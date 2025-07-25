5 Things Designers Always Put in a 'Wellness Garden' — They're About More Than Just Outdoor Saunas, Ice Baths, and Yoga Studios
A wellness garden is about more than health fads. This is what landscape designers build into them for feel-good spaces
In an increasingly busy way of life, more and more you'll find wellness gardens on the list of non-negotiables when finding a home. Why? An indoor space can only do so much to help you calm down and connect to the world around you.
There's nothing quite like breathing in the earthy perfume of a garden, feeling the cool evening breeze wisp through trees, and truly letting yourself de-stress in an oasis of flora. So it's no surprise that wellness is one of the biggest garden trends of the year.
But what makes a wellness garden soothe nerves and restore energy? Let's take a look.
1. Tranquil Water Feature
Landscape designer Katherine Aul Cervoni tells me that no wellness garden is complete without a soothing water feature. And if you have the space for a small backyard pool, then that'll do the trick.
"But even a small bubbling fountain can create the soothing background hum that helps mask noise and calm a busy mind," says Kat. You can even try your hand at DIY-ing a solar fountain for a fun summer garden accessory.
Catherine Trudeau, partner of The Outdoor Design Studio, recommends placing a water feature close to a seating area. "Ensuring the feature is close to the seating area allows users to hear it clearly as it audibly transforms the space," she notes.
Katherine 'Kat' Aul Cervoni is the founder and principal of the landscape design firm, Staghorn NYC, as well as the home-gardening blog The Cultivation. With a passion for helping people reconnect with nature in their everyday lives, Kat designs outdoor spaces that function as natural extensions of the home. Her work emphasizes low-maintenance, sustainable plantings —especially native species — that offer long-term beauty and ecological value. Kat’s design approach balances seasonal interest with practical, livable spaces that invite daily use and year-round enjoyment.
With more than 15 years of experience designing landscapes, Catherine Trudeau blends artistry and horticulture while working closely with the unique needs of homeowners, builders, and developers to transform outdoor spaces. Driven by her innate love for plant life, Catherine dedicated her early career to residential landscape and retail, and later earned her Masters of Landscape Architecture degree from the College of Architecture at the Illinois Institute of Technology.
2. Layered Planting Palette
Kat tells me that another thing you'll find in a wellness garden is a beautifully layered planting palette. "Think soft, naturalistic plantings with seasonal variety," she says. "This will help reconnect us to the rhythm of nature and create a sense of refuge."
Catherine recommends planting ornamental grasses with wispy flowers, like sporobolus heterolepis. This Prairie Dropseed Plant from Crocus is perfect for a naturalistic scheme.
And if you don't have ground growing room, you can always design a mini meadow in pots. "This will create a golden halo when they catch the light as the sun sits low in the sky," she says. "Especially in the late summer or fall."
Color: Brown
If you're container gardening, these Pile Pots from House Doctor are a charming addition.
3. Shady Seating Nook
"Whether it’s a pergola or a leafy tree, every wellness garden needs a place to pause, reflect, or sip a cup of tea," says Kat. A warm seating space will allow you to truly take in the beauty of your garden and is an absolute must.
"A design that allows the user to be fully immersed in the garden, and is aware of sightline and screening — emphasizing privacy," says Catherine. "We love to create cozy outdoor seating nooks to achieve this."
You can design your own outdoor living room with fashionable garden furniture. And don't forget a parasol or two to keep you comfortable, even in the blazing summer heat.
4. Soothing Scented Plants
According to Catherine, any wellness garden deserves plants that engage all of your senses, especially smell and touch.
"You might find plants with fuzzy leaves, like alchemilla mollis or lady’s mantle, will reflect the morning dew and look especially beautiful in the sunlight of your wellness garden," she says.
You can also bring in sensory gardening with other fragrant flowers, too. "Scented plants like lavender, rosemary, or mint are brilliant additions," says Catherine. "Because fragrance is a powerful mood-booster and instantly invites you to slow down and breathe more deeply."
I also love the idea of planting this Basil Collection from Sarah Raven and this Lady's Mantle plant from Crocus.
5. Connective Corner
"A wellness garden should respond to the specific conditions of light and have an awareness of the path of sunlight throughout the day," says Catherine. "Take advantage of opportunities to catch the sunlight with side and back lighting."
In this sunlit corner, you can create a connective corner that allows for a digital detox. You can utilize this space for sunrise yoga, curling up with a good book, or even meditating against the lush backdrop of your garden room.
The opportunities are endless. But to maintain the tranquil atmosphere of a wellness space, it's important to choose natural textures, muted colors, and minimalist patterns to keep the space from getting too busy.
FAQs
What Is the Best Plant for Wellness?
"If I had to choose just one, I’d say lavender for a full sun area. It’s fragrant, beautiful, and low-maintenance. Plus, studies even show it helps reduce anxiety. Whether planted in borders or pots, it brings a restorative feel to any garden," she says.
"For a shade or a part shade garden, I’d say Hakonechloa grass. Its gorgeous texture and the way it rustles in the breeze has a soothing energy and beautiful, bright color for shade as well."
Wellness gardens are perfect for unwinding al fresco. But when the temperatures drop and the garden goes into hibernation, I recommend designing a wellness room indoors for relaxation that lasts through the year.
Amiya is a Home Wellness Writer at Livingetc. She recently graduated with a Masters Degree in Magazine Journalism from City, University of London, and has lent her words to beauty, fashion, and health sections of lifestyle publications including Harper’s Bazaar and Women’s Health. Her experience as a research analyst has equipped her with an eye for emerging trends. When she’s off the clock, she can be found reading, listening to music, or overanalyzing her latest Co-Star update.