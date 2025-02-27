How to Feng Shui Your Home for Spring — 7 Actions to Take Now for Better Energy This Season

Now that the frost is melting and the color is returning to the scenic landscapes around us, Spring is officially afoot. Now, that means as much to your outdoor environment as it does to your interior spaces.

As per the principles of Feng Shui, with the onset of a new season comes a fresh set of tips to make sure your home is balanced for abundance. To make sure that your living space is all set to embrace this bountiful season, we reached out the experts and put together a list of Spring feng shui tips that will set your home up for success.

So, let's get into everything you can do to master this ancient philosophy.

1. Let Your Home Breathe

An open window here and there will refresh your home in one fresh breeze. (Image credit: Nicole Franzen. Design: Jessica Gersten)

Laura Morris, co-founder of the Mindful Design Feng Shui School, tells us that opening your windows to let in fresh air is a simple yet efficient spring Feng Shui tip. By letting your home breathe, she explains that you're actually clearing out old energy and refreshing your home in the process.

"Aim to do this for at least nine minutes, or even just nine seconds if it is really cold out," she says. "Ideally, do this between 11:00 AM and 01:00 PM local time., as this is when yang qi (warm energy) is at its peak."

When it comes to small apartment Feng Shui, this is one of the easier tips to adopt. Now, while the windows are open, Laura also recommends standing in the center of your home and visualizing that your space is breathing with you as you inhale and exhale deeply.

Laura Morris Social Links Navigation Co-founder of the Mindful Design Feng Shui School Laura Morris is a Feng Shui teacher and Tarot card reader. Laura is the co-founder of Mindful Design Feng Shui School and co-host of the Holistic Spaces podcast. She is also an artist, mom, wife, and avid traveler. She divides her time between her home in Prince Edward County, Canada, and her farmhouse in southern Tuscany, Italy.

2. Refresh Your Seasonal Color Palette

We'll take any excuse to switch up your décor and spring Feng Shui happens to be our current justification. (Image credit: Kensington Leverne. Design: Maison August)

Feng Shui master Marie Diamond tells us that introducing seasonal colors such as pastel pinks, soft greens, sky blues, and fresh yellows is a brilliant spring Feng Shui tip to welcome light and uplifting energy.

"These colors correspond to the Wood and Earth elements, symbolizing growth, stability, and nourishment," she explains. "Plus, they are perfect for helping to promote harmonious family bonds."

She recommends introducing splashes of these colors through spring decor in the form of throw pillows, candles, artwork, or even table settings.

Marie Diamond Social Links Navigation Feng Shui master Marie Diamond is a world-renowned transformational leader, speaker, and global best-selling author. She is a Feng Shui master and star of the global phenomenon “The Secret”.

3. Harmonize Your Culinary Space

Treating your kitchen to a flourish of foliage is never a bad idea. (Image credit: Kensington Leverne. Design: Maison August)

When it comes to kitchen Feng Shui rules, Laura explains that you can prepare your culinary space for spring by placing a live green plant near the sink or stove.

"Your stove represents the fire element and your sink is water, and adding the wood element in the form of a plant can help to balance these two energies," she notes. "This creates a more harmonious qi that will help to uplift and balance the space."

When treating your kitchen to a green flourish, just remember to opt for kitchen plants that thrive in this environment.

4. Reset Your Bed's Energy

Dressing your bed in airy fabrics is the best call for spring comfort and bedroom Feng Shui. (Image credit: Darren Chung. Design: OWN LONDON)

According to Laura, the start of spring offers us an opportunity to reset. If you want to focus on yourself, your health, and your sleep this season, she finds that the bedroom is the best place to focus on.be sure to look at your bed.

"The bed is a really important place in your home to pay attention to because it’s where you rest and recharge," she explains. "This is a great time of year to switch out your bedding to something a bit lighter or get yourself a new set of sheets with natural fibers like linen or cotton."

And while you reset the energy in this space, you can also go the extra mile by directing your focus towards achieving the perfect Feng Shui bedroom layout.

5. Activate Wealth and Abundance

Make 2025 your year for success by tapping into the auspicious zone of the season. (Image credit: Douglas Friedman. Design: Jill Lewis Architecture)

Aside from using a Feng Shui map in your home, you can also identify the auspicious zones in your space by direction. Marie tells us that as of 2025, the area of your home associated with wealth and abundance is the Southeast.

"You can activate this area by placing healthy, round-leafed plants, a small water fountain, or a bowl of golden coins," she suggests. "These items will all work to attract abundance and prosperity."

Similarly, she finds that interspering decorative touches of blue, green, and gold in the Southeast space can also help to amplify your financial growth.

6. Align With the Spring Equinox

Strive for balance of the yin and yang in time for the Spring equinox. (Image credit: Sims Hilditch)

Given that it's the year of the wood snake in Feng Shui, it's essential to take the nescessary measures to adapt your home to the environment around you. And that includes aligning your home for the spring equinox.

"Spring is the time of balance between dark (yin) and light (yang), making it ideal for adjusting your home’s energy," says Marie. "Make sure you have both soft, calming elements such as curtains, rugs, or dim lighting, and uplifting, vibrant features, such as candles, bright flowers, or music."

This balance in décor will make sure your space is dressed for the season, while also attracting a balanced energy for a convivial home environment.

7. Elevate Spring Cleaning

Take your spring cleaning game to the next level by participating with intention. (Image credit: Cieran Murphy. Design: Alexandra Buchanan Architecture)

Along with decluttering for better Feng Shui, it's important to prioritize a spring cleaning. Additionally, Marie recommends turning your spring cleaning into a meaningful ceremony by setting an intention for yourself or your home.

"Incorporate the metal element by using a bell or an object with a clear ringing sound," she adds. "You can ring the bell wherever you want, or try moving to the center of your home and ringing the bell nine times."

Each time you ring the bell, she recommends feeling the vibrations move through not only your home but also through you for a more meaningful manifestation of energy.

FAQs

Why Is Spring an Auspicious Time to Embrace Feng Shui?

Laura explains that spring is an auspicious time to embrace feng shui because this is when the wood element qi begins to rise. She tells us that the start of this season causes the the energy to stir and push upward through the ground.

"Soon we will have new growth all around us in the form of spring flowers. This burst of spring energy is a perfect time to work on your home with Feng Shui," she notes. "In many cultures, spring is a time for cleansing our homes and spaces. There is a collective desire to clean and remove the stagnant yin energy that has accumulated over the winter, making way for fresh energy.

While spring cleaning is beneficial on a practical level, incorporating feng shui intentions can enhance this process, inviting even more significant energy shifts into our lives."

With sunlight streaming, flowers blooming and birds chirping, spring embodies a vibe that is unrivalled in its positivity. It's the time of year that brings plenty of happy energy and if you're interested in letting this vibe carpet your home, Feng Shui is where it's at.

But while you're at it, just remember to pencil in your spring cleaning too. For an unruly home will bring you no luck.