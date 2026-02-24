I was wandering around an Anthropologie store in London last weekend (as one does) when I overheard a girl explaining to her boyfriend why they definitely needed to buy the dessert plate clutched in her hands. I had to look. It had a charming, watercolor-like motif of an outdoor cafe in a poppy primary palette — I could see the appeal. And then I realized it was part of the new Damson Madder's homewares collection, available exclusively at Anthropologie.

I raced over to see the full collection. It had all the charm and whimsy we've come to expect, but there was something about it I couldn't quite put my finger on initially. The hand-drawn scalloped borders around the lip of the teacups, the honey pot in the shape of a cozy cottage, and the tower of tomatoes posing as a candle holder — it's like my childhood play-pretend tea party, all grown up.

Anthropologie's homewares can do almost no wrong, in my eyes. Throw Damson Madder's playful charm into the mix, and well... safe to say, I watched that couple walk out of the store, dessert plate in tow, just slightly enviously.

The dessert plates look just as good styled on the shelf as they do on the table. Image credit: Anthropologie Drinking coffee out of this sweet, butter yellow mug instantly elevates your morning routine. Image credit: Anthropologie

Most of the collection is playful tableware; specifically, tableware that would cater well to a home cafe (ahem, make-believe tea party) breakfast idea. Think cutesy butter dishes, charming egg cups, sugar pots, and patterned tea towels. If you're already planning your easter brunch, pay attention.

The bold primary colors feel warm and offer a refreshing spring color palette (finally, not everything needs to be pastel), while the motifs offer an exciting glimpse at what we can expect for spring and summer tableware trends. Perhaps another tomato girl summer in 2026?

And, of course, the coffee-lover in me immediately spotted the espresso cups and saucers (the butter-yellow and brown, my personal favorite) and the Moka pot-shaped candle!? How fun. Basically, it's a collection very well worth browsing. Below are a few of my favorite pieces.

My childhood self would have been obsessed with this collection, and it's nice to know some things will never change! I don't know about you, but suddenly I'm ready for warmer weather, sunny mornings, and a brunch party or two. While you're feng shui-ing your home for spring, make sure you don't forget the breakfast table.

Be The First To Know The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Don't want to miss another sure-to-sell-out homeware collaboration? Make sure to sign up to the Livingetc newsletter.