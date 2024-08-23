Forget a Home Gym, What You Need Is a "Wellness Room" — The Trend for Carving Out Space for Daily Rituals
The next frontier in self-care is a dedicated sanctuary to center and unwind. Here's everything you need to get started
It’s no secret that wellness has seeped into every corner of our lives, and yes, that includes our homes. Wellness rooms are no longer just some fringe Goop-ish fantasy; they’re becoming mainstream, complete with wellness room decor like meditation benches, yoga mats, red lights, and incense.
While the market is overflowing with home gym equipment and items designed to make your home feel calm, finding chic home decor dedicated to meditation and self-care? Nearly impossible.
Enter Eddie Cohen, a former Apple designer who turned his knack for creating sleek, functional products into something more zen: Walden, a luxury meditation brand based in Brooklyn. “I started Walden after experiencing a transformative 10-day Vipassana meditation retreat,” he shares. “During the retreat, I realized that the available meditation products lacked both functionality and aesthetic appeal.”
Since 2018, Eddie and Walden co-founder Calvin Lien have been creating tools that not only look stunning in your home, but also support a mindful lifestyle.
Can your home gym moonlight as a wellness room? It's not quite as simple as that. According to Eddie, the key is dedicating a specific space for mental clarity and emotional well-being. “Unlike a gym, which is often associated with physical activity and noise,” he tells me, “a wellness room is a sanctuary designed for peace and introspection.”
So, what are some wellness room ideas, then? Walden offers a blueprint: clean lines, neutral tones, and above all, a distraction-free environment. It’s artfully simple, like a well-designed tech product. Inside, you’ll find a curated collection of items to help you unwind — sage, incense, meditation paraphernalia, and perhaps even a gong if you’re feeling adventurous.
Growing up in Los Angeles, wellness trends are practically in my DNA. I meditate, mouth tape, oil pull, drink smoothies, and take quirky supplements like colostrum. If you’re anything like me, it seems only natural to carve out a little sanctuary in your home — a space that’s neither bedroom nor gym, but a true refuge for your mind and spirit. So light up your sage and settle in: I’ve found all the wellness room decor you need to make sanctuary at home.
Wellness Room Essentials
Price: $25
The best incense has a way of grounding and relaxing, and this one by NORDEN is no exception. Inspired by the spiritual quality of Joshua Tree, California, it offers a nuanced blend of dry woody tones, resinous juniper, eucalyptus, and desert plant life like cacti. It’s like a breath of fresh, aromatic desert air.
Price: $34.95
Sure, you could jot down your thoughts in an ordinary journal, but why not elevate your meditative practice with this one from Inside Then Out? It’s packed with thoughtful prompts geared toward intention, healing, and growth, making it perfect for both seasoned and new journal-ers. Plus, it’s bound in a cream-colored cover that’s as calming as the words you’ll write inside.
Price: $66, Was: $120
Yoga blankets are thicker than your average throw, making them perfect for wellness practices. This one, hand-loomed from recycled alpaca wool, is soft, comfortable, and ideal for sitting on the ground — whether you’re indoors in your wellness room or out in nature. Plus, each of these neutral beauties is one of a kind.
Price: $299
This might be the most genius decor-meets-wellness item yet: a self-sustaining greenhouse that doubles as a decorative wall frame. It allows you to grow your favorite plants in any light conditions, turning any wall into a miniature garden. Why not complement your wellness routine with houseplants that clean the air. It’s also available in white.
Price: $298
I dare say, I’ve never seen a meditation bench this chic. Two monolithic shapes in calming white oak come together to create a quiet focal point in your wellness sanctuary — or really any room. The wide, slightly angled seat tilts your hips forward, promoting a supportive posture. Pair it with a cushion or a meditation mat for added comfort.
Price: $55.79, Was: $532
For those deep into the wellness world, the minimalist Koshi chimes may already be on your radar. Handmade at the foot of the Pyrenean mountains, these bamboo musical instruments offer an enchanting timber of rich overtones and long resonance. The water-inspired version, the most popular, creates a magical and very special ambiance, according to reviewers.
Price: $348, Was: $398
"I’ve always loved the sound of gongs at sound baths and wanted to bring that experience home,” says Eddie Cohen. Walden's beautifully designed gong stands are perfect for sound meditations or marking special milestones. Complete with a mallet and its own stand, this gong looks great as a focal point or as a decorative piece in a lonely corner.
Price: $195
Fellow kettles live in my mind rent-free — they’re just so effortlessly chic. Their nifty electric base means your water is ready in about 4 minutes, and the sleek Scandinavian-style design is calming and pared-back. It’s the perfect accessory for your wellness room, adding a touch of elegance to your tea ritual.
Price: $268, Was: $363
I was a skeptic when it came to techy alternatives, but the Aromatech scent diffuser completely won me over. This little gadget has transformed my space into a serene sanctuary. My favorite scent in this set is Love Affair, which creates the most exquisitely relaxing ambiance. The best part? You can schedule the scent to release at specific times, so your future self can relax in the delightful aroma without lifting a finger. Set it for your meditation time, and let the soothing scent wash over you.
Price: $79
With its dynamic, twisting design reminiscent of a ball of yarn, this throw pillow is undeniably chic. But it’s more than just eye candy — it’s gently weighted, making it the perfect companion for comfort and relaxation. Pair it with a weighted blanket, and you’ve got your new meditative go-to. I’m partial to the simplicity of the white, but the Evening Rose and Midnight Blue colors are equally stunning options.
Price: $58
"The candle clock is one of my favorite items," muses Eddie. "It combines ancient techniques of fire meditation and timekeeping." The 20-minute timed candles are ideal for an analog meditation session, helping you detach from your phone or electric clock. Let time drift away with the calming drip of beeswax.
Price: $250
There’s something grounding about travertine — it reminds me of the Getty Center in LA and grand towering monuments. In a small scale, this travertine incense holder retains that stately elegance while remaining minimal and easy on the eyes. Place it on side tables, shelves, or a stack of books. When your incense is out, it doubles as a chic trinket tray.
Formerly covering fashion at L’Officiel USA, style maven Julia Demer brings her love of design to Livingetc’s world of interiors. As the title’s New York-based Style Editor, Julia's work reflects a sharp eye for detail and an innate passion for aesthetics. Her journey began with a strong foundation in design, honing her craft at renowned establishments like The Row and even establishing her own eponymous fashion brand. Julia’s design background is evident in the way she thoughtfully curates shopping edits, always maintaining a focus on emerging trends while preserving timeless sensibilities. For Julia, fashion and interiors go hand in hand, reflecting her lifelong commitment to perfecting the art of style.
