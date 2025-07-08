Ever Since I Saw This Clever £5 Buy, I Always Tell Friends They Need to Buy It for Their Coffee Machines, Stand Mixers, and Other Appliances

Let me start by saying that I believe no little or indeed any culinary appliances should be taking up counter space. But that's often impossible, especially for daily-use items. So when they do end up taking up counter space, the only thing I ask is for them to be easily mobile.

Most often, our first-world home annoyances tend to find clever counterpart solutions on some side of the internet. That's just the case with this kitchen issue, and the solution comes in the form of these genius Self-Adhesive Swivel Casters from Amazon.

So, while they won't create more counter space in a small kitchen, they will make your counters user-friendly — let's explore how they work.

Amazon Self-Adhesive Mini Ball Casters £4.89 at Amazon UK Color: Black / White This pack of Self-Adhesive Mini Ball Casters comes in a pack of 20, so you can maneuver all your kitchen appliances with ease.

As interiors content creator, Becky Hillyard demonstrates in her video, these adhesive swivel casters are meant for the bottom of your kitchen appliances. Simply peel the sticker, attaching one side to the base of your appliance and the other to the swivel casters. Once done, moving your appliances from one side of your kitchen counter to the other will be an absolute breeze.

It's the perfect trick to keep your kitchen countertops clutter-free. Especially if you keep up with kitchen appliance trends, chances are that you have all the chicest culinary apparatus on your counter. And why shouldn't you leave them out for a pretty decorative finish?

So if you're looking for tips to organize your kitchen appliances, take it from me, and bring this nifty undercover add-on into your home for easy access at all times.

Amazon Self Adhesive Caster Wheels £11.59 at Amazon UK Quantity: 16 Pieces These three-wheel self-adhesive swivel casters are perfect for bulkier appliances that need a touch of extra help in the name of mobility. Aieve Wheels for Kitchen Appliances £5.99 at Amazon UK Finish: Plastic Ball Bearing An Amazon bestseller, this pack of Aieve Wheels for Kitchen Appliances is prized for its smooth, scratch-free quality. Amazon 360° Rotation Universal Pulley Castors £6.99 at Amazon UK Quantity: 8 Pieces Level it up with these four-wheel 360° Rotation Universal Pulley Castors from Amazon for larger appliances like trendy KitchenAids.

Pretty Kitchen Appliances to Turn Mobile

If you enjoy whipping up new recipes in true Livingetc style, let me leave you with our guide to the best kitchen appliance brands so you can host your dinner parties in your cooking space with confidence.