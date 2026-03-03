If you’re anything like me, you’ll obsess over one single item each season, and you'll obsess even more when suddenly you can't get your hands on it because you realize you're not the only one obsessing over it, and it's sold out. Last summer, for most people (myself included), that was Habitat's £30 Garden Parasol.

And it's not hard to see why it was a best-seller. (Hint: the cool, mid-century style and, frankly, crazy low price.) Well, the good news is that it's not only back in stock, but in a raft of new colors and prints. But if I were you, I'd grab the fringed green-and-white striped style, which is currently only £25.

It couldn't be timelier. Spring is finally on the horizon, and I’m starting to think about garden preparation: power-washing the terrace, unpacking the garden furniture, and buying a brand-new parasol to steal the show. "It’s all about creating a statement piece that complements your furniture while providing essential shade," says Habitat's head of design, Andrew Tanner. "We’re seeing an appetite for bold patterns, playful stripes, and vintage-inspired fringes that add a touch of retro charm." This design has all three.

Habitat Sunbeam Garden Parasol £25 at Habitat UK With a mid-century design, the Sunbeam Garden Parasol is a simple way of adding retro charm to your outdoor space. Its striped green-and-white design spans a decent 1.6m, offering plenty of shade for the sunniest of days. While not wooden, the metal pole comes in an earthy-brown shade that blends into its natural surroundings and features a clever pulley system that lets you tilt the parasol to the required angle. Better still, the whole thing is height-adjustable, while the fringed detail adds the finishing touch and a holiday feel.





Stylish Alternatives to Shop

Business & Pleasure Co. Striped Market Parasol in Green £579 at John Lewis Splashing the cash on summer after a never-ending winter? At the upper-end of the market is this striped parasol from Business & Pleasure – a lifestyle brand known for creating outdoor products with a polished, vintage aesthetic. Whether on your patio or beside the pool, this design features a green, white, and pink striped canvas that’s been specially treated against UV and water damage, while it boasts a 2m span and push-up mechanism. LA REDOUTE INTERIEURS Valeria Striped Fabric Fringed Parasol £139.99 at La Redoute UK Offering everything from florals to block colors and even leopard print, LaRedoute is seemingly another great place to go for your pick of garden parasols. For something similar to Habitat’s, this Valeria style is just the thing, featuring a green-and-yellow striped motif that’s sure to make your garden stand out while providing shade in the garden. The fringed canvas doesn’t just look pretty but also comes with UV protection, while the white pole is height-adjustable for ease. Cox & Cox Gili Fringed Parasol £195 at Cox and Cox The Gili parasol from Cox & Cox adds a touch of quiet luxury with a beautifully crafted shade in a dreamy cream color matched with deep fringing in the same colorway. Although finished with a convincing wood-effect, the pole is actually made from powder-coated steel for durability and features three notches to allow the height to be adjusted so it’s just right. Soho Home Tuuci Parasol £5,995 at Soho Home For a bit of a splurge, invest in this hardy but sexy parasol inspired by Soho House Amsterdam. You get more than just the coveted name. It’s made for Soho Home by Tucci and is crafted from marine-grade materials with a green-and-cream canvas finished with delicate fringing around its scalloped edge. The aluminium frame comes in a wood finish with a sturdy base. This one is going to last (both materially and in terms of style) for season after season after season. OKA Hanway Garden Parasol in Bhukara Marine Blue £995 at oka.com What I love about OKA is that the quintessentially British brand takes some of its most beloved prints, such as Bhukara, and rolls them out across its collections. Case in point is the Hanway, a garden parasol featuring the distinctive pattern in marine blue on the underside of the large canopy, which adds an unexpected splash of style to outdoor spaces when it’s opened. It’s made in Italy and is the epitome of elegance with its stand clad in synthetic all-weather rattan. The holder is sold separately. LA REDOUTE INTERIEURS Medio Fringed Balcony Half Parasol £99.99 at La Redoute UK Don't think you've got the space for a parasol? Don't worry — this clever half parasol is here to help. Complete with a similar sage green color and tasseled fringe, it's 270cm wide, 135cm deep, and has a height-adjustable pole to help it fit into tighter spaces. And while it's still more expensive than Habitat's full option, it's made with a water-repellent canvas with UVFP50 protection for durability. It works with the Taris Umbrella Stand, sold separately.

Whether it's protecting you from rain (it's the UK, after all) or sunshine, a garden parasol is a must-have when it comes to outdoor living room ideas.

