If You Could Only Keep One Thing in Your Home, What Would It Be? Interior Designers Share Their Picks (and There Was a Theme)

If you had to start decorating your home all over again — a completely fresh canvas, removing any hint of your former home decor, apart from one thing, what would you pick?

I had to think really hard about what I would choose — to pick just one thing when it comes to most questions is a difficult one — but I decided it would be my much-loved sideboard. This was the first proper piece of furniture I bought 20 years ago, which has accompanied me through three homes, been painted three different colors, and brings back so many memories when I think of it.

How you decorate your home is so deeply personal — from the colors and furniture pieces you pick to the design details you incorporate into each space, and how it all comes together to make your "home" — a house only becomes a "home" thanks to the things you fill it with; it's what gives it life, personality, and what makes it unique from everyone else's.

Certain pieces do this more than others. And while seasons and trends (and moods) come and go — and come back again — with our homes often joining the ride, taking on a fresh look to keep up with the changes, there will always be those bespoke design details or special decor pieces that remain a constant. But could you pick just one?

Of course, I was particularly intrigued by what interior designers would pick — the experts that make a living from designing and decorating homes — and there was certainly a running theme throughout: the pieces they picked were so much more than just a 'thing'.

1. Art

"A house without art isn't really a home." Irene Gunter (Image credit: Mary Wadsworth. Design: Gunter & Co)

When I asked Irene Gunter, founder and creative director of London-based interior design studio, Gunter & Co, what the one thing was that she couldn't be without, it was an easy choice.

"My answer to this would be to keep my art. I think a house without rugs and cushions looks a little bit stale. A house without personal objects, picture frames, and books looks really sad. But a house without art isn't really a home," says Irene.

I couldn't agree more. But imagine having to pick just one piece of art? Well, this, too, seemed to be an easy answer for Irene — it would be the piece, pictured below, by LRNCE that hides her TV — and I can see why.

Image 1 of 2 Effective and stylish — artwork doesn't have to just look pretty, it can be functional, too. (Image credit: Mary Wadsworth. Design: Irene Gunter) Did someone say TV? (Image credit: Mary Wadsworth. Design: Irene Gunter)

Artwork is one of the most stylish ways to hide a TV, creating a focal point that isn't the TV when not in use, but that can easily be moved for access when you need it.

If you're looking for TV wall ideas, this one gets my vote.

Image 1 of 2 Artwork is a great way to add color to a space without having to go all-out with the shade across the entire wall. (Image credit: Brian Wetzel. Design: Cara Woodhouse Interiors) Use your art to tie in color across your home decor items. (Image credit: Brian Wetzel. Design: Cara Woodhouse Interiors)

Cara Woodhouse, founder and creative director of New York-based interior design studio, Cara Woodhouse Interiors, also chose art.

"If I could only save one home decor item, it would definitely be my art collection. Each piece holds so much meaning for me, and they've been a constant in all the different homes I've lived in.

"I love how the same artwork can bring a completely different feel to a space depending on how it's arranged."

2. A Reinvented Chair

"Beyond the design, it’s a personal piece which reflects a shared creative process between us." James Gomez (Image credit: James Gomez, Yarn Collective)

"If I had to keep just one thing, it would be our Jan Ekselius Etcetera chaise from the 1970s," says James Gomez, co-founder and designer of Yarn Collective. "My partner, who’s a stylist, reupholstered it in our Flock Wool Velvet for a project last year, and it’s become a favorite in the house.

"The shape is iconic, it’s expressive and clever, and the fabric gives it so much richness and depth. Beyond the design, it’s a personal piece which reflects a shared creative process between us."

The Swedish 'Etcetera' Lounge Chair in Original Yellow is available on 1stDibs if you fancy recreating this iconic chair with your own twist.

Oliver Bonas Pambo Cobalt Blue Velvet Lounge Chair £595 at Oliver Bonas I love this stylish alternative to the vintage lounge chair. A great option if you're looking for something with a similar vibe, but for a slightly more affordable price point. You could even upholster this sculptural beauty to create your own story layer (though I do love the cobalt blue velvet).

Interior designer, Sally Wilkins, of Sydney-based Sally Wilkins Studio, also chose a vintage chair as her one piece to keep.

"If I had to save one home decor item, it would be my vintage Eames Aluminium Group chair. It holds sentimental value as I inherited it from my Dad, who purchased it for his law office in the 1970s.

I use it as my studio desk chair and find it incredibly comfortable and versatile. The design is a timeless classic that seems to fit into virtually any decor, and it's also quite light and easy to move around. This makes it perfect as an extra chair in the lounge when we have guests. I particularly love the swivel! When friends visit, everyone makes a beeline for it."

If you want to join the vintage furniture trend action, there's a whole selection of vintage Eames Aluminium Group Chairs on 1stDibs.

Reupholstering an armchair like this combines creativity and comfort for a piece that tells a story. (Image credit: Molly Mahon)

Molly Mahon, founder of Molly Mahon, also chose a chair with sentimental value.

“It would have to be one of my hand-block printed armchairs. It’s more than just furniture; it belonged to my Grandmother, and being covered in my hand-block printed cloth, it holds stories of design, craft, and comfort.

"It represents everything I love about home, color, creativity, and the joy of making something by hand.”

3. A Coffee Table of Dreams

Image 1 of 2 While many pieces can be beautiful, it's those that have history attached that make them stand out from the rest. (Image credit: Anson Smart. Design: Greg Natale