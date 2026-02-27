Not Been Paying Attention? These Are the 10 Best Homeware- and Interior-Related Things You Might Have Missed Out on in February

January is universally infamous for feeling like the longest month of the year, while February, on the other hand, is literally the shortest. It's safe to say, I can't believe it's already time to welcome March, and with that, give a round of applause to all the exciting homeware releases that the past month has brought us.

If February's new-in homewares round-up was any indication, there has certainly been a shift in what's stocking the shelves lately. Warmer weather may not be here yet, but our favorite designers and interior brands have the fresh colors, prints, and styles synonymous with spring on their minds. I made a list as these launches landed in my inbox, and curated 10 that speak to the feeling best — we call it ICYMI (or In Case You Missed It, if you don't know the acronym). Separately, each of these releases brings its own originality to the table (some literally serving up stylish kitchenware), and together, there is a certain energy that beckons the new season.

Be it an area rug in a bright new color or soft bedding to reenergize your sleeping space, February was full of fabulous news and homeware releases to inspire your next upgrade. I thought January's homeware releases would be hard to beat, but here is everything you need to know.

1. Nordic Knots Introduces a New Spring Color Palette

Image 1 of 3 The bubble gum pink rug adds a lively pop of color to the room. (Image credit: Nordic Knots) A dark rug can be very grounding in a neutral space. (Image credit: Nordic Knots) This caramel color immediately adds warmth to the space. (Image credit: Nordic Knots)

Nordic Knots is up there with my favorite places to buy rugs (the Grand Rug in Milano green is still at the top of my wishlist). It tends to have a higher price tag, of course, but in my opinion, rugs are absolutely pieces worth investing in.

Color is something Nordic Knots specializes in, and luckily, this month the brand just launched a new Spring color palette collection, composed of three inspiring new shades: Emerald green (which reads more like a dark teal), Pecan, and Sakura Pink.

Interiors editor Emma Breislin previewed the new designs during her recent trip to Paris Deco Off and confirms: "The Emerald Green is absolutely divine." A pop of color? A grounding base? No matter where or why you choose to lay this floor covering, your room is sure to benefit from it.

2. Flawk Studio Drops Hardware and Homewares

The cabinet pulls look neutral from far away but add character up close. Image credit: Flawk This bobbin butter knife is simple but so elegant. Image credit: Flawk

I had the privilege of experiencing the handmade hardware and homewares designed by Flawk during a home tour a few months back, and I've been a super fan since. The London-based design studio's works extend from spaces to collectable objects, and when it comes to Flawk's new range of hardware and homeware, every piece is artistic, modern, and deeply unique.

There is everything from ceramic handles designed by kids in collaboration with STORE Projects to brushed metal mini floating shelves and whimsical door numbers. With this collection, you're not just buying another decor item; you're buying a piece of art.

3. MG&Co. Polka Dot Lighting Collection

The polka dots add a very subtle print and texture to the space. (Image credit: MG&Co.)

Anything MG&Co. does is sure to be fun, but always blended with the right amount of refined style. (I'm still not over those sardine-shaped backplates.) But the wheels keep turning, and this February, the brand released a sleek yet playful range of mini polka dot lights.

There are only three (admittedly quite similar) variations of the design: a small pendant, a large pendant, and a mounted flush light. And they all come with a clear, glass bulb design with frosted polka dots. It's simple, but it's fun.

4. Pandora Taylor Releases a 'Frippery' Collection

This collection is full of luxurious whimsy in a French countryside meets Art Nouveau style. (Image credit: Pandora Taylor)

Prepare your posh and polished French interior dreams, because London-based interior designer, Pandora Taylor, launched her second product collection this month, and it has me dreaming of a Parisian holiday.

The Frippery collection spans 10 pieces (including the designer's first foray into fabric and lighting design) and is inspired by the French word friperie, denoting the adornment of clothing or upholstery. So, as such, each piece has been inspired by finishes that make up the final fripperies of a polished garment or piece of upholstery: tassels, fringes, braids, and cords.

There is a bold, but delicate color palette, plenty of upholstery, and a strong sense of theatricality in each piece. Below are a few of my favorites.

