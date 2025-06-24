The Benefits of Morning Sunlight on Your Body (and Your Sleep) — and How to Design Your Garden for Optimal Exposure

I've never been a morning person; I'm more the type to have to set 10 alarms in two-minute increments before I can drag my body out of bed, but recently, something has changed. Now that the summer months have finally begun, I've taken to sleeping with my blinds partially open and letting the warmth of the sun wake me up. There are definite benefits to morning sunlight for your body, after all, I've never felt better.

So, I decided to take it a step further and incorporate my whole morning routine into the garden. Now my coffee and breakfast are always enjoyed in my garden, and as a result, I've been feeling more energized, calm, and I'm even falling asleep more easily. I decided to reach out to the experts to find out a bit more about these changes and figure out what I could do to my garden design to help nurture my new daily routine. Wellness outdoors is a big garden trend, don't you know?

Dr. Jacob Liberman, author of Luminous Life: How The Science of Light Unlocks The Art Of Living, explains, "Morning light is what awakens, inspires and energizes us to begin again, so we may fulfill our reason for being."

But getting your morning light doesn't need to mean sticking your head out the window as soon as you wake up; these clever garden design tricks help to integrate this mission into your outdoor area in a way that is as beautiful as it is beneficial.

Dr. Jacob Liberman Author and Doctor Dr. Jacob Israel Liberman is a pioneer in the fields of light, vision and consciousness, and the author of Luminous Life: How The Science Of Light Unlocks The Art Of Living, Light: Medicine Of The Future, Take Off Your Glasses And See, and Wisdom From An Empty Mind. Originally trained as an optometrist and vision scientist, his life changed in 1976 after the miraculous healing of his own eyesight, leading him to a deeper understanding of light and the science of life. Having helped countless individuals recover their eyesight, he began to understand the words of Jonathan Swift, “Real vision is the ability to see the invisible.”

What Are the Benefits of Morning Sunlight?

A covered terrace is an excellent way to get your morning sunlight no matter the weather. (Image credit: Matthew Williams)

We've all been told that morning sunlight is beneficial, but I'll confess, I've never been completely sure on why exactly it's so good for you.

If there is anyone who does know, though, it's Linda Geddes, award-winning journalist and author of Chasing the Sun, a book all about this very topic.

"Bright light, especially daylight, affects us in several ways," Linda begins. "First of all, bright morning sunlight suppresses any residual melatonin in our bodies - a hormone we release in the evening and overnight, which helps to prepare our bodies for sleep — which may help explain why we feel sharper on summer mornings."

Compare the pep in your step you feel when you wake up, greeted by the sunlight, to the heavy slog of winter mornings, where the sky is as grey and dark as you left it the night before. This, as Linda explains, is due to the lingering melatonin and a part of the concept of sleep light therapy.

"It also sends a strong signal to our circadian clocks that it is morning, helping them to stay synchronized with the time of day outside. These clocks control the timing of numerous processes in our bodies and brains, and without this synchronizing signal, their timing can drift, which may lead to poorer health over the long term," explains Linda.

"They also control the timing of our sleep, and there's evidence that people who are exposed to more bright light during the daytime, especially bright morning light, take less time to fall asleep at night and sleep for longer," she continues. "This is especially true during autumn and winter, when people may have less exposure to natural light during their journey to work."

So, not only will morning sunlight set you up for a better day, but it can also ensure a more restful night. This aligns with our understanding that certain colors are more conducive to sleep than others.

"Separate from these circadian effects, bright light also puts the brain into a more active state — it literally wakes us up," Linda says.

How to Plan a Routine Around Morning Sunlight

A beautiful seating area helps elevate your outdoor morning routine. (Image credit: Garden Studio Design/Sam Frost Studio)

"I'd advise getting outdoors as early in the day as possible," suggests Linda.

This could take form in many different ways, even just making sure you open your blinds as soon as you wake up is a good place to start.

"Taking your breakfast or morning cup of coffee out into the garden is a great way to wake up and strengthen your body clock," says Linda.

This is a simple switch that can have dramatic effects on the rest of your day. Being more intentional about how you act in your waking hours will set you up for a more successful day.

"Walking or cycling to work is another good way of doing this," Linda continues. "....And you should also try to get outdoors at regular intervals throughout the day to boost your alertness."

