One of the most important elements to consider when designing an outdoor space is how you will feel when using it — and one thing is for certain: you're not going to feel comfortable, calm, and relaxed with prying eyes from nosy neighbors. The trouble is, privacy is not a luxury available to all.

However, there are things you can do to make your space more private, and one of the simplest and most effective ways is with a privacy screen. Highly underrated, the best privacy screens can instantly turn your garden into a serene retreat, offering seclusion, careful zoning, and a considered design moment. And I think I've just found the best one yet.

The IKEA NÄMARRÖ Garden Storage and Privacy Screen is a 3-in-1 marvel. Not only does it add privacy to your space, but it also has built-in storage that can be used as an extra seat, making it ideal for balconies, terraces, and smaller gardens to maximize space. And do you know what makes this versatile screen even more appealing (aside from the great price point)? It looks really, really good.

IKEA NÄMARRÖ Storage Box and Privacy Screen - Outdoor $244.99 at IKEA Size: 80 cm W / 68cm D / 140cm H Made of naturally durable acacia wood, pre-treated to protect it against the elements, this chic NÄMARRÖ screen can help shape and zone your space. Offering privacy, extra storage, and extra seating, its timeless style will suit any aesthetic, whether you have a small balcony or a large modern garden. The privacy screen is also suitable for training climbing plants for added color and interest, and the freestanding style offers flexibility to reposition it to where you need it most. The added storage means extra cushions or gardening tools can be neatly tidied away for an uncluttered, stylish space to relax in. I love this Pack of Two Linen-Blend Seat Cushions to use on top of the bench, which you could store in the box and then bring out as needed. And if you're working with a larger space, why not use two or more screens to zone it, or pair it with the IKEA NAMARRO Privacy Screen for a cohesive design that suits your outdoor area.

I won't lie, I'm into pretty much the entire NÄMARRÖ collection. (Image credit: IKEA)

What I've noticed since I came across the NÄMARRÖ privacy screen is that there aren't actually all that many garden screens like it on the market — and I see a lot of garden furniture land in my inbox every day. You can find quite a lot that come with built-in planters, but very little that have built-in storage that also works just as well as additional seating, and in such a designer-look style, too.

This kind of garden screening idea is particularly ideal for its flexibility — it's not a permanent structure you have to commit to; it's a clever tool that can seamlessly define your space when needed, adding height and interest without completely blocking natural light.

I'm also particularly fond of the warmth of the wood for its cozy, textural appeal that makes it perfect for an outdoor living room vibe. And a privacy screen doesn't just hide nosy neighbors — they are also a stylish way to hide unsightly parts of your outdoor space, such as exposed drains and pipes, or even bins.

One of the five-star rating customers says of the screen: "Great product, easy to put together, good quality, perfect for my garden, screens my hot tub." Another agrees, adding that there is "plenty of storage for seat cushions". It can also be used indoors as a room divider with a storage bench for added versatility.

It's certainly on my list of the best IKEA products — I think you'd be hard pressed to find a piece that works as hard as the NÄMARRÖ privacy screen for the price.

Alternative Garden Dividers

I have selected more of my favorite outdoor privacy screens that are as stylish as they are practical, and which will suit a variety of spaces and needs. They're also incredibly reasonably priced — you're welcome.

IKEA NÄMMARÖ Privacy Screen - Light Brown Stained Indoor/Outdoor View at IKEA Size: 80 cm W / 50cm D / 140cm H One of IKEA's best-selling products, this screen, much like the NÄMMARÖ Privacy Screen with Storage, is made from treated acacia wood, making it perfect for indoor-outdoor living. Its portability means you can easily adapt how it's used within your space to accommodate your needs — whether you want to hide unwanted views, create a sheltered spot, or add an intentional layer to your garden's layout. Hapihom Decorative Garden Privacy Screen With Stand £119.99 at Amazon UK Size: 183 L x 120cm W This larger garden privacy screen is designed to last — crafted from galvanized steel with a protective powder coating that resists rust, corrosion, and fading from the elements. It also reduces wind exposure, and is noted as "stable in wine for year-round peace of mind", as well as blocking neighbors' views, for the ultimate cozy sanctuary in your outdoor space. Wayfair Ivy Bronx Garden Privacy Screen £85.99 at Wayfair UK Size: 140cm H X 32cm W X 1.7cm D How chic is this privacy screen? I love the textural weathered steel, which makes it a feature in itself, and the matte finish of decorative inlays is non-reflective, making it practical for whatever the weather throws at it. This durable style will make a design statement in your space, while also providing privacy and a place to grow your favorite plants and blooms. La Redoute Wassif Acacia Outdoor Screen £209.99 at La Redoute UK Size: 150cm W / 180cm H / 3cm D Taking versatility up a notch again, this Wassif Acacia Outdoor Screen from La Redoute can easily be folded up when not in use and moved around your space as needed. The variation in slats offers added interest, too, and the horizontal slats create excellent spots to hook hanging planters for creating a display of color and foliage, and additional privacy. Nicoman Nicoman Metal Outdoor Privacy Screen With Stand £149.99 at Wayfair UK Size: 180cm H X 120cm W X 40cm D This eye-catching style from Nicoman is crafted from high-quality weather-resistant metal that's designed to stand the test of time. Ideal for patios, balconies, or gardens, this garden screen can be used as a decorative feature, a windbreak, or to enhance privacy in your outdoor space. The design is also available in a black powder-coated finish, as well as this pre-rusted patina, so there is an option to suit your style. Beliani Garden Bench with Wall Panel MATINO Acacia Wood £229.99 at B&Q Size: 170cm H / 80 cm W / 40 cm D Most similar to the NÄMMARÖ Privacy Screen with Storage, this design features a bench and storage box, and it also incorporates movable shelves for displaying potted plants and herbs, or whatever you fancy. Crafted from durable acacia wood, it is naturally resistant to the elements, and the storage box is perfect for storing seat cushions or outdoor utensils.

