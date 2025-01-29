Mid Century Modern Homes Influence Most of the Designs We See Today, and This Mid-Century Enthusiast Can Explain Why

It's hard to imagine Livingetc even existing without the mid-century modern homes revolution. It was a time when old rules were thrown out, new ways of life were embraced, and contemporary mindset emerged where families and friends ate and socialized together, in a way that felt connected to nature despite being in mostly suburban settings.

Aesthetically, the mid century movement informs much of modern design today. Those short, angled legs on furniture? Large windows? Polished timber? Each of those elements has roots deep in this design movement.

To understand it more, and to help you discover how much it influences modern day architecture and interior design styles, below, I've done a deep-dive into everything you need to know about the time period that's still making waves in interiors today.

What Makes a House Mid-Century Modern?

Mid century modernism does refer to a specific time period, sure, but that's certainly not to say it encompasses all homes built in and around the 1950s. I spoke with Patricia Callan, an author and mid century expert, to get to the bottom of it. (Her book, The New Modernist House, talks everything you need to know on the subject, alongside some incredible imagery of the era.)

"The philosophy of modernism is about 100 years old, established in Europe with Japanese influences," Patricia explains. "It started off in that rarefied world of designers and artists and free spirits before World War II who were bringing the outdoors in, and embracing huge expanses of glazing and glass that were now available due to technological advances.

"A mid-century house is about being close to nature, throwing out the strict rules of the Victorian period, and offering a new way of life," she continues. "They are minimal in their design, and instead of every room being off a central corridor, they are open plan, often with a couple of steps between each area. They're about ease of movement, and an intuitive way of life."

What Year Are Mid-Century Modern Homes From?

The mid-century modern movement began in the 1920s and exploded after World War II. "A lot of the practitioners of the style had dispersed from Europe during the war, and took their ideas with them to the UK, Australia, and the US," adds Patricia.

"At the same time, people in Australia and the United States were keen for a new way of life, overthrowing the rigid British Victorian style that a lot of the cities in these countries are filled with, and finding a new way to build that better suited their climates," she adds.

The design movement is generally thought of as running between 1950 and 1969. "By the 1980s, it had pretty much passed," Patricia says, adding that many builders were looking for much quicker, easier, and more affordable ways to build houses.

What Are the Characteristics of Mid-Century Modern Homes?

"The characteristics of mid century modern homes can be really confusing for people who are first dipping their toe into the era," explains Patricia. "You might expect wild colors — and this is true to some extent — as new materials like Laminex allowed for baby blue and pink kitchens to replace the drab ones from before. But actually, mid century modern homes are characterized by a love of material. If they feature timber, it's sanded and polished, but you can still see the grain. There might be a stone fireplace where the stones aren't painted over."

Ultimately, Patricia explains, the principle of mid century modern homes is about celebrating the beauty of what you home is made with.

The exterior of mid century modern homes is also fairly straightforward to characterize. "Unlike in the Victorian period, where a front door had to be central, mid century modern homes were created in dialogue with their surroundings, and where the best light was," says Patricia. "So the door might be off-center, or under a carport. Mid century modern homes also tend to be long-slung, and because of their big windows, tend to be very experiential. When people walk into them, they love how they feel."

What Characteristics of Mid Century Modern Homes Inform Modern Style Today?

There is so much about mid century modern homes that still informs modern design trends today — if anything in your home looks like if belongs in the pages of Livingetc, then chances are its inspiration has some roots in this design period.

"A lot of modern architecture is informed by the modernist movement," agrees Patricia. "From the rise of the Passivhaus to thoughts on sustainability, use of airflow, and an embrace of natural light — they all own something to modernism."

"Mid century modern homes were the first to embrace open-plan kitchens, changing how people lived by bringing families together to drink and eat in one space," she continues. "And floor to ceiling windows were, of course, a bit part of the movement, too."

Where Can Most Mid Century Modern Homes be Found?

Modernist architects dispersed all over the world during World War II, taking their ideas with them. "Because of this movement, you see a lot of mid century modern homes in countries like Brazil, the United States, and Australia," says Patricia.

Certain towns and cities have become particular enclaves of mid century modern homes, though. Palm Springs in the California desert, Los Angeles (especially around Long Beach), and Seattle in Washington all have a large proliferation of this architectural style.

"Mid century modern homes are often in suburbs, which will have great tracks of them," agrees Patricia, pointing to how people were embracing a new way of life in newly emerging residential areas during the movement.

What are the Negatives of Mid Century Modern Homes?

As with any older home, even the most beautiful mid century modern home will likely encounter issues if they've not been recently refitted or maintained.

"Some of the, need a bit of tender loving care, because they're not so suitable for modern living," says Patricia. "It might be that they don't have a central heating system or second bathroom. And be wary of the materials they were built with — because of the time period, they might well have asbestos in the roof, or come with an oil heater."

Of course, these negatives can all be addressed, but it's definitely something to think about if you're considering an original mid century modern home.

Modern designers constantly hark back to this era of design. "The mid century ethos allows you to mix pieces together very naturally," explains interior designer Ash Wilson, principal at Dublin-based studio, Ash Wilson Design. "It was an era with no rules, and so it's still very appealing today."

Patricia notes that there is also a lot of nostalgic romanticism about the time period, too. "Throughout culture, there have been retro moments that have harked back to this era, like Mad Men on TV," she says. "This was a seemingly simpler time, before hyper consumerism, where you had a couple of really beautiful, really well-made pieces, and the time and space to appreciate them, rather than all the clutter that often comes with contemporary life."