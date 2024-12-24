How to Hide an Air Fryer in a Kitchen — 6 Practical Solutions to Conceal Bulky Appliances From Sight

No modern kitchen is complete without an air fryer, or so it seems. They are undoubtedly one of the most popular appliances on the market and make everyday family cooking seem much easier. However, because of their size, they can be quite tricky to store.

Kitchens are supposed to be functional, but they should also be stylish, too. Cluttered surfaces instantly take away from the style and design of a kitchen, so it’s best to try to avoid this. How, you might ask? Understanding the basics of decluttering a kitchen is one step towards freeing countertop space and hiding away large appliances.

So, how exactly can you hide an air fryer in a kitchen? We consulted experts to get the lowdown on concealing those bulky items, and here's what they say.

1. Conceal In a Cabinet

One of the most obvious ways to hide an air fryer is in a kitchen cabinet. And if you've managed to make your kitchen cabinets more functional, then storing away an air fryer seamlessly is an added bonus.

Muffetta Krueger, founder of Muffetta’s Housekeeping, says to "install a custom cabinet with roll-up or pull-out doors to easily access your air fryer when needed and keep it out of sight when not in use." You can also opt to install your own 2-set Pull-out Tray from Amazon.

The expert suggests considering "cabinets with built-in power outlets so you can use the air fryer without moving it."

2. Consider An Appliance Garage

Appliance garages are definitely a buzz phrase in the world of kitchen design, and with good reason. This is essentially a dedicated area in your kitchen that stores all of your unsightly appliances to keep them out of sight.

"Appliance garages are a sleek and modern way to keep your air fryer hidden," says Mufetta. For this, all you need to do is "Install retractable or sliding doors to allow for smooth operation and to conceal your air fryer while blending seamlessly with the rest of your cabinetry."

3. Basement Storage

Consider whether or not you use your air fryer frequently enough to help you decide where it should be stored. If you use it every day, then you’ll want it to be somewhere that’s easily accessible, but if you don't use it as often, it's best to place it in the basement. That's a smart storage hack if you ask me!

"If you don't use your air fryer often because of its size, it can live in a bottom cabinet or even the pantry. If you don't use it often at all or only for entertaining, then it can live in the basement storage area with other platters and items we don't use often," suggests Ben Soreff from H2H Organizing.

4. Kitchen Island

Kitchen islands have the potential to offer lots of extra storage, especially for bulkier items like an air fryer. "Your kitchen island can double as a hidden storage hub for your air fryer. Include a section in your island with shelves or drawers specifically for appliances," Muffetta suggests.

Storing your air fryer on your kitchen island is a practical solution, especially if you use this area for prep and cooking.

5. Camouflage With Countertop Organizers

Smart countertop organizers are perfect for kitchen storage ideas. "If you prefer to keep your air fryer on the countertop, creative camouflage can make it less conspicuous," says Muffetta. Use wooden or stainless-steel covers that blend with your kitchen’s design. These covers double as cutting boards or additional prep space."

This approach is perfect for homeowners who want functionality without compromising aesthetics.

6. Overhead storage

Finding the right position for kitchen appliances is certainly an important part of maintaining a clutter-free space.

For this, the expert says you should place your air fryer in a cabinet above the counter for easy access while keeping it out of sight. Or, consider using wall-mounted shelves that match your kitchen’s decor.

Muffetta insists that you should "ensure proper anchoring to safely hold the weight of your air fryer if you’re using open shelves and enjoy a cleaner, more spacious kitchen layout."

FAQs

Where Should You Put Your Air Fryer?

Looking for more general places to put your air fryer? Muffetta lists their top spots below.

• Countertops: These are ideal for frequent use, but ensure proper ventilation and avoid placing the air fryer near water or flammable materials.

• Cabinets or Drawers: Perfect for occasional use, especially with built-in power outlets to avoid constant movement.

• Pantry or Utility Closet: A great option for those who use their air fryer sparingly. Ensure the area is ventilated to prevent overheating.

What Surface Can I Put My Air Fryer On?

Remember to put your air fryer on a heat-resistant surface. Marble, granite, or stainless steel countertops are excellent choices.

Alternatively, you can use heat-resistant mats for wooden or laminate counters to protect the surface from damage. We recommend this Amazon Basics Rectangular Silicone, Non-Stick Reusable, Food Safe Baking Mat, priced at just $12.99.