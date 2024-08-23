Forget a Home Gym, What You Need Is a "Wellness Room" — The Trend for Carving Out Space for Daily Rituals

It’s no secret that wellness has seeped into every corner of our lives, and yes, that includes our homes. Wellness rooms are no longer just some fringe Goop-ish fantasy; they’re becoming mainstream, complete with wellness room decor like meditation benches, yoga mats, red lights, and incense.

While the market is overflowing with home gym equipment and items designed to make your home feel calm, finding chic home decor dedicated to meditation and self-care? Nearly impossible.

Enter Eddie Cohen, a former Apple designer who turned his knack for creating sleek, functional products into something more zen: Walden, a luxury meditation brand based in Brooklyn. “I started Walden after experiencing a transformative 10-day Vipassana meditation retreat,” he shares. “During the retreat, I realized that the available meditation products lacked both functionality and aesthetic appeal.”

Since 2018, Eddie and Walden co-founder Calvin Lien have been creating tools that not only look stunning in your home, but also support a mindful lifestyle.

(Image credit: Walden)

Can your home gym moonlight as a wellness room? It's not quite as simple as that. According to Eddie, the key is dedicating a specific space for mental clarity and emotional well-being. “Unlike a gym, which is often associated with physical activity and noise,” he tells me, “a wellness room is a sanctuary designed for peace and introspection.”

So, what are some wellness room ideas, then? Walden offers a blueprint: clean lines, neutral tones, and above all, a distraction-free environment. It’s artfully simple, like a well-designed tech product. Inside, you’ll find a curated collection of items to help you unwind — sage, incense, meditation paraphernalia, and perhaps even a gong if you’re feeling adventurous.

Growing up in Los Angeles, wellness trends are practically in my DNA. I meditate, mouth tape, oil pull, drink smoothies, and take quirky supplements like colostrum. If you’re anything like me, it seems only natural to carve out a little sanctuary in your home — a space that’s neither bedroom nor gym, but a true refuge for your mind and spirit. So light up your sage and settle in: I’ve found all the wellness room decor you need to make sanctuary at home.

Be The First To Know The Livingetc newsletter is your shortcut to the now and the next in home design. Subscribe today to receive a stunning free 200-page book of the best homes from around the world. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Wellness Room Essentials