9 Iconic Chairs That Every Interiors Enthusiast Should Know, According to the World's Best Designers
We asked this panel of revered interior designers the question: which designer chair do you consider an all-time classic? Here's what this panel, all part of the 1stDibs 50 for 2024, picked
If I was to ask you for an iconic chair design, which would you think of first?
There are certain chairs that are, undoubtedly, so iconic that they're household names. It's hard to argue against the cultural relevance of the Eames lounge chair, or the Egg chair, for example. But there's also a huge number of design classics that you'll recognize but that you, perhaps, can't put a name to so instantly.
These accent chairs are modern design icons that, while undeniably influential in their own right, often go a little more unsung. We wanted to uncover the chair designs that some of the world's best interior designers consider truly iconic, and could think of no better panel for query than the 1stDibs 50. This list, curated annually by the experts at this marketplace for extraordinary and original design, highlights some of the best and most inspiring designers working in the US, and beyond — and, most importantly, these designers prioritize quality and authenticity in their work above all.
Below, you'll find choices from the 12 designers we asked to name their ultimate icon in modern chair design. These are the names to know to up your design knowledge.
1. Illum Wikkelsø Easy Chair Model V11
Brigitte Romanek is an LA-based designer sought after by celebrity clients.
Year: 1960 to 1969
Designer: Illum Wikkelsø
Style: Scandinavian Modernism
Even looking for iconic chairs in Illum Wikkelsø's design catalogue alone, you're spoilt for choice, but for Brigette Romanek, founder of Romanek Design Studio, it's the Danish designer's V11 model that stands apart as a true classic.
"This is a chair with a strong point of view that’s directional in the best way possible," says Brigette Romanek. "I always know Illum Wikkelsø’s work by the angles, they’re exaggerated in a way that makes the piece dramatic and beautiful. It’s a case of a designer thinking about a piece being functional and beautiful simultaneously."
Originally designed for Danish furniture maker Holger Christiansen, the V11 lounge chair was returned to production by Gubi, ensuring this design lives on in contemporary design, though of course, you can still find original V11 chairs on sites like 1stDibs if your budget allows.
"It makes any room cooler and has done so for over 30 years," Brigette says, and this piece of Scandinavian design will undoubtedly keep on doing so for years to come.
2. "Costela" lounge chair by Martin Eisler
New York studio Damon Liss Design is known for its modern, clean and understated interior style.
Year: 1950s
Designer: Carlo Hauner and Martin Eisler
Style: Mid-century modern
For Brooklyn-based Damon Liss, the Costela Lounge Chair designed by Martin Eisler is the epitome of a design classic. "Earning an architecture degree in Austria, Martin Eisler subsequently moved to Brazil and opened his design firm Forma with Carlo Hauner, which became one of the biggest names in Brazilian furniture design," Damon explains.
The mid-century modern furniture design contrasts soft, welcoming cushion seats with a more structural, architectural base that gives this accent chair the best of both worlds.
"These mid-century Brazilian designs have stood the test of time, using beautifully-crafted local hardwood, leather, and iron, giving the designs a major comeback in interest today," Damon adds.
3. Klismos Chairs
Based in New York and London, Bryan is known for exquisitely detailed interior design, including for top London hotels such as Claridge's.
Year: 1960s
Designer: T.H. Robsjohn-Gibbings for Saridis
Style: Mid-century modern
Athens-based Saridis is the exclusive manufacturer of the Greek-style furniture designed by British architect and designer T.H. Robsjohn-Gibbings — pick of designer Bryan O'Sullivan. The Klismos Chairs, in particular, speak to Bryan's style, which effortlessly flits between modern and heritage sensibilities.
"This is a design classic not only due to the historical ancient Greek influence, shown in its distinctive curved legs and elegant form, it’s also classically crafted from walnut with its rich grain giving a tactile element to the craftmanship," Bryan explains. "The design's simplicity and elegance make it versatile, fitting seamlessly into both contemporary and traditional interiors."
"The chairs are both beautiful and functional," the designer says.
4. Fritz Hansen 1940s Lounge Chair
Boston's Fern Santini creates interiors for ground-up buiidls that are full of character.
Year: 1940s
Designer: Fritz Hansen
Style: Scandinavian Modern
This spindle back lounge chair is a distinctive 40s design from Danish furniture company Fritz Hansen that still feels like new in the home of today. While the original version of this design may have had more classic upholstered seats, interior designer Fern Santini has called out this re-upholstered style with long-haired sheepskin.
"In this finish, it can mix with either traditional or contemporary so well," Fern tells us. "It always looks great as a single chair and it's oh-so comfy."
5. Carlo Bugatti Side Chairs
This New York and LA based design and architecture studio is renowned for its creative, unexpected design choices.
