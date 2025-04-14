7 Pantry Organization Mistakes That Are an Organizer's Worst Nightmare

As much as I love the idea of there being no bad questions and no wrong answers, there is definitely a right and wrong way to go about organizing your home. And that's a fact I'll stand by.

Especially where pantry organization is concerned, I find that it's important to understand what to do and what not to. With some intentional planning and a clear vision for this space, it can go a long way.

But when organized in a hurried, haphazard buzz, it can lead to a wasteful space that simply does not get the love it deserves. So to avoid losing your precious pantry to chronic clutter, here are seven pantry organization mistakes you'll want to fix as soon as possible.

1. Straying From Zones

DO INSTEAD: Map out a zoning system and stick to it. (Image credit: Lisa Cohen. Design: One Wolf Design)

"If your snacks are mixed in with your spices and your baking supplies are scattered in three different spots, it's going to slow you down and lead to duplicate buying," says professional organizer Di Ter Avest.

"Grouping like with like helps you see what you have and keeps your pantry flowing. Think like snacks in one bin, canned goods in another, breakfast items in their own zone."

In order to make your pantry more functional, Di recommends creating a zoning plan of sorts to allow for stress-free cooking and hosting. "It's a small step that supports those everyday routines," she adds. "And helps the whole family grab what they need without having to dig."

Adding these Stackable Transparent Pantry Storage Organizers from Amazon is a great way to keep to your zones and allocate a special place for each of your categories.

2. Overloading Deep Shelves

DO INSTEAD: Utilize as much shelf space as you can while being honest about efficiency. (Image credit: Future)

Di tells me that deep shelves are both a blessing and a curse. And while I couldn't agree more, I do believe that there's a clever way to wield this double-edged sword in your favor. Especially if you have limited space in a small pantry.

"They offer lots of space, but if you're just stacking cans or boxes in there without structure, things get pushed to the back and forgotten," she notes. "To avoid this, use products like lazy susans for bottles and oils, tiered risers for canned goods, or clear bins that you can pull out like drawers.

"These products create access and visibility, making it easier to find what you need and preventing items from getting lost in the back of the shelf — two pillars of any good organizing system!"

Items like this Extendable Spice Jar Rack from ProCook and this Bamboo Wooden Lazy Susan from Amazon will make pantry organization mistakes tough to commit.

3. Skipping Out on Labels

DO INSTEAD: Invest in a label maker and commit to the craft. (Image credit: Ankersen Drake)

At first glance, skipping out on labels might seem like a harmless extra step. But Di tells me that this oversight can actually cause significant disruption to an otherwise organized pantry.

"Even when you're using clear bins for kitchen storage, your brain still has to do the mental work of figuring out what goes where," she explains. "Labels remove that guesswork.

"For best results, use large, clear labels that are easy to read. Plus, when you're not the only one using the pantry, it makes it easier for everyone to help restock and clean up."

And if you're on the hunt for a sleek label maker, this Mini Bluetooth Label Maker Machine from Amazon comes with waterproof tape, which is perfect for a pantry.

4. Holding Onto Expired Food

DO INSTEAD: Purge your expired cans and boxes in lieu of free shelf space. (Image credit: Humphrey Munson)

"We all have that one item in our pantry that we might use someday, but if it's been sitting there for a year, it's probably not happening," she says. "Holding onto expired or unused food creates unnecessary clutter and takes up prime real estate.

"Part of my Organize Yourself Healthy method is releasing things that no longer serve you. And yes, that includes the quinoa you never learned how to cook. Give yourself permission to let it go."

This particular pantry organization mistake is particularly important to take note of, considering the added health hazard that comes with holding onto expired food.

5. Ignoring Vertical Space

DO INSTEAD: Rethink your vertical storage strategy and treat your pantry to some sleek organizers. (Image credit: Mellon Studio. Design: Jessica Risko Design)

Di explains that most pantries actually have more vertical potential than we realize. "For instance, the back of the pantry door can hold an entire spice rack or snacks," she points out.

"You can add risers to shelves, stack bins, or even hang clips or hooks on the inside walls. Using that vertical space gives everything a home and prevents overflow from creeping onto your counters or kitchen table."

There are plenty of clever ways to use vertical storage. However, when it comes to pantries, hanging racks, sleek hooks, and over-the-door storage.

I found this 8-Tier Over The Door Organizer on Amazon that will double your storage and maximize the vertical space in your pantry, giving you space you never thought possible.

6. Avoiding Regular Purging

DO INSTEAD: Schedule a pantry purging session in your calendar and tend to the alert. (Image credit: deVOL)

Professional home organizer Kayleen Kelly tells me that one of the most common pantry organization mistakes is the lack of consistent clutter management.

"Not purging your pantry every six months to one year of expired food and food you ended up not eating or didn't like is a major faux pas," she says. "This can fill up a pantry quickly and make organizing really tough."

By assessing your pantry's inventory and carving out some time every six months or so to deeply declutter your kitchen, you'll find it much easier to keep your culinary closet healthy and organized.

7. Organizing First, Decluttering Second

DO INSTEAD: Start by decluttering and follow it up with an organization plan. (Image credit: Hugh Metcalf)

"Decluttering before you implement a new organizing system is another pantry organization mistake you might be making," says Kayleen. "Many pantries also hold overflow kitchen items like platters, small appliances, and food storage containers.

"So, doing a good declutter allows you to see how much you're left with and helps you create a functional pantry layout that is customized to your needs. But just remember that decluttering should always come before organizing."

Operating your pantry the other way around will leave you with a disorganized cooking closet that will quickly become one of the most high-maintenance zones in your home.

FAQs

How Often Should You Rethink Pantry Organization?

"Honestly, your pantry should evolve with your life," says Di. "A good rule of thumb is to do a quick check-in once a month — toss expired stuff, wipe shelves, and tidy up zones.

"Then, do a deeper refresh seasonally, especially if your family's routines or eating habits change (think back-to-school or holiday baking season). If something constantly feels messy or isn't working, that's your cue to adjust."

Now that you're in the know of all the pantry organization mistakes that will cost your culinary closet, you can set aside some time to review your kitchen and ensure that you're not losing out on space or efficiency.

And since it's just in time for your annual spring clean, you can also take a moment to review your pantry's setup and maximize its functionality for the foreseeable future. That way, you won't break a sweat the next time you're in the middle of host duty.