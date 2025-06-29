Finally, a Fan That Looks So Good You Won't Want to Hide It Away When It's Hot (and It's Hot Right Now)

Come mid-June, every homeowner without air conditioning knows that horrible feeling of having to cramp your style with a fan, crammed into the corner of the room. The bulky box style you bought years ago isn't doing anything for aesthetics, but what if there was a better way? Enter: the bladeless fan.

A feat of engineering and a far more stylish alternative, I've seriously neglected this modern fan design until I came across Shark's Turboblade Bladeless Tower Fan. Whether placed on the floor or the edge of a desk or table, it's a piece — particularly in the white and gold colorway — that you'll be proud to display in your home.

You may think I'm deeping this. The main function of a fan is to keep you cool, after all. But isn't it so much better when the necessities of life harmoniously blend in with the room you've carefully curated? Yes, yes it is.

Shark Turboblade Bladeless Tower Fan £249.99 at Amazon UK What initially struck me about this blameless fan is its size and slim design. You can easily place this piece on a desktop or counter for a streamlined look, as well as use it as a proper floor fan. It’s high-speed and blows air at 10 speeds up to 20 meters. Not only that, but it functions on quiet power, unlike the old box fan that’s louder than your conversation. With 10 speeds, oscillation technique, and a remote control on top of its stylish design, there’s no settling for less than a fan you can be excited about.





And just because the discovery of a fan so chic stirred unprecedented excitement in me, I've gone ahead and done the research to find what other options exist on the market. It turns out (with a bit of digging) that stylish fans do exist. They're just bladeless!

Need proof? Below are three more bladeless fans to help you sleep in the heat... or just exist comfortably, and in style.

Habitat Nordic Digital Tower Fan £75 at Argos Cool off without leaving your seat with this digitally controlled (and surprisingly stylish) bladeless fan. The remote allows you to select between the 4 speed settings or program the timer up to 10 hours — what I like to call optimized comfort. I’ve never seen a tower fan with a faux wood design, but I’m obsessed. This is the perfect cooling device for mid-century modern homes (or any interior design style for that matter) that don’t want to sacrifice style. Vybra Halo Smart Fan and Air Purifier £514.80 at viking-direct.co.uk Speaking of bladeless fan designs I’ve never seen before, it may be a bold statement, but this fan looks more like a sculptural art piece than a real fan. Simply swap or rearrange your floor lamp to make room for this stunning, portable fan this season. Plus, it’s an air purifier as well, with cost-efficient low energy, a powerful bladeless fan with double channel, adjustable directional cooling, and the option of remote, manual touch, and Wi-Fi control via the free app. Dyson Cool™ AM07 Tower Fan £269.99 at Dyson UK Of course, I had to include a Dyson in the conversation about stylish, bladeless fans. If you’ve thought of buying this fan before, this summer could be your chance, as it’s currently on sale. More than just the sleek, silver design, this fan operates with a powerful airflow to cool you quickly. Seriously — these fans feature Air Multiplier™ technology, which combines principles used in turbochargers and jet engines to amplify airflow up to 15 times. Form and function at its finest.

If you still need more ideas, there are plenty of gadgets to beat a heatwave out there — you just have to know where to find them.

And lucky for you, the team at Livingetc is always sharing stylish finds, like this Habitat pedestal fan.