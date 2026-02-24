Okay, It's Official, This New Damson Madder Range Is My Favorite Anthropologie Collab of All Time — It's Just So Whimsical
Go ahead and plan the brunch, this collection deserves to enjoyed with friends around the breakfast table
I was wandering around an Anthropologie store in London last weekend (as one does) when I overheard a girl explaining to her boyfriend why they definitely needed to buy the dessert plate clutched in her hands. I had to look. It had a charming, watercolor-like motif of an outdoor cafe in a poppy primary palette — I could see the appeal. And then I realized it was part of the new Damson Madder's homewares collection, available exclusively at Anthropologie.
I raced over to see the full collection. It had all the charm and whimsy we've come to expect, but there was something about it I couldn't quite put my finger on initially. The hand-drawn scalloped borders around the lip of the teacups, the honey pot in the shape of a cozy cottage, and the tower of tomatoes posing as a candle holder — it's like my childhood play-pretend tea party, all grown up.
Anthropologie's homewares can do almost no wrong, in my eyes. Throw Damson Madder's playful charm into the mix, and well... safe to say, I watched that couple walk out of the store, dessert plate in tow, just slightly enviously.
Most of the collection is playful tableware; specifically, tableware that would cater well to a home cafe (ahem, make-believe tea party) breakfast idea. Think cutesy butter dishes, charming egg cups, sugar pots, and patterned tea towels. If you're already planning your easter brunch, pay attention.
The bold primary colors feel warm and offer a refreshing spring color palette (finally, not everything needs to be pastel), while the motifs offer an exciting glimpse at what we can expect for spring and summer tableware trends. Perhaps another tomato girl summer in 2026?
And, of course, the coffee-lover in me immediately spotted the espresso cups and saucers (the butter-yellow and brown, my personal favorite) and the Moka pot-shaped candle!? How fun. Basically, it's a collection very well worth browsing. Below are a few of my favorite pieces.
These cups and saucers are probably my favorite part of the collection. The imperfected scalloped lines are reminiscent of childhood whimsy, but the butter yellow and brown colorway is perfect for 2026 fashion. This style also comes in baby blue and red, and as a full coffee mug size.
Is it just me, or have egg cups had a serious glow-up lately? I love the red-and-blue contrast in this design, but the other red-and-yellow striped version is just as fun.
Vegetables in lieu of flowers has become one of my favorite table setting trends. While tomatoes have been appearing across home decor for a little while now, this candlestick holder feel original and may just be my sign to start shopping for summer.
Move over cabbageware, it looks like you've got some friendly competition. This fennel-shaped creamer oozes personality and the green tonal colorway will add a natural pop of color to your table.
Online, I thought this Moka pot was a real Moka pot, but in person the size is actually much smaller than it appears, and it's the cutest little candle. Especially if you are a coffee-obsessed individual like me!
My childhood self would have been obsessed with this collection, and it's nice to know some things will never change! I don't know about you, but suddenly I'm ready for warmer weather, sunny mornings, and a brunch party or two. While you're feng shui-ing your home for spring, make sure you don't forget the breakfast table.
