10 Iconic Mid-Century Modern Chairs That Are a 'Must-Know' for Any Design Enthusiast

Generally accepted as the time span between 1947 and 1957, 'Mid-Century' is at least 75 years old. And yet the innovative use of materials means that many of the period’s most notable designs — particularly iconic Mid-Century Modern chairs — still appear to be somewhat timeless.

At its heart, the design aesthetic offers a window into the innovation of a post-World War II world. The most iconic chairs of the time were innovative, made from materials being used in a completely new way. Furniture was no longer so showy — instead, designers merged form with function, creating pieces that were both comfortable and aesthetically pleasing. Mid-Century Modern furniture was accessible and optimistic — much like the mood after the war.

Many designs from the era have more than stood the test of time, so below, discover a brief history behind 10 of the most iconic Mid-Century Modern chairs every design-literate person should know.

1. Womb Chair by Eero Saarinen, 1948

Saarinen's 'Womb' chair is still produced by Knoll today. (Image credit: Knoll)

So named for the oasis of calm it provides to those who sit on it, the Womb chair was designed by Finnish-American architect Eero Saarinen at the request of American designer Florence Knoll, who wanted "a chair that was like a basket full of pillows — something she could really curl up in," according to Knoll, the company which continues to produces the iconic furniture piece today.

Neil Denari, a professor at UCLA Architecture and Urban Design, and the principal of Neil M. Denari Architects Inc, adds: “Never has a name so perfectly described a chair. Every time you sit in one, it is like returning to origins."

2. NV-45 Lounge Chair by Finn Juhl, 1945

This Finn Juhl NV-45 Lounge Chair is currently listed on 1stDibs for £8,372. (Image credit: 1stDibs)

Danish architect and interior and industrial designer Finn Juhl first presented his lounge chair in 1945 at the Copenhagen Cabinetmakers' Guild Exhibition. It was, for its time, utterly groundbreaking.

As Julian Goldklang explains, that’s because Juhl created a “floating effect” by “distinctly separating the seat and backrest from the frame.” The result is both “visually light and structurally innovative,” he adds.

“The chair's organic curves and sculptural form reflect Juhl's deep appreciation for modern art and his ambition to infuse artistic expression into functional furniture," continues Julian. "Crafted with meticulous attention to detail, the NV-45 remains a testament to Juhl's visionary approach and is celebrated as one of the most iconic pieces in mid-century modern design.”

Finn Juhl The 45 Chair in Walnut - Cognac leather £8,406 at Holloways of Ludlow

3. The JH-501 'Round Chair' (aka 'The Chair') by Hans Wegner, 1949

Mid Century Møbler currently stocks this cane and teak version of the JH-501 'Round Chair'. (Image credit: Mid Century Møbler)

Designed in 1949, the JH-501 is celebrated for its seamless integration of form and function, explains Julian Goldklang, founder and owner of Mid Century Møbler, a California-based mid-century furniture dealer.

“Wegner's masterful craftsmanship is evident in the chair's continuous semicircular backrest and arms, creating an elegant and ergonomic silhouette,” he notes, adding that, “The use of teak and cane materials adds to its timeless appeal."

As for how it earned a name as prestigious as 'The Chair'? "This chair gained international recognition when it was used in the first televised US presidential debate between John F. Kennedy and Richard Nixon in 1960," explains Julian.

4. B 306 Chaise Lounge by Charlotte Perriand, Pierre Jeanneret, and Le Corbusier, 1929

Perhaps one of the most iconic Mid-Century Modern chairs, the B 306 Lounger can be found in various upholsteries on 1stDibs. (Image credit: 1stDibs)

Dubbed the 'Relaxing Machine' by Swiss-French designer Le Corbusier (who believed its design simulated the body's natural curves), this chaise was meant for comfortable, and sophisticated, living. It’s also the brainchild of one of the most iconic trio of designers in the world of interiors.

“This chaise lounge is part of a collection of furniture designed for the Salon d’Automne and marks a successful and productive collaboration among Charlotte Perriand, Pierre Jeanneret, and Le Corbusier,” explains Savannah College of Art and Design professor Sheila Edwards. “The chair references the steam bent designs of Michel Thonet, but translates these curved elements to an industrial palette of tubular steel, sheet metal, and elastic cord suspension.”

5. LCW by Ray Eames with Charles Eames, 1946

Eames' LCW Lounge Chair has been dubbed by many as the 'Chair of the Century' and can be sourced from 1stDibs. (Image credit: 1stDibs)

“The Eames’ performed industrial magic when they figured out how to mold plywood — which in turn fused everyday material with comfort and luxury,” explains Neil Denari of the now iconic lounge chair and ottoman set designed by iconic design duo (and married couple) Charles and Ray Eames.

