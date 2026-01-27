"Blue is the invisible becoming visible," noted the artist Yves Klein of the ultramarine shade he created in 1960. It also turns out to be an apt metaphor for this Victorian worker’s cottage in downtown Toronto, where once run-of-the-mill schemes have been allowed to sing again in a now modern home updated by Sam Sacks Design.

Yes, that particular brand of International Klein Blue underscores the transformation, inspired by the vivid colors of Yves Saint Laurent’s Jardin Majorelle in Morocco, but a host of other details, from meticulous woodwork to statement rugs, also play their part.

"This home looks like a small, unassuming cottage, yet once inside it unfolds in layers," says designer Sam Sacks. "You expect low ceilings but you find airiness." (Image credit: Lauren Miller)

"My goal was to put the architecture back in," says interior designer Sam Sacks of the property, which had been renovated in the early 2000s, resulting in the formation of an impressive double-height living space on the first floor.

But many of the building’s original features had been lost, so Sam reinstated moldings and architraves. "Everything had to feel intentional and understated because the owner doesn’t like anything flashy or blingy," says Sam. "She wanted the space to reflect her character — a blend of calm, boldness, and nostalgia."

Sam replaced a traditional Shaker kitchen with sleek International Klein Blue cabinetry . "I love that modernist juxtaposition between new and old," she says of the softening coving and brick veneer that she added for contrast. (Image credit: Lauren Miller)

Sam spent two years on the revamp, ensuring all the spaces related to one another, while adding back character. "Every room is a monochromatic cube, with spare, well-placed hits of color and texture," she says.

"The color is added in controlled, meaningful ways. If you look closely, most of the spaces are a sea of white and timber, and color mainly comes from accessories. It’s about a little going a long way — gently pulling tones through from one room to the next."

Graphic lines, sleek stripes and architectural furniture lend contemporary appeal to this double-height space. "We had fun here, introducing shots of blue in the chairs, as well as lighting-cum-art installations for playfulness," says Sam. (Image credit: Lauren Miller)

IKEA Stockholm Rug £199 at IKEA The interrupted stripe of this rug is the perfect graphic addition to a soothing scheme.

The result is a home that treads the line between timelessness and of-the-moment appeal. "In fact, trendy never hits the radar with her," says Sam of her client. "We were guided by one question: 'Does this feel like an artful move?’".

Be The First To Know The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Wood, cane and the soft sheen of a gold leaf console add warmth to this playful dining room . "The sisal serpent rug reflects the owner’s passion for liveable art," says Sam. (Image credit: Lauren Miller)

This has paid off in spades, with evidence of playfulness throughout. In the double-height living area, a light has cavities that sprout trailing plants, while in a subtle but fun customization, that blue appears again via the edges of a pair of Frank Gehry Wiggle chairs painted by Sam.

"We wanted a little softness here so we chose zellige tiles for their organic feel," says Sam. (Image credit: Lauren Miller)

In the dining room and study, sisal rugs shaped like a serpent and a crocodile are a visual surprise, while the guest bathroom has a sink that resembles a bin. "They are emblematic of the owner’s love of the unusual — cheeky moments that play into her personality," says Sam.

"We kept it clean and peaceful in this space, where a simple palette is offset by a contemporary timber, four-poster oak bed to create quiet impact and architectural structure," says Sam. (Image credit: Lauren Miller)

H&M Home Linen-Blend Cushion Cover £9.99 at H&M (US) A bright blue accessory is unexpected in a bedroom; all the more reason to add it in, to make your bedroom more interesting.

But it’s the softening elements that inject the "lived-in and deeply personal" feel that the owner craved, from the tactile leather knife pouches in the kitchen to the standout white oak four-poster bed.

Special pieces, including a charcoal drawing and a vintage Mixmaster owned by the client’s grandmother, are displayed on open shelving above the kitchen sink, a subtle nod to nostalgia.

Graphic tiles with a hint of retro patterning add dimension to this compact en suite . "The sphere repeats riffs on the shape of the porthole window ," says Sam. (Image credit: Lauren Miller)

Kartell Kartell Componibili Round Storage Unit, 3 Drawer - White £144.56 at Amazon UK Chic and ever-practical, the Kartell Componibili Round Storage Unit makes for the perfect bathroom storage piece.

It all adds up to a home that shows that with a tweak here, a statement piece there, and a confident splash of color, anything is possible. "Isn’t that the dream?" asks Sam. "If you’re prepared to be adventurous, you can really ring the changes."