How to Make Your Kitchen Cabinets More Functional — 7 Expert Tips to Optimize Your Storage for Everyday Efficiency

We have to admit that we don't always get along with our kitchen cabinets. But after consulting the experts, it turns out that it might be to no fault of the cabinets and can probably be chalked up to a lack of organization.

Let's be real, badly organized cabinets can create dead space. They're either too high to comfortably reach and view or each compartment is too tall leaving far too much space unused. But a little help from the right kitchen storage ideas will sort you out and have you loving your cabinets in no time.

To streamline this particularly tricky space, our organizers have given us their best tips on how to make your kitchen cabinets so much more functional than they are now. Before long, you'll be rid of counter clutter and totally content with your organized kitchen setup.

1. Maximize Vertical Storage

(Image credit: Nate Sheets. Design: Kobel + Co Interiors)

In conversation with kitchen remodeler Simone Bumpus, she tells us that cabinet storage organization is crucial in your kitchen, especially when a kitchen has limited cabinetry. "Cabinets that have just the deep shelving cause items to get lost, hard to get to, fall, or even expire in the back," she notes. But the simple solution to this issue lies in maximizing vertical space.



Home organization expert Meaghan Kessman tells us that making the most of the vertical space in a cabinet is a brilliant way to better organize the space. "I recommend using adjustable shelves or risers in cabinets to store items at different heights,' she says. 'This way you can prevent clutter and make everything easy to reach."

So if you're wondering how to organize kitchen cabinets, this is a great place to start.

Expandable Cabinet Organizer View at Amazon Price: $40

Dimensions: 8.7''D x 15.7"-25.6''W x 9.8''H

2. Opt for Transparent Storage Containers

(Image credit: Shapeless Studio)

Another functional cabinet hack that Meaghan commonly employs is the use of transparent storage options. "It's best to store pantry items in clear, labeled containers for easy identification and a tidy look," she says.

Besides giving your cabinets a satisfyingly cohesive look, opting for clear storage containers also allows you to easily find exactly what you're looking for. Plus, if it's good enough for Khloé Kardashian's pantry, it's good enough for ours. And if you're willing to go the extra mile, pop a label on the containers to improve daily efficiency.

Clear Storage Kit View at Walmart Price: $18

Includes: 4 Large Containers + 24 Chalkboard Labels + 1 Marker

3. Incorporate Pull-Out Drawers

(Image credit: Roundhouse)

If you're not sure of how to maximize kitchen storage without extra cabinets, try introducing a couple of pull-out drawers to your existing cabinets.

According to Meaghan, pull-out drawers are a great way to make your cabinets easy to reach. "Installing pull-out drawers or sliding shelves in deep cabinets to access items easily," she notes.

We find that this tip is especially helpful for bottom kitchen cabinets that require kneeling or sometimes even sitting on the floor to find what you're looking for. Pull-out cabinets can be used for cabinets below the sink housing cleaning items or they can also used to organize cutlery, snacks, or any miscellaneous items in your cooking space.

4. Utilize Cabinet Doors

(Image credit: deVOL)

When it comes to utilizing cabinet doors for additional storage, Meaghan tells us that attaching hooks or magnetic strips to cabinet doors is a clever way to improve organization. She explains that adding a couple of hooks allows you to store small items like spices and measuring cups.



The door of a kitchen cabinet is often overlooked and if you have especially deep shelves, this hack will work perfectly in your favor. If you're stumped on small kitchen storage ideas, try this renter-friendly hack and stow away any extra items on the back of your cabinet doors.

Small Wired Hooks View at Target Price: $7

Quantity: Set of 6

5. Add Under-Shelf Baskets

(Image credit: Michael Clifford. Design: Aker Interiors)

Generally, kitchen cabinets are constructed high enough to fit some additional shelving beneath them. But enlisting a kitchen renovation can sometimes be out of budget or out of the question if you're renting your home.

In such cases, Meaghan recommends adding under-shelf baskets to hang off the lowest shelf of your kitchen cabinets. "Create extra storage with under-shelf baskets for small items like foil and plastic wrap," she says.



This is a space-saving kitchen idea that professional organizers love and there are plenty of variations to toy around with including a nifty spice holder add-on.

Under-Shelf Baskets View at Walmart Price: $21

Quantity: Pack of 2

6. Introduce Pan Organizers

(Image credit: Kennedy Nolan / Laminex)

According to Simone, gifting your cabinets a system to organize your pots and pans is essential to having a cleaner space. Since pots and pans take up so much space, it only makes sense to give them a rack of their own.

This way you won't have to take all your stacked pans out to get to the one you need and it'll keep them all arranged in plain sight. Not only is this one of our favorite pan storage ideas but it also allows you to safely store your lids as well.

We have a feeling that this particular trick will help your cabinets stay organized and will also protect your pots, pans and lids and prevent them from accidental chipping.

Expandable Pan Organizer View at Walmart Price: $16

Features: 10 Adjustable Compartments

7. Prioritize Accessibility

(Image credit: Sharon Hughes/BLDC Design)

Last, but not least, Meaghan tells us that prioritizing accessibility will make your cabinets all the more functional while also preventing you from having to re-organize them as often as you normally would.

"I suggest storing frequently used items at eye level for convenience and less used items on higher or lower shelves," she says. "You can also place lazy susans in corner cabinets for easy access to spices and condiments." We love this 10" lazy susan from Target for a simple but efficient storage solution.

And as always make sure that your organizational buys are well-designed. "Choose functional and stylish storage solutions, like coordinating containers and sleek organizers," notes Meaghan. "Thereby enhancing your kitchen's overall aesthetic."

These helpful tricks are straight out of the experts' trusty arsenal of organizational tricks and they're incredibly easy to adopt. So instead of writing off your kitchen cabinets as a lost cause, try implementing some of these practices in your home. And maybe you and your cabinets can finally call a truce in the name of beautifully organized spaces.