Year: 1900
Designer: Carlo Bugatti
Style: Art Nouveau
The oldest design on our designers' list, these ornate side chairs were designed by Italian Art Nouveau designer Carlo Bugatti. "Carlo Bugatti is one of my favorite designers of all time, and these chairs, which would look amazing flanking a console or an entryway, can be admired as a piece of sculpture would," Adam Charlap Hyman, principal of interiors at Charlap Hyman & Herrero, explains.
"The exquisite inlays and Bugatti’s signature material combinations, referencing Chinese, Egyptian, and Moorish furniture, are combined with a unique voice that is compelling in many contexts," the designer adds.
6. Nyala Chair by Jomo Tariku
Leyden Lewis has led this Brooklyn-based firm, famed for its "culturally sensitive", for over 30 years.
Year: 2022
Designer: Jomo Tariku
Style: Contemporary
The first "modern classic" of our list comes from Ethiopian American artist and designer Jomo Tariku, and the Nyala Chair chosen by Brooklyn designer Leyden Lewis.
"Jomo Tariku’s design of the Nyala Chair connects historical visual motifs to make something that feels both ancient and contemporary, universal and of us," he explains. "Its outcurved legs recall the ancient Greek chair, Klismos [featured above], while its back support alludes to animal horns and the natural world."
"The fabrication feels modern and sleek," Leyden adds. "It’s a timeless piece that can be paired alongside design of any era."
7. Womb Chair, Eero Saarinen for Knoll
Designer Zoe Feldman isn't just about interiors that do their job — she aims to bring soul and a sense of humor to the spaces she designs, too.
Year: 1950s
Designer: Eero Saarinen
Style: Mid-Century Modern
It's fair to say that Knoll's Womb Chair was quite revolutionary of its time, challenging what it was thought a chair needed to be, while also innovating new techniques in furniture manufacturing.
"The Womb Chair broke away from rigid forms with its organic curves and focus on comfort," Washington-based designer Zoe Feldman tells us. "Despite its fluidity, it retains a sense of modernity and freshness and is endlessly chic."
The design was originally requested for a chair that felt like a 'basket of pillows' by Florence Knoll, and it's a chair that captures an effortless comfortability.
8. Esfera Chair by Ricardo Fasanello
London's Spinnochio Freund delivers elegant residential and hospitality, but always with an eye for something fun and out-there.
Year: 1970s
Designer: Ricardo Fasanello
Style: Mid-Century Modern
This half-moon accent chair, chosen by interior designer Brigitta Spinocchia Freund gives a full 1970s fantasy.
"These chairs by Ricardo Fasanello are iconic and difficult to resist, drawing you into the space," Brigitta tells us. "Fasanello’s designs were very innovative for the time, mixing materials such as fiberglass and polyester resin with leather, steel and iron."
For Brigitta, there's a personal connection, too. "My dad had a similar chair in his office in the 70s, which is why I think I find it nostalgic and appealing."
Richard Fasanello was born in Sao Paola, and his most celebrated designs are based on circular forms. "Brazilian mid-century designers like Richard have been gaining popularity and I’ve been discovering pieces from designers like Ricardo and Joaquim Tenriero, too," Brigitta adds.
9. Zeca Lounge Chair by José Zanine Caldas
Year: 1960s
Designer: José Zanine Caldas
Style: Mid-Century Modern
Another Brazilian mid-century designer of note, José Zanine Caldas is the creative talent behind the Zeca lounge chair — a favorite of interior designer Monica Fried.
"This sculptural lounge chair is so versatile," Monica says. "Dress it up in mohair for the city or in a nubby linen at the beach – this chair can be used in so many settings and will always bring some flair and personality."
With its striking silhouette, it's an icon of mid-century design.
What is the most iconic chair?
While our list includes some lesser-known design icons, one of the most iconic chair designs of all time is the Eames lounge chair and ottoman No. 670 and 671. Designed by Charles and Ray Eames, it's one of the most recognizable pieces from a catalog that has a number of standouts.
Released in 1956, it's still retailed in the US by Herman Miller, and has spawned a number of dupes and copycats.
Luke Arthur Wells is a freelance design writer, award-winning interiors blogger and stylist, known for neutral, textural spaces with a luxury twist. He's worked with some of the UK's top design brands, counting the likes of Tom Dixon Studio as regular collaborators and his work has been featured in print and online in publications ranging from Domino Magazine to The Sunday Times. He's a hands-on type of interiors expert too, contributing practical renovation advice and DIY tutorials to a number of magazines, as well as to his own readers and followers via his blog and social media. He might currently be renovating a small Victorian house in England, but he dreams of light, spacious, neutral homes on the West Coast.
