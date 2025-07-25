5 Things Designers Always Put in a 'Wellness Garden' — They're About More Than Just Outdoor Saunas, Ice Baths, and Yoga Studios

In an increasingly busy way of life, more and more you'll find wellness gardens on the list of non-negotiables when finding a home. Why? An indoor space can only do so much to help you calm down and connect to the world around you.

There's nothing quite like breathing in the earthy perfume of a garden, feeling the cool evening breeze wisp through trees, and truly letting yourself de-stress in an oasis of flora. So it's no surprise that wellness is one of the biggest garden trends of the year.

But what makes a wellness garden soothe nerves and restore energy? Let's take a look.

1. Tranquil Water Feature

The ebb and flow of a water feature will transport your mind to a place of calm. (Image credit: Anson Smart. Design: Marylou Sobel Interior Design Pty Ltd)

Landscape designer Katherine Aul Cervoni tells me that no wellness garden is complete without a soothing water feature. And if you have the space for a small backyard pool, then that'll do the trick.

"But even a small bubbling fountain can create the soothing background hum that helps mask noise and calm a busy mind," says Kat. You can even try your hand at DIY-ing a solar fountain for a fun summer garden accessory.

Catherine Trudeau, partner of The Outdoor Design Studio, recommends placing a water feature close to a seating area. "Ensuring the feature is close to the seating area allows users to hear it clearly as it audibly transforms the space," she notes.

Cox & Cox Almeria Fountain £395 at Cox and Cox Color: Stone Cox & Cox's Almeria Fountain is the perfect water feature for a small garden craving an aquatic flourish.

Katherine Aul Cervoni
Founder of Staghorn NYC
Katherine 'Kat' Aul Cervoni is the founder and principal of the landscape design firm, Staghorn NYC. With a passion for helping people reconnect with nature in their everyday lives, Kat designs outdoor spaces that function as natural extensions of the home.

Catherine Trudeau
Landscape Designer
With more than 15 years of experience designing landscapes, Catherine Trudeau blends artistry and horticulture while working closely with the unique needs of homeowners, builders, and developers to transform outdoor spaces.

2. Layered Planting Palette

Forget manicured gardens, a layered planting palette feels so much more organic. (Image credit: Modica Ledezma)

Kat tells me that another thing you'll find in a wellness garden is a beautifully layered planting palette. "Think soft, naturalistic plantings with seasonal variety," she says. "This will help reconnect us to the rhythm of nature and create a sense of refuge."

Catherine recommends planting ornamental grasses with wispy flowers, like sporobolus heterolepis. This Prairie Dropseed Plant from Crocus is perfect for a naturalistic scheme.

And if you don't have ground growing room, you can always design a mini meadow in pots. "This will create a golden halo when they catch the light as the sun sits low in the sky," she says. "Especially in the late summer or fall."

House Doctor Pile Pots £150 at nordicnest.com Color: Brown If you're container gardening, these Pile Pots from House Doctor are a charming addition.

3. Shady Seating Nook

Relax your senses under the shade of a seating nook. (Image credit: Niko Dafkos & Paul Firmin)

"Whether it’s a pergola or a leafy tree, every wellness garden needs a place to pause, reflect, or sip a cup of tea," says Kat. A warm seating space will allow you to truly take in the beauty of your garden and is an absolute must.

"A design that allows the user to be fully immersed in the garden, and is aware of sightline and screening — emphasizing privacy," says Catherine. "We love to create cozy outdoor seating nooks to achieve this."

You can design your own outdoor living room with fashionable garden furniture. And don't forget a parasol or two to keep you comfortable, even in the blazing summer heat.

House Doctor Block Parasol £190 at nordicnest.com Color: Green Enjoy the fresh outdoor breeze without feeling the full force of the sun with help from this stylish Block Parasol.

4. Soothing Scented Plants

Fragrant flowers and earthy shrubs will perfume your garden like no other. (Image credit: Prue Ruscoe. Design: buck&simple)

According to Catherine, any wellness garden deserves plants that engage all of your senses, especially smell and touch.

"You might find plants with fuzzy leaves, like alchemilla mollis or lady’s mantle, will reflect the morning dew and look especially beautiful in the sunlight of your wellness garden," she says.

You can also bring in sensory gardening with other fragrant flowers, too. "Scented plants like lavender, rosemary, or mint are brilliant additions," says Catherine. "Because fragrance is a powerful mood-booster and instantly invites you to slow down and breathe more deeply."

I also love the idea of planting this Basil Collection from Sarah Raven and this Lady's Mantle plant from Crocus.

5. Connective Corner

Bring in your wellness era in a digital-detox zone. (Image credit: Tatjana Plitt. Design: Design by AD. Landscaping: Kate Patterson Landscapes)

"A wellness garden should respond to the specific conditions of light and have an awareness of the path of sunlight throughout the day," says Catherine. "Take advantage of opportunities to catch the sunlight with side and back lighting."

In this sunlit corner, you can create a connective corner that allows for a digital detox. You can utilize this space for sunrise yoga, curling up with a good book, or even meditating against the lush backdrop of your garden room.

The opportunities are endless. But to maintain the tranquil atmosphere of a wellness space, it's important to choose natural textures, muted colors, and minimalist patterns to keep the space from getting too busy.

Suntime Havana Sunlounger £180 at John Lewis Color: Bronze I find this Havana Sunlounger from Suntime so chic, and it's perfect for unwinding in a wellness garden. OKA Saule Outdoor Floor Cushion £295 at oka.com Color: Camel Being closer to the ground helps root your mind, and this Saule Outdoor Floor Cushion allows you to do so in style. Healf Stakt Mat £114.99 at Healf Color: Dune Yoga in the sunshine might just be the solution to my problems. Not to mention this gorgeous minimalist Stakt Mat from Healf.

FAQs

What Is the Best Plant for Wellness?

"If I had to choose just one, I’d say lavender for a full sun area. It’s fragrant, beautiful, and low-maintenance. Plus, studies even show it helps reduce anxiety. Whether planted in borders or pots, it brings a restorative feel to any garden," she says.

"For a shade or a part shade garden, I’d say Hakonechloa grass. Its gorgeous texture and the way it rustles in the breeze has a soothing energy and beautiful, bright color for shade as well."

Wellness gardens are perfect for unwinding al fresco. But when the temperatures drop and the garden goes into hibernation, I recommend designing a wellness room indoors for relaxation that lasts through the year.