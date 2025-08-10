I'm Calling It — This 'Water Feature Pot' Is the Simplest, Most Chic Way to Add the Soothing Sound of Water Into Your Garden

With summer in full swing, we're soaking up every bit of sun by spending as much time as possible in our gardens, and whether you're lucky enough to have a sizeable outdoor space or a much smaller inner-city patch, water feature pots are the unexpected addition you need to know about.

"Water feature pots are self-contained vessels with a small pump that recirculates water — no pond or plumbing needed," explains landscape designer Katherine Aul Cervoni. "They add the soothing sound and reflective beauty of water to even the smallest garden or patio, from tight urban spaces, balcony corners, or as a focal point in planting beds."

If you want to elevate your water garden ideas this summer, look no further than a water feature pot to provide a sense of tranquility. "The soft bubbling helps mask street noise or neighbor chatter," adds Kat, giving you all the more reason to browse the stylish options below.



Gardenesque Roux Ancient Stone Tall Water Feature £300 at gardenesque.com Perfectly patinaed, this stone water feature pot adds earthy texture. Complete with an LED light, it will diffuse a gentle glow into your outdoor space as the water softly trickles — the perfect duo for a calming sanctuary during the summer months and beyond. What's more, you don't need to worry about it at all, thanks to its weather-resistance and lengthy 3-meter power cable that allows for flexibility.

There are many reasons why Gardenesque's Roux Ancient Stone Water Feature pot gets the Livingetc tick of approval. Beyond its rustic appearance, its materiality makes it a durable option, an important consideration for any outdoor piece. And when it comes to choosing water feature pots more generally, landscape designer Katherine Aul Cervoni recommends, "Choosing frost-proof materials like ceramic, stoneware, or composite for durability."

And don't be deterred by its size either. In fact, Katherine says bigger is often better when it comes to water feature pots. "Larger vessels hold more water and need less frequent refilling," she adds, noting that the hidden pump chamber on this style is best, "for a clean, modern look."

When it comes to price, it's not the cheapest water feature you'll find, but for Livingetc's editor Hugh Metcalf, the price seems reasonable. "I have outdoor pots of a similar size and finish in my garden, and they cost about the same price as this water feature — so given you get all the kit to bring water to your garden, this actually seems like a steal."

Katherine Aul Cervoni Social Links Navigation Landscape Designer and Founder of Staghorn NYC Katherine 'Kat' Aul Cervoni is the founder and principal of the landscape design firm, Staghorn NYC, as well as the home-gardening blog The Cultivation by Kat. With a passion for helping people reconnect with nature in their everyday lives, Kat designs outdoor spaces that function as natural extensions of the home. Her work emphasizes low-maintenance, sustainable plantings – especially native species – that offer long-term beauty and ecological value. Kat’s design approach balances seasonal interest with practical, livable spaces that invite daily use and year-round enjoyment.

While this stylish and durable water feature pot ticks lots of boxes, it's not the only one out there. Below, are some other alternatives to shop.

Williston Forge Seiler Weather Resistant Accent Fountain with Light £269.99 at Wayfair UK If you prefer a more modern look, go for this water feature that doubles as a planter. Crafted from resin, this dual-functional garden addition can withstand the elements — from sunlight to frost — and is a perfect choice if you want your water feature to blend more seamlessly with your plants. Ivyline Kew Poppy Seed Water Feature in Gray £249.99 at John Lewis Designed to mimic the shape of a poppy head, this timeless water feature pot will no doubt bring elegance to your garden. Featuring an LED light for a welcoming look, its simple design makes it easy to incorporate into various garden or patio styles. Cox & Cox Solana Fountain £250 at Cox and Cox Lean into a contemporary garden scheme with this square water feature pot from Cox & Cox. Crafted from concrete, it offers a clean and angular look, allowing you to benefit from the soothing sound of trickling water without appearing fussy or rustic.

When it comes to installing a water feature pot in your garden, it's a fairly straightforward task. Since most will already have a pump included, all that's needed is an electrical outlet to power it.

To ensure steadiness with your water feature pot, Katherine notes that you will need a "level paver or hard surface for placement", so keep this in mind when choosing where to place it.

If you're looking to add more interest, she recommends adding "river stones or aquatic plants to dress the surface", depending on your chosen design. And keep in mind that you'll also need to refill your water feature to ensure adequate water volume, often more frequently during the summer months.

FAQs

What to consider when installing a water feature pot in your garden?

While installing a water feature pot in your garden is a fairly simple process, there are a few important things to consider to ensure a practical finish and stylish look. While solar panel water fountains are available, many require electricity through a mains connection, and so you need to have an electrical outlet within reach of your cable length. Be aware that some water feature pots have plugs that are only suitable for indoor use.

Beyond the technical considerations, the placement of your water feature pot is important. "Consider how much splash the pot produces, especially if placing it near wood decking or seating," warns Katherine. "Be sure it’s located on a level, stable surface and somewhere you can hear it."



In addition to their tranquil sound, did you know that water features can also cool a garden? So it's a win-win, really.