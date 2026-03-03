Habitat's Best-Selling £25 Garden Parasol Is Back in New Colors and Prints (but Probably Not for Long, It Sold Out Last Year)

It's our pick of the parasols this summer, and even though sunshine might seem far off, it's worth planning ahead

Habitat Sunbeam Garden Parasol
If you’re anything like me, you’ll obsess over one single item each season, and you'll obsess even more when suddenly you can't get your hands on it because you realize you're not the only one obsessing over it, and it's sold out. Last summer, for most people (myself included), that was Habitat's £30 Garden Parasol.

And it's not hard to see why it was a best-seller. (Hint: the cool, mid-century style and, frankly, crazy low price.) Well, the good news is that it's not only back in stock, but in a raft of new colors and prints. But if I were you, I'd grab the fringed green-and-white striped style, which is currently only £25.

It couldn't be timelier. Spring is finally on the horizon, and I’m starting to think about garden preparation: power-washing the terrace, unpacking the garden furniture, and buying a brand-new parasol to steal the show. "It’s all about creating a statement piece that complements your furniture while providing essential shade," says Habitat's head of design, Andrew Tanner. "We’re seeing an appetite for bold patterns, playful stripes, and vintage-inspired fringes that add a touch of retro charm." This design has all three.

Whether it's protecting you from rain (it's the UK, after all) or sunshine, a garden parasol is a must-have when it comes to outdoor living room ideas.

Contributing Writer

Nicky Rampley-Clarke
Contributing Writer 