Okay, There Have Been Plenty of Morris & Co. Collaborations Lately, but Zara Home's Makes the Patterns Feel So Effortlessly Modern
This has to be our favorite new iteration of William Morris' iconic 19th-century botanical patterns
While winter continues to drag its heels and our lives are largely lived indoors, there’s no better time to inject a little joy in the form of pattern into your home. While color can be all too easy to tire of, patterns, in contrast, offer something more enduring, adding depth, curiosity, and visual intrigue that rewards the eye over time.
One pattern trend continuing to surface everywhere right now is botanical prints, many rooted in the work of William Morris and the Victorian Arts & Crafts movement he helped shape. From simpler leafy repeats to richly intricate floral designs in vibrant palettes, many of Morris’s designs are instantly recognizable, bringing a sense of nature-led optimism into the home, whatever the colorway.
Still, botanical patterns don't have to be bold and overwhelming. When softened through earthy, muted tones, they can appear calming rather than commanding, and this is where Zara Home’s new Morris & Co collection really excels.
Working with browns, neutrals, and gently washed-out hues, it offers a notably restrained take on Morris’s 19th-century designs. The result feels almost archival in spirit, restoring these exuberant patterns with a sense of quiet intention and making them surprisingly soothing to live with. Here's what I'm tossing up buying.
With its intricate repeat of leaves, boughs, and blooms, this duvet cover is unmistakably William Morris, rendered in a softened mix of greens, yellows, browns, and blues. Crafted from 300-thread-count cotton sateen, add the matching pillowcases or go all in with the coordinating flat sheet for a considered case of pattern-drenching that still feels calm and composed.
Or for something unmistakably William Morris, this square cushion cover leans fully into the drama. Its gregarious, intricately layered pattern feels wonderfully expressive, with flashes of yellow lifting the design and black-and-yellow striped stamens unfurling from the center of the blooms.
The same pattern is also available as a duvet set — a large canvas that really lets the intricate pattern sing. Weaving stems, curling leaves, and dainty flowers are enlivened by striking red tulips, all layered over silhouetted branches on a rich green ground. Where Morris & Co. patterns can often feel quite exuberant, this palette has a softened, pre-washed feel, delivering all the classical botanical character without tipping into visual overload.
For something more neutral but no less botanical, this brown-toned 300-thread count duvet cover has an inherently cozy feel, pairing well with whites, creams, and even crisp stripes. Large leaves curl and swirl across the surface, interspersed with flowers of all shapes and sizes, while scattered dots fill the space, giving the design a sense of rhythm.
Leaning into a bolder yet still highly versatile palette, this mustard yellow throw would bring instant warmth to a bed or sofa, finished with a tactile fringed edge. Winding branches, blooming flowers and tiny leaves weave across the surface, sprinkled with lively pops of pink buds.
When winter nights turn chilly, it always pays to have a good bedspread on hand — and this brown linen jacquard-patterned option looks so welcoming. The floral pattern is so subtle that the whole bedspread gets away with being neutral — but a closer look reveals an intricate design unfurling across the fabric.
Okay, now we’re talking: this squishy pet cushion gets the whole family involved. With a floral pattern and piped edge, the 80cm-wide circular pillow features a handy stitched handle for easy moving. The mustard-and-brown palette is as practical as it is pleasing, helping camouflage any inevitable pet mess.
Speaking of pets, this roll-up blanket is another must-have, with its tactile faux shearling lining and Morris & Co. design expressed in the same brown and mustard colorway. Secured with leather straps and equipped with a useful handle, it's easily pawtable (sorry — had to) and enviously stylish.
Other Morris & Co. Collaborations to Know
But Zara Home's new botanical collection is just one of the numerous Morris & Co. homeware collaborations that have dropped lately. From soft bedding to statement rugs and curtains, in 2026, we can honestly drench every surface of our homes in these heritage patterns, should you want to.
Here are some of my favorite collaborations to know about.
There’s no better time than winter — when the sun sets before dinner — to zhuzh up your curtains, and Hillary’s Morris & Co. collection ensures there’s always a great view. Five iconic William Morris designs are reimagined across eight colorways, including the utterly romantic Pimpernel Soft Rose, with its intertwining willow leaves and blush-pink blooms that seem to dance in an invisible breeze.
There’s nothing subtle about House of Hackney’s William Morris Collection, and that’s exactly the draw. Vibrant wallpapers with crisp recurring patterns in bold palettes give William Morris’ archival patterns some fresh umph, while fringed cushions, domed lampshades, and ottomans create patterned touchpoints across your home.
Blending premium fabrics with the ease of flat-pack, Swyft’s elegant seating has quickly become a firm favorite. So it’s no surprise that dressing these reliable designs in iconic heritage patterns produced a result that’s both bold and beautiful. The Swyft x Morris & Co collection spans cushions, ottomans, chairs, loveseats, bedframes, and spacious sofas, but the standout has to be Swyft’s two-seater sofa bed. Here, upholstered in William Morris’ much-loved Fruit pattern, it ensures that even last-minute guests are treated to a touch of effortless style.
Spanning bedding and curtains to candles and towels, as soon as I saw it, I knew so many of the pieces in the 209-strong Habitat x Morris & Co. collection would sell out — but you can still get your hands on this gorgeous table lamp. Beyond the Arts & Crafts pioneer’s best-known textile patterns, the collaboration draws inspiration from William Morris’ homes, and that’s where we get this Art Nouveau-inspired lamp from, with its opal glass shade draping like crisp white cotton over a walnut stem. For something unmistakably William Morris, this Strawberry Thief Blue Ceramic Lamp is also a little scene-stealer.
There’s no shortage of William Morris-inspired bedding on the market, but Piglet in Bed’s pre-washed linen-blend bedding takes things up a notch — not least because the collaborative collection includes matching pyjamas and housecoats, too. This green-hued, super-soft duvet cover features criss-crossing climbing branches and swaying oak leaves against a cream backdrop. And with the matching pyjamas and pillowcases, you can be completely cocooned in leafy green.
Ruggable is fast becoming the place to shop for rugs. Its tufted pieces are machine-washable, and the brand consistently delivers covetable designs and cool collaborations. Case in point: its Morris & Co. range is ideal for anyone embracing the Modern Heritage trend with its earthy palette of creams, navy, and rich tones. This rich teal rug is a standout, featuring a whimsical garden scene with a leafy tree, winding vines, flowers, fruit, and birds at play. Inspired by embroidery designs by William Morris’ daughter May, it breaks free of Morris & Co’s usual trope of recurring patterns while still celebrating the iconic garden-inspired motifs the brand is known for.
January is behind us, and while winter lingers, these Morris & Co collaborations inject a welcome burst of joy and cosiness while subtly prepping the home for spring.
The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve.
Zara Home’s collection is just one of a host of new releases from January that have excited me, so if botanicals aren’t your thing, there’s still plenty of fresh inspiration to brighten up your space.
Olivia Emily is one of the most exciting new talents in consumer lifestyle journalism. Currently finishing off a Masters in Journalism at the City University, London, she has quickly proved herself at being adept on reporting on new interiors trends. A regular contributor to Livingetc, she is brilliant at being able to decode information for our audience.