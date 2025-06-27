How to Feng Shui a Patio With Plants — 4 Things to Consider for a Lush Space That’s Enriched With Energy

You don't need to be a Feng Shui expert to know that a lush flourish has the power to instantly improve the energy in any indoor and outdoor space. And a potted garden is no less chi improving than a ground-grown garden.

When it comes to backyard Feng Shui, one of my favorite ways to enhance the energy is to green up a patio. However, this can quickly go wrong if you go in without knowing what to consider when fostering a container garden for Feng Shui.

So there's no mistaking the energy your patio deserves, here are some quick tips to keep in mind as you treat your patio.

1. Choose Plants With Intention

Selecting plants that are known to improve Feng Shui is step one. (Image credit: Louise Wellington. Design: Sandbox Studio. Stylist: Holly Irvine)

It's no secret that intentional curation is the key to any Feng Shui space. And this is especially important when you're picking the plants for your patio.

Feng Shui master Marie Diamond also points out that it's important to think beyond color coordination or Instagram-worthy foliage. "In Feng Shui, every plant is an energetic statement," she says. "Its shape, color, size, and growth pattern send out a specific frequency that directly affects the chi (life force energy) of your space."

When it comes to shape, there is one little tip that can make a big difference. "As a rule, the best plants for Feng Shui have soft, heart-shaped leaves," says Feng Shui expert Anjie Cho. "In general, it's best to avoid anything that is sharp or spiky, like a cactus plant."

Marie also recommends looking for round or coin-shaped leaves, such as jade plants, pilea, or peperomia. "These are excellent choices for attracting prosperity and softening harsh energy. Upward-growing, vertical plants, like lucky bamboo, dracaena, or Italian cypress, raise the energy and encourage personal growth, motivation, and career success," she notes.

"Flowering plants in fiery colors, especially red geraniums, orange marigolds, and sunflowers, are ideal for patios facing South, where they activate passion, visibility, and confidence."

Anjie Cho Social Links Navigation Feng Shui Expert Anjie Cho is a Feng Shui educator at the Mindful Design Feng Shui School. She’s the author of three books: Holistic Spaces, Mindful Homes, and forthcoming Mindful Living.

Marie Diamond Social Links Navigation Feng Shui Master Marie Diamond is a world-renowned transformational leader, speaker, and global best-selling author. She is a Feng Shui master and star of the global phenomenon “The Secret”.

2. Create Flow With Living Design

Soft, free flowing designs are a Feng Shui dream. (Image credit: Shannon McGrath. Design: Hindley & Co. Landscape: Kate Seddon Landscape Design)

According to Marie, a harmonious patio should feel balanced, flowing, and protected — not too open, but not overly enclosed either. She tells me that this is where the art of energetic boundaries comes into play.

"You can use planters and pots to create natural pathways and energetic guidance. Position them along walkways, flanking doorways, or leading from one zone to another to channel chi like a gentle current," she suggests.

"If your patio feels too exposed or chaotic, create soft boundaries with tall patio plants like bamboo, lemongrass, or grasses that sway in the wind. These act as natural walls while still allowing energy and air to move freely."

And when it comes to outdoor plant pot arrangements, the one mistake you should steer clear of is overcrowding. "Too many pots packed tightly together can stagnate the energy, no matter how beautiful they are," she adds. "Think curated calm, not jungle jam."

3. Balance the Five Elements

A whisper of each element is the only way to holistically design your patio for Feng Shui. (Image credit: Ben Anders)

While plants do signify the wood element, Marie tells that you can (and should) bring all five elements of Feng Shui onto your patio by carefully choosing plant colors, pot shapes, and accessories. This creates a space that feels deeply balanced and alive.

Wood: As mentioned, the wood element is all about your patio greenery. "Especially consider the use of vertical gardens to properly represent this element. This is important for health, growth, and renewal," she says.

Fire: "Represented by red flowers, triangular shapes, and sun-loving plants like begonias or zinnias," she notes. "The fire element fuels passion, excitement, and recognition."

Earth: She also recommends adding ceramic pots, terracotta containers, yellow or brown flowering plants, and square-shaped planters. Why? Because the Earth element grounds energy and brings stability.

Metal: "Introduce round pots, gray, silver, or white containers, and delicate, round-leaved plants," she says. "Metal supports clarity, precision, and helpful people."

Water: "Add blue planters or wave-shaped decor. Even climbing vines or ferns can evoke the water element," she comments. "Water supports flow, wisdom, and spiritual connection."

Marie tells me that the aim is to design your patio as a mini ecosystem that harmonizes all elements. She explains that this holistic design and attention to detail, from striking colorful plants to the best outdoor planters, will effortlessly radiate a sense of natural completeness.

4. Keep the Energy Fresh

Healthy, happy plants are at the heart of a beautifully energized patio. (Image credit: © Flower Council of Holland)

We can all agree that a verdant patio with healthy, well-cared-for plants is aesthetically pleasing to the eye. But in Feng Shui, it goes beyond just looks. In fact, a withering patio garden is one of the most common Feng Shui drainers around.

"That's why it's important to research the best plants for your climate," says Anjie. "Plants that are having a rough time, or dying and sick, will not be good for the health of the people in the home. You want healthy plants that can thrive in the area you live in, and for the light situation where your patio is located."

Marie also explains that in Feng Shui, what is alive is aligned. "If your plants are wilting, overgrown, or neglected, they reflect stagnation or imbalance in your life," she states. "Keeping your patio plants thriving is not just gardening. It’s energetic self-care."

So, consider designing your patio with native plants. Gardens that give back were one of the key trends at this year's Chelsea Flower Show, and it could be the energy restorer your patio needs.

FAQs

What Is the Best Direction for a Patio?

In general, south-facing patios are the most popular choice. This is because these patios get the most sunlight and warmth, which allows for a thriving potted garden and a beautiful al fresco entertainment space.

"South-facing patios are ideal for fame, passion, and visibility," says Marie. "Decorate with vibrant flowers, red cushions, and lively lighting. This is the space for hosting, storytelling, and shining bright."

"Your patio is more than just a place to plant flowers or lounge in the sun. It’s a living reflection of your energy field," says Marie. "When designed with Feng Shui principles and filled with plants chosen with love and clarity, it becomes a power spot. A space that nourishes your dreams, supports your well-being, and invites nature to co-create with you."