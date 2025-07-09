The Ninja CREAMi Is Way Too Big for My Kitchen, but I Found a Genius Alternative for Homemade Ice Cream — And It's on Sale

I like the idea of having an ice cream maker, especially as we head into our third heatwave this summer. What I don't like so much? Having to dedicate a large portion of my teeny-tiny counter to a, let's be honest, bulky and not-the-best-looking appliance. I want something small that fits tucked away, in a far-away corner, I only have to reach for when it gets hot.

What I really want, I recently discovered, is the Cuisinart Freezewand Ice Cream Maker (available on Amazon). It's a significantly smaller, hand-held appliance that makes ice cream, sorbet, milkshakes, slushies, and mix-ins in just five minutes. (So basically everything the Ninja CREAMi can do.)

But want to know what the Freezewand can do that the CREAMi can't? It can be easily disassembled, cleaned in the dishwasher, and then stacked into the back of your cupboard — completely out of sight. And then there's the cost. Where the viral ice cream maker will set you back around £150 (even on sale), the Freezewand costs under £100 at full price, and for Amazon Prime Day, it is currently available for £84.99.

15% off Cuisinart Freezewand Ice Cream Maker £84.99 at Amazon UK The sleek appliance comes with three 240ml pots, so you can whip up different desserts (or flavors) all in the same day if you want. It weighs just under 2kg, the stackable cups make storing it neat and tidy, and based on the 4.6-stars after 1,486 reviews, safe to say, most people have been happy with their purchase.





A quick scan of the reviews, and customers mention that the wand feels "well-built and sturdy". Another noted that it arrived well-packaged and wrapped in recyclable materials "rather than loads of plastic", which is definitely an added selling point in my books.

All in all, people said it's easy to use, and doesn't take up much space — in your cupboards or freezer. One customer shared that they'd "Bought [it] on a whim to help battle the hot weather," and that it was the "best decision of the summer." So... how whim-y are you feeling?

If (for whatever reason) you're not already sold on the Freezewand, here are some on-sale ice cream makers to shop this Amazon Prime Day.

25% off Ninja Ninja Creami Ice Cream & Frozen Dessert Maker £169 at Ninja UK Of course, I can't overlook the iconic Ninja CREAMi. For this price, you get the appliance in a stylish dark chrome colorway, plus an additional four tubs (seven altogether) for ice cream, gelato, sorbet, smoothie bowls, milkshakes, and more. It makes 1.4L, so a considerable amount more than the Cuisinart Freezewand, but it's a much bigger appliance, too. 25% off Cuisinart Solo Scoops Ice Cream Maker £29.99 at Amazon UK This 'ice cream' maker is a more specialized appliance, whipping up ice cream, gelato, sorbets, or frozen yogurt, but in bulk. While it's considerably larger, there are some space-saving features built into the design: a cord wrap, stackable lids, and a "space-saving" 475ml churning bowl. Where this one does win out, though, is the price — it's currently just £29.99. Lakeland Digital Ice Cream Maker £39.99 at Amazon UK And while this pretty purple ice cream maker isn't actually on sale for Amazon Prime Day, at just £39.99, does it even need to be? It's listed as Amazon's Choice, and makes ice cream, sorbet, and yogurt (1.8L of it) in just 40 minutes. It's got a digital display, a pretty sleek design, and even if it's harder to hide away in your kitchen — when it looks like this, you might not even mind.

If you ask me, I'm going for the Cuisinart Freezewand. It means I can have homemade ice cream and a clear counter, and you in my world, you just can't beat that.

If you're opting for a bigger appliance instead, it might be worth checking out how we'd hide an air fryer in a kitchen for some inspiration on how to store it away and out of sight. Because when there's a will... there could be ice cream.