Remember, though, this routine doesn't begin and end in the morning; your actions throughout the day can continue to impact your melatonin and circadian rhythm.

"Then in the evening, try to minimise exposure to bright light — especially light in the blue part of the spectrum, which our body clocks are particularly sensitive to."

Landscaping Tips for Making the Most of Morning Sunlight

A water feature could bring a more relaxing feel to your landscape design. (Image credit: Michael Lassman. Design: C plus C Architects)

While any exposure to morning sunlight is an improvement, why not take it one step further and design your garden to help support you in this endeavor?

"Designing your garden to utilize the morning sun starts with understanding how light moves across your yard," explains Joe Rabione, from Oldcastle APG.

This approach is also supported by Jeremy Yamaguchi, CEO of Cabana Pools, who says, "Consider the path of the sun during the day and how you can add/eliminate elements to your yard to get as much morning sun as possible, while reducing afternoon or evening sun if that’s something you want."

This is not going to be a one-size-fits-all situation; the shape, positioning, and location of your garden will each have a unique impact on your gardens exact sun exposure, so take some time to observe how your garden looks throughout the day, noting the spots that receive the most sunlight and at what time.

"Place seating areas or garden beds in the east-facing parts of your property to take full advantage. Strategically trim trees or branches to let the sun into your desired area. Elevate your space with cozy elements, such as weather-resistant furniture, native plants, or a small breakfast nook," Joe suggests. "The goal is to ultimately create a spot that you want to spend time in."

While the goal may be the same, the way this is achieved may look different from person to person. While a relaxing breakfast nook may be the most appealing option to some, others may feel more drawn to creating an outdoor exercise spot to start their day.

Or, one particularly fun, wellness-centred addition we've been spotting recently is an outdoor shower. "Picture stepping into a warm, open-air shower just as the sun rises, surrounded by soft foliage and an east-facing layout that welcomes those first golden rays. It’s not just a luxury — it’s a daily reset that aligns beautifully with our natural rhythms," says Birgit Teblick from Stellar Outdoor Showers.

Your design should be reflective of the routine you wish to build and how you'd like to live your life. "Depending on what you value in your morning routine, create a space that feels right for your needs," adds Joe.

"A small deck or patio positioned to catch morning light can become your go-to spot for coffee or meditation. Comfortable outdoor furniture and cushions can make your time outside more inviting," he continues. "If you enjoy a morning workout, consider incorporating a yoga platform, resistance bands, or an open space for stretching and cardio. If you work remotely, create a shaded space with an outdoor umbrella and Wi-Fi access to start your workday with fresh air and natural light."

N4 N4 Lounge Chair £1,025 at nthdegree.co.uk We can't think of a chicer way to start your morning than snuggled up on this lounge chair with a cup of coffee. Soho Home Oxley Outdoor Coffee Table, Concrete, Mushroom $10 at Sephora If you're looking to take your morning coffee setup up another notch, add a stylish coffee table to your breakfast nook. Anthropologie Papier X Anthropologie Guided Journal £20 at Anthropologie (US) For an extra relaxing morning, integrate some mindfulness practices into your routine. This sleep journal will help you keep on track of your routine, plus, it looks cute. Zara Home Rattan Meditation Stool £79.99 at zarahome.com This chic little rattan stool is actually designed for meditative practice. The low, slightly elevated seat is meant to promote proper posture for optimal mindfulness. The Tech Bar Portable Blender Bottle £84.95 at Selfridges Start your day off on the right note with a fresh juice, and thanks to this clever design, you can make it from the comfort of your garden. Just remember to charge it before, and this neat bottle will be ready to blend any fruit and veg into your morning pick-me-up. Vanda Baths The Kerid Tub £4,080 at vandabaths.com The newest launch from Victoria + Albert, the Kerid tub, is going to be at the top of the wishlist for any design-obsessed wellness lovers. Designed to be used for either hot soaking or cold plunging, the model invites complete submersion, and the UV-proof material makes it perfectly suited for outdoor installation. My dream garden wouldn't be complete without this.

Embracing morning light is one of the easiest and most beneficial things you can do to improve your day-to-day life, and these garden design tips can help you in that journey. But this is far from the only design change you can make with wellness in mind - we've been lusting over the idea of a wellness room for a long time now.