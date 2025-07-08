Ever Since I Saw This Clever £5 Buy, I Always Tell Friends They Need to Buy It for Their Coffee Machines, Stand Mixers, and Other Appliances

If you don't have swivel caster wheels making your kitchen appliances mobile, you're making your life in the kitchen way harder than it needs to be

A large kitchen with doors, a long white island, brushed gold hardware, wooden shelving and a tile backsplash
Rely on this trick to make your kitchen appliances mobile on countertops.
(Image credit: Damien Furey. Design: Fabric Architecture Studio. Build: Hudson Lane)
Let me start by saying that I believe no little or indeed any culinary appliances should be taking up counter space. But that's often impossible, especially for daily-use items. So when they do end up taking up counter space, the only thing I ask is for them to be easily mobile.

Most often, our first-world home annoyances tend to find clever counterpart solutions on some side of the internet. That's just the case with this kitchen issue, and the solution comes in the form of these genius Self-Adhesive Swivel Casters from Amazon.

So, while they won't create more counter space in a small kitchen, they will make your counters user-friendly — let's explore how they work.

A set of twenty mini caster wheels
Amazon
Self-Adhesive Mini Ball Casters

Color: Black / White

This pack of Self-Adhesive Mini Ball Casters comes in a pack of 20, so you can maneuver all your kitchen appliances with ease.

As interiors content creator, Becky Hillyard demonstrates in her video, these adhesive swivel casters are meant for the bottom of your kitchen appliances. Simply peel the sticker, attaching one side to the base of your appliance and the other to the swivel casters. Once done, moving your appliances from one side of your kitchen counter to the other will be an absolute breeze.

It's the perfect trick to keep your kitchen countertops clutter-free. Especially if you keep up with kitchen appliance trends, chances are that you have all the chicest culinary apparatus on your counter. And why shouldn't you leave them out for a pretty decorative finish?

So if you're looking for tips to organize your kitchen appliances, take it from me, and bring this nifty undercover add-on into your home for easy access at all times.

A pack of sixteen caster wheels with adhesives
Amazon
Self Adhesive Caster Wheels

Quantity: 16 Pieces

These three-wheel self-adhesive swivel casters are perfect for bulkier appliances that need a touch of extra help in the name of mobility.

A package with eight caster wheels
Aieve
Wheels for Kitchen Appliances

Finish: Plastic Ball Bearing

An Amazon bestseller, this pack of Aieve Wheels for Kitchen Appliances is prized for its smooth, scratch-free quality.

A set of 8 adhesive pulley castors
Amazon
360° Rotation Universal Pulley Castors

Quantity: 8 Pieces

Level it up with these four-wheel 360° Rotation Universal Pulley Castors from Amazon for larger appliances like trendy KitchenAids.

Pretty Kitchen Appliances to Turn Mobile

An almond cream colored KitchenAid
KitchenAid
4.8 Litre Artisan Stand Mixer

Color: Almond Cream

I adore this elegant Almond Cream KitchenAid Stand Mixer. And with a set of caster wheels at play, you can begin your baking with just a nudge.

A limited edition white coffee machine
Nespresso
Vertuo Plus Coffee Pod Machine by Krups

Color: Limited Edition White

Tagged as Amazon's Choice among a lengthy display of coffee nook accessories, this Nespresso machine is so stylish you'll want to leave it out. And with caster wheels beneath, of course.

A copper and black NINJA CREAMi machine
Ninja
CREAMi Ice Cream Maker

Color: Black / Copper

A #1 Best Seller with an Amazon Exclusive discount, this Ninja CREAMi is at the top of many wishlists. And the only thing to make it better are swivel caster wheels.

If you enjoy whipping up new recipes in true Livingetc style, let me leave you with our guide to the best kitchen appliance brands so you can host your dinner parties in your cooking space with confidence.

Amiya Baratan
Amiya Baratan
Home Wellness Writer

Amiya is a Home Wellness Writer at Livingetc. She recently graduated with a Masters Degree in Magazine Journalism from City, University of London, and has lent her words to beauty, fashion, and health sections of lifestyle publications including Harper’s Bazaar and Women’s Health. Her experience as a research analyst has equipped her with an eye for emerging trends. When she’s off the clock, she can be found reading, listening to music, or overanalyzing her latest Co-Star update.