Sheila adds that the Lounge Chair Wood (LCW) also offers a window into industrialism at the time of its creation. “It is the culmination of years of work to understand the capacity of molded plywood,” she explains.

As for how it came to be: “In 1943, a US government contract to produce more than 150,000 leg splints for the war effort, propelled their work and allowed them to develop a manufacturing relationship with the Evans Products Company," Sheila continues. "After World War II, the Eames set about applying their knowledge of molded plywood to furniture. The LCW, though not the first design, was the first chair to be successfully manufactured."

Herman Miller became the licensed producer, and remains so today.

Vitra Eames Plywood Group Lcw Chair £1,590 at Heal's

6. Revolt Chair for Ahrend De Cirkel by Friso Kramer, 1953

Hay has since reissued Friso's iconic Revolt chair, seen above in a black powder-coated steel with a petrol green recycled seat back. (Image credit: HAY)

Ellen LeComte, owner of Los Angeles-based Mid Century furniture warehouse Amsterdam Modern, describes the Revolt Chair as “the most-discussed chair of the Goed Wonen movement."

The movement was an effort of postwar Dutch designers to democratize good living through good design, and this now iconic Mid Century Modern chair, says Ellen, is “all function, but still full of soul.”

“Friso obsessed over its construction and comfort for decades," she adds. "He once made my husband and I test every version around his canal-side dining table — no joke! The Dutch were so proud, they even put it on a postage stamp.”

Today, the 'Revolt Chair' has been relaunched in partnership with Hay.

7. Side Chair by Harry Bertoia, 1952

Harry Bertoia's Chrome Wire Side Chair can be seen above with an included seat cushion — a design detail that was added later. (Image credit: 1stDibs)

These wire-grid iconic Mid-Century Modern chairs are among the most recognizable, and have been in continuous production since 1953. Designed by Harry Bertoia back in 1950, the chair was described by its maker as being “mainly made of air,” due to its lightness and transparency, the Bertoia Foundation notes.

The delicate filigree appearance of the design belies its durability. These chairs last for years and many of the more recent models come with seat pads, which secure to the seat with metal snaps.

8. Panton Chair by Vernor Panton, 1960

Stackable and suitable for use both indoors and out, Verner Panton's Panton chair is a wise investment, and available on 1stDibs. (Image credit: 1stDibs)

One of the later designs on this list of the most iconic Mid-Century Modern chairs, the Verner Panton's 'S'-shaped chair is made entirely of plastic and was developed for serial production in collaboration with Swiss company Vitra.

And while it feels very 1960s thanks to its punchy range of colors and materiality, the roots of the design stem from the early 1950s, when the Danish designer dreamt of making a chair that would be easily stackable.

According to Vitra — which still produces the chair today — it was the first single-piece, all-plastic chair developed with a cantilever design. Though it has had several developments over the years, what has always remained is its level of comfort. Suitable for both indoor use and out, it's no surprise that this design is one of the most recognizable from the twentieth century.

9. The Model 166 'Senator' Lounge Chair by Ole Wanscher, 1951

This blue upholstered Model 166 'Senator' Lounge Chair is currently available at Mid Century Møbler. (Image credit: Mid Century Møbler)

Designed in 1951, the Model 166 'Senator' Lounge Chair exemplifies Ole Wanscher's “commitment to refined aesthetics and functional design,” says Julian Goldklang.

“Crafted with a solid teak frame, the chair features clean lines and a minimalist silhouette that embodies the principles of Danish modernism,” he adds. “Its ergonomic design ensures comfort, while the use of high-quality materials speaks to its durability and timeless appeal. This chair remains a sought-after piece for collectors and enthusiasts of mid-century modern design.

10. Congo Chair for Artifort by Theo Ruth, 1952

Considered to be well ahead of its time, the unique positioning of the legs on this chair helped catapult it to icon status. (Image credit: 1stDibs)

This chair, explains Ellen LeComte, was “way ahead of its time.”

Now a collector’s favorite, and readily available on 1stDibs, it also serves as something of a cornerstone of Artifort’s legacy — due, in large part, to its unique construction which is informed by both tension and gravity.

“Its innovative two-piece tension construction was wild for the 1950s and paved the way for a softer, more sculptural take on modernism,” says Ellen, adding: “Functional? Yes. But also a vibe.”



