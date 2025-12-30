What Were the Most Popular Houseplants in 2025? According to These Experts, This Is What Everyone Was Growing This Year

2025 was a gorgeous year for plant-lovers! This year, more than most, plant styling got chicer, selections got brighter, and cultivars with personality reigned interior gardens everywhere. And according to the Plants & Flowers Foundation Holland, there were a couple of stand-outs that were the most beloved houseplants this year.

Elevated basics, resilience in nature, and atmospheric verdure were the popular houseplant trends this year. And each of these top five cultivars reflects those values from leaf to flower.

So, without further ado, let's get into the winning varieties and what they bring to the table. Plus, an insight into what that might mean for the trends to come in 2026.

1. Monstera 'Thai Constellation'

Classically beautiful, this monster variety was the most popular plant of the year. (Image credit: Plants For All Seasons)

"At the top of this year's standout houseplants was monstera 'Thai constellation'," says Monique Kemperman, horticultural expert at Plants & Flowers Foundation Holland. "Chosen for its sculptural leaves, this plant brings that 'living artwork' aesthetic into homes."

Since monsteras are among the most low-maintenance plants for indoor gardens, it comes as no surprise that they made the list. But this special variety feels exactly right for the year, considering it fashions minimalism with an elevated edge in its speckled leaves.

If you love the look of this subtly striking plant, then the Monstera Thai Constellation Variegated Houseplant from Plants For All Seasons is perfect.

Monique Kemperman Social Links Navigation Horticultural Expert As a horticultural expert at the Plants and Flower Foundation Holland, Monique Kemperman possesses an in-depth understanding of the industry, which she’s honed over the past 30 years in the sector. Everything from exotic houseplants to the art of floral design continues to fuel her passion and dedication to promoting the benefits of plants and cut flowers to consumers across the globe.

2. Calathea 'Moonlight'

A close runner up is this dual-toned calathea variety. (Image credit: Beards & Daisies)

Second of all, we have calathea 'moonlight'. "These houseplants are beloved for their patterned foliage and innate ability to create instant calm in living spaces," says Monique.

Be The First To Know The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

With its vibrant light green leaves featuring brush strokes of dark green, calathea 'moonlight' is the kind of houseplant that will immediately catch attention in any living space.

Plus, this variety is classified under pet-safe houseplants, making it a stylish option for verdant homes with dogs and cats. While this specific variety can be hard to get your hands on, this Calathea Zebra Plant from Flowers & Plants Co. is a stunning (and similar) alternative.

3. Gerberas

If charming flowers are your vibe, gerberas are the way to go. (Image credit: Plants & Flowers Foundation Holland)

According to Monique, gerberas were among the flowering plants that made a major comeback this year. "These blooms are praised for their cheerful colours and versatility in styling," she notes.

This Gerbera Garvinea 'Sweet Smile' from Thompson & Morgan is a cheerful choice to grow at home. And if you prefer to style them as cut flowers, then The Gabi from Bloom & Wild is a beautiful pick, which includes playful pink gerberas, bright roses, and matthiola stems.

Decorating with flowers also took a significant step up this year, and flowers like gerberas helped realize that floral arrangements can be fun, flirty, and freshly fashionable in any space.

4. Calathea 'Misto'

There's no wonder this plant was among the top varieties this year. (Image credit: Gardening Express)

“People are seeking plants not only for beauty, but for the balance and well-being they bring into everyday life," says Monique. "And calathea 'misto' is a houseplant that represents these needs, coming in as another one of our 'top of the pots'."

As one of the best houseplants that clean the air, calathea 'misto' is a wonderful addition to any room in your home that needs a splash of bright foliage. However, a wellness room feels like an ideal space to house this plant.

If you do bring this winning houseplant home, our guide to calathea care will help you keep your new addition healthy, so you can help this trend thrive in 2026, too.

5. Spray Roses

These coupled roses also powered through as a key trend this year. (Image credit: Plants & Flowers Foundation Holland)

Last but not least, Monique tells me that spray roses were another highly rated plant this year. Whether you grew them in planters or styled them in vases, this trend gave these classic flowers a new lease on life.

Characterized by stems with coupled flowers, these smaller roses are a beautiful addition to both minimalist and maximalist arrangements, depending on your choice of supporting blooms and the floral color palettes you opt for.

The Jo from Bloom & Wild styles dried spray roses in a way that feels boho chic, if you want to honor this trend before the year comes to a close.

Stylish Planters to Keep Up with the Trends

Anthropologie Large Lennon Textured Planter £58 at Anthropologie Color: Cream This Large Lennon Textured Planter from Anthropologie is equal parts minimalist style and textural intrigue for a soft statement in your indoor garden. Arket Metal Flower Pot £35 at Arket UK Color: Silver Since chrome was one of the biggest trends of the year, it only feels right to marry it with one of these houseplants. And this number from Arket is my personal favorite. Raki Kim Studio Off-White Face Pot Set £135 at SSENSE Color: Oatmeal I love this Off-White Face Pot Set from Raki Kim Studio to help plants like calatheas and monsteras stand out.

I spy some of these trends trailing into the new year. And while our official take on the aesthetics predicted to have a moment in 2026 is soon to sprout, for now, I'll leave you with Style Pulse SS26 for everything that's worth keeping an eye out for come January.