5. Spazio Leone's New London Gallery

You can spend the day shopping or just browsing the beautiful space. (Image credit: Spazio Leone)

Sorry in advance to the rest of the world, but this new Spazio Leone gallery in London stopped me in my tracks. Housed within a former Victorian textiles factory, the gallery is open to the public — for the first time — every Saturday and by appointment Monday to Friday. And though the pieces are available solely through sale and private hire, simply gazing at the stunning works makes for a fulfilling, design-led afternoon.

Expect to see a rotating collection of art and design, where pieces by cult Italian designers (such as Angelo Mangiarotti, Carlo Nason, Paolo Buffa, and Giuseppe Pagano) sit alongside works from emerging talent.

6. Lucy Williams x Pelican House 2.0

This collection offers pieces that are modern with a folky touch. Image credit: Lucy Williams x Pelican House The horse details are small and subtle, making the rug feel more like an art piece. Image credit: Lucy Williams x Pelican House

If you don't already know about British tastemaker Lucy Williams, this is a strong introduction to a remarkable talent. She's known for her refined, yet folky designs that adopt natural color palettes and modern design. And lucky for us, the designer rug collaboration between Pelican House and Lucy Williams just released a second iteration this month.

The new launch will introduce three new variations of the original designs: Frith, Croft, and Apollonia. As with the debut collection, each piece is a tribute to the landscapes and textures of three places close to Lucy’s heart: England, Wales, and Greece. There are mini horse and fish motifs, cozy reds and greens, and patterns that blend naturally into cozy interiors — I'm obsessed.

7. Fabco Introduces W20+ Doors

The new light of Spring means you need to get your window treatments feeling refreshed. (Image credit: Fabco)

There is no time like a change of seasons to take on a little renovation, and Fabco, a leading UK manufacturer of external and internal steel windows and doors, has just introduced W20+, its most advanced and thermally efficient (not to mention good-looking) slim steel system to date.

W20+ showcases the brand's advancement in hot-rolled steel thermal performance, with all design enhancements carefully concealed to fully maintain the original sightlines of steel and glass. In design terms, that means Fabco has capitalized on form and function, so you can enjoy Spring's sunshine through an aesthetically pleasing (and practical) lens.

8. Bed Threads' New Piped Bedding

Piping is so hot right now, and this new bedding range does it so well. (Image credit: Bed Threads)

Australian bedding brand Bed Threads is on top of things when it comes to new and improved bedding launches that incorporate the latest trends and styles. And its latest launch? The Piped Cotton Bedding Collection.

While Bed Threads has had the piped, two-toned style on its site as a throw pillow style already, it's expanding the collection to include duvet covers and standard, king, and European pillowcases, too. The two-toned design makes it the ideal collection for someone who likes to switch up their bedding ideas frequently, but still wants quality sheets.

My favorite colorway of the pipped cotton collection? The brown-and-cream style, hands down.

9. Smeg's Cookware Collection

The naturally non-stick coating makes one-handed pancake flipping lightwork. (Image credit: Charlotte Firth. Smeg)

Does Smeg really need an introduction? The brand has become one of the most famous places to score quality appliances, the best espresso machines, and even cookware.

But this month, Smeg reintroduced its cookware with an extensive range that even comes in a few fabulous Spring-inspired colorways. Pots in a matte cream and pans in a light teal blue — yes, please.

They've dabbled with cookware in the past, but now you can shop for seven different pots and pans, including a heavy-based wok, a large casserole dish, and all the basic frying and sauce pans.

10. Anthropologie x Damson Madder

Breakfast just tastes better when the serve-ware looks this cute. (Image credit: Anthropologie)

Breakfast in bed just got way more stylish with this exciting Anthropologie x Damson Madder collaboration. I first spotted it when shopping in-person at Anthropologie in London, and I've been dreaming of it ever since.

It's playful, colorful, and inspires that nostalgic sense of child-like whimsy — but with a grown-up, fashionable edge, of course. Whether it's the cottage-shaped honey pot, hand-drawn coffee mugs, or the tomato tower candlestick holder, this collection will make you want to plan your next brunch-time tea party. It's breakfast with a side of style this season.

Well, February went by in a flash, but that just means all the exciting March must-haves and musings are right around the corner! To stay up to date on March's homeware launches, be sure to subscribe to the Livingetc newsletter.