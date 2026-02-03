While winter continues to drag its heels and our lives are largely lived indoors, there’s no better time to inject a little joy in the form of pattern into your home. While color can be all too easy to tire of, patterns, in contrast, offer something more enduring, adding depth, curiosity, and visual intrigue that rewards the eye over time.

One pattern trend continuing to surface everywhere right now is botanical prints, many rooted in the work of William Morris and the Victorian Arts & Crafts movement he helped shape. From simpler leafy repeats to richly intricate floral designs in vibrant palettes, many of Morris’s designs are instantly recognizable, bringing a sense of nature-led optimism into the home, whatever the colorway.

Still, botanical patterns don't have to be bold and overwhelming. When softened through earthy, muted tones, they can appear calming rather than commanding, and this is where Zara Home’s new Morris & Co collection really excels.

Working with browns, neutrals, and gently washed-out hues, it offers a notably restrained take on Morris’s 19th-century designs. The result feels almost archival in spirit, restoring these exuberant patterns with a sense of quiet intention and making them surprisingly soothing to live with. Here's what I'm tossing up buying.

Other Morris & Co. Collaborations to Know

But Zara Home's new botanical collection is just one of the numerous Morris & Co. homeware collaborations that have dropped lately. From soft bedding to statement rugs and curtains, in 2026, we can honestly drench every surface of our homes in these heritage patterns, should you want to.

Here are some of my favorite collaborations to know about.

January is behind us, and while winter lingers, these Morris & Co collaborations inject a welcome burst of joy and cosiness while subtly prepping the home for spring.

Be The First To Know The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Zara Home’s collection is just one of a host of new releases from January that have excited me, so if botanicals aren’t your thing, there’s still plenty of fresh inspiration to brighten up your space.