery indoor garden calls for.

But how does it work? Well, the solar fountain spouts water up from the bowl and into the atmosphere, allowing the air to absorb the water through evaporation. This continuous fall and flow of water rehydrates the air and lends your houseplants the humidity they crave.

More Stylish Planters

