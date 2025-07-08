Ever Since I Saw This Clever £5 Buy, I Always Tell Friends They Need to Buy It for Their Coffee Machines, Stand Mixers, and Other Appliances
If you don't have swivel caster wheels making your kitchen appliances mobile, you're making your life in the kitchen way harder than it needs to be
Let me start by saying that I believe no little or indeed any culinary appliances should be taking up counter space. But that's often impossible, especially for daily-use items. So when they do end up taking up counter space, the only thing I ask is for them to be easily mobile.
Most often, our first-world home annoyances tend to find clever counterpart solutions on some side of the internet. That's just the case with this kitchen issue, and the solution comes in the form of these genius Self-Adhesive Swivel Casters from Amazon.
So, while they won't create more counter space in a small kitchen, they will make your counters user-friendly — let's explore how they work.
A post shared by Becky Hillyard // Cella Jane (@cellajaneblog)
A photo posted by on
As interiors content creator, Becky Hillyard demonstrates in her video, these adhesive swivel casters are meant for the bottom of your kitchen appliances. Simply peel the sticker, attaching one side to the base of your appliance and the other to the swivel casters. Once done, moving your appliances from one side of your kitchen counter to the other will be an absolute breeze.
It's the perfect trick to keep your kitchen countertops clutter-free. Especially if you keep up with kitchen appliance trends, chances are that you have all the chicest culinary apparatus on your counter. And why shouldn't you leave them out for a pretty decorative finish?
So if you're looking for tips to organize your kitchen appliances, take it from me, and bring this nifty undercover add-on into your home for easy access at all times.
Quantity: 8 Pieces
Level it up with these four-wheel 360° Rotation Universal Pulley Castors from Amazon for larger appliances like trendy KitchenAids.
Pretty Kitchen Appliances to Turn Mobile
Color: Limited Edition White
Tagged as Amazon's Choice among a lengthy display of coffee nook accessories, this Nespresso machine is so stylish you'll want to leave it out. And with caster wheels beneath, of course.
If you enjoy whipping up new recipes in true Livingetc style, let me leave you with our guide to the best kitchen appliance brands so you can host your dinner parties in your cooking space with confidence.
The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve.
Amiya is a Home Wellness Writer at Livingetc. She recently graduated with a Masters Degree in Magazine Journalism from City, University of London, and has lent her words to beauty, fashion, and health sections of lifestyle publications including Harper’s Bazaar and Women’s Health. Her experience as a research analyst has equipped her with an eye for emerging trends. When she’s off the clock, she can be found reading, listening to music, or overanalyzing her latest Co-Star update.