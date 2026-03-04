IKEA's 3-in-1 Privacy Screen Is a Small Garden Savior — With Storage That Becomes an Extra Seat, It Maximizes Space While Blocking Nosy Neighbors in Style

This versatile garden divider is ideal for any type of outdoor space, from balconies and terraces to larger backyards for clever zoning and privacy

One of the most important elements to consider when designing an outdoor space is how you will feel when using it — and one thing is for certain: you're not going to feel comfortable, calm, and relaxed with prying eyes from nosy neighbors. The trouble is, privacy is not a luxury available to all.

However, there are things you can do to make your space more private, and one of the simplest and most effective ways is with a privacy screen. Highly underrated, the best privacy screens can instantly turn your garden into a serene retreat, offering seclusion, careful zoning, and a considered design moment. And I think I've just found the best one yet.

The IKEA NÄMARRÖ Garden Storage and Privacy Screen is a 3-in-1 marvel. Not only does it add privacy to your space, but it also has built-in storage that can be used as an extra seat, making it ideal for balconies, terraces, and smaller gardens to maximize space. And do you know what makes this versatile screen even more appealing (aside from the great price point)? It looks really, really good.

An outdoor living room on a terrace of a white house with patio doors; the furniture is wood-based and there is an IKEA NAMARRO Privacy screen in the background with hanging rice pendant lights in a cluster from the ceiling, an outdoor rug, plants and a parasol in the background

I won't lie, I'm into pretty much the entire NÄMARRÖ collection.

(Image credit: IKEA)

What I've noticed since I came across the NÄMARRÖ privacy screen is that there aren't actually all that many garden screens like it on the market — and I see a lot of garden furniture land in my inbox every day. You can find quite a lot that come with built-in planters, but very little that have built-in storage that also works just as well as additional seating, and in such a designer-look style, too.

This kind of garden screening idea is particularly ideal for its flexibility — it's not a permanent structure you have to commit to; it's a clever tool that can seamlessly define your space when needed, adding height and interest without completely blocking natural light.

I'm also particularly fond of the warmth of the wood for its cozy, textural appeal that makes it perfect for an outdoor living room vibe. And a privacy screen doesn't just hide nosy neighbors — they are also a stylish way to hide unsightly parts of your outdoor space, such as exposed drains and pipes, or even bins.

One of the five-star rating customers says of the screen: "Great product, easy to put together, good quality, perfect for my garden, screens my hot tub." Another agrees, adding that there is "plenty of storage for seat cushions". It can also be used indoors as a room divider with a storage bench for added versatility.

It's certainly on my list of the best IKEA products — I think you'd be hard pressed to find a piece that works as hard as the NÄMARRÖ privacy screen for the price.

Alternative Garden Dividers

I have selected more of my favorite outdoor privacy screens that are as stylish as they are practical, and which will suit a variety of spaces and needs. They're also incredibly reasonably priced — you're welcome.

If you're looking for more ways to elevate your space this year, experts share how to style your outdoor areas, what to plant, and how to let nature thrive in the latest garden trends for 2026.

