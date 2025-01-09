Exercise Mats That Double as Decor — Shop 6 Chic Fitness Pads That Look as Buff as Your Yoga Instructor

It’s mid-January, and even with the wellness train chugging full steam ahead, “new year, new you, new workout routine” can become a tough mantra to stick to. As someone who believes that chic gear is the ultimate physical motivator, when it comes to your home, I present to you: the humble exercise mat.

I like them for a number of reasons. 1) It’s freezing outside, and the thought of bundling up for a gym run sounds like unnecessary torture. A mat lets you do everything — from stretches to strength training — in the cozy confines of your own home. 2) They’re versatile, working on virtually any floor surface — whether that's a full-fledged wellness room or simple spare corner — and roll up neatly for storing when needed.

Except, with this collection of mats, storing them away may not even be necessary. These are decor-worthy designs — mats that double as exercise equipment and stylish accents you’ll happily leave out, rather than struggle to squish in your closet.

Without further ado, they’re cushioned, they’re chic, and they’re ready to elevate your workouts (and your space) immediately. Let’s roll.

Hercule Studio Archy Exercise Mat View at Goop Price: $215 Hercule Studio is a French brand birthed by two former athletes with an eye for design — so let's just say that the art of exercise mats is firmly within their grasp. This one is oversized and features a wide ribbed texture — fabric-covered foam — that’s perfect for meditating, Pilates, or just stretching out. Complete with an arched top, inspired by Mediterranean architecture, each and every detail has been carefully considered. Bala The Wavy Mat View at Bala Price: $129 You know Bala for their bangles (permanently affixed to influencers’ wrists and ankles this past summer), but did you know they make mats, too? And judging by this first-of-its-kind waved border design, they’re worthy of a little buzz, too. At 5MM thick, this mat offers plush support — so comfortable, you might just be tempted to nap on it post-workout. Available in several colorways to add a pop of play to your home gym space. Lutava Align Rubber Yoga Mat View at Saks Fifth Avenue Price: $59, Was: $99 Not all exercise mats are created equal. While it may not be the flashiest on this list, the Lutava mat is a minimalist’s dream. Sleek and shiny with understated branding, it boasts an antimicrobial, non-toxic surface that’s both functional and elegant. Even at full price, it’s worth the splurge — but that rare sale price makes it all the sweeter. Verve Culture Block Print Yoga Mat and Towel View at Nordstrom Price: $120 Verve Culture's patterned mat is anything but ordinary. For starters, it’s not just a mat — it’s a bundle, including an exercise pad, carrying set, and towel (basically a BOGO!). And unlike the usual sleek, shiny surface of a mat, this one is crafted from fabric, stuffed with cushions for added comfort. Hand block-printed by artisans in India, this cheerful, harmonious design is destined to brighten your workout space. Wegym Jade Ombre Yoga Mat View at Amazon Price: $69.99 This exercise mat isn’t made of suede, but thanks to an innovative type of polyester, it certainly looks like it. Soft, matte, and velvety, it offers a trifecta of stability, comfort, and style — key for anyone diving into yoga or Pilates. Whether you opt for the Jade green, blush, or otherwise, reviewers rave that it’s even more stunning (and delightfully cushy) in person. Pucci Marmo Yoga Mat View at Mytheresa Price: $280, Was: $400 For the wellness buffs, fashion fiends, and interior obsessives, this exclusive mat from Pucci is the ultimate home gym accessory (and that's spoken as someone who's all three!). Featuring the brand’s signature abstract pattern in a cool-toned palette with a hot pink contrast strap, it's essentially functional art for your floor. Honestly, I wouldn’t roll it up, either.