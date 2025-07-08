Trust Me, This Genius DIY 'Fountain' Trick Will Save Your Houseplants From the Summer Heat — And the Low Humidity Levels Forecast
And, believe it or not, all it takes are three simple ingredients
With the summer heat about to hit once again, you're probably doing your best to cool yourself. And as you chill your home, it's important to remember to re-energize your indoor garden, too.
Your first question might be: 'do I need a humidifier for my houseplants?' Well, what if I told you that you can restore humidity and treat your home to a tranquil water feature without having to bring in an eyesore of a humidifier?
After all, according to the Royal Horticultural Society, you want to aim for around 60% humidity for your indoor plants to thrive, and this number skyrockets to some 90% for tropical-style plants. With the forecast for the next week seeing humidity levels forecast at around 40%, they could use some help.
The best part? All you need are three easy-to-find ingredients to bring this makeshift houseplant humidifier to life.
A post shared by Mariah Harman | Houseplant Tips (@mariahgrows)
A photo posted by on
What You'll Need
As explained by plant content creator Mariah Harman, this houseplant hack involves the use of a shallow bowl planter, a solar fountain, and a couple of fungus gnat drops as a precautionary add-on to keep any pests at bay.
If your indoor bowl planter has a drainage hole, you'll first need to cover this up with some tape. I recommend this Gorilla Tape Handy Roll from Amazon. Paste it over the hole on the inside of the pot and then fill your planter with water.
Add in a couple of drops of fungal gnat solution or a few spritzes. And then introduce your solar fountain to the pot. Ideally, it should be placed by a window near your indoor garden, so your fountain is in full function during the day.
Since not all your houseplants need this extra boost of humidity, I recommend arranging your humidity-loving houseplants by this makeshift humidifier for best results.
How Does it Work?
Since houseplant humidity myths like pebble trays and plant baths simply don't make the cut, this clever technique is the efficient (and calming) trick your summery indoor garden calls for.
But how does it work? Well, the solar fountain spouts water up from the bowl and into the atmosphere, allowing the air to absorb the water through evaporation. This continuous fall and flow of water rehydrates the air and lends your houseplants the humidity they crave.
More Stylish Planters
If you're looking for more hacks to keep up with your houseplant care routine, indoor garden styling tips, or simply looking to connect with fellow green-thumbed enthusiasts, here's a guide to the most stylish plant-obsessed Instagram creators of the moment.
The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve.
Amiya is a Home Wellness Writer at Livingetc. She recently graduated with a Masters Degree in Magazine Journalism from City, University of London, and has lent her words to beauty, fashion, and health sections of lifestyle publications including Harper’s Bazaar and Women’s Health. Her experience as a research analyst has equipped her with an eye for emerging trends. When she’s off the clock, she can be found reading, listening to music, or overanalyzing her latest Co-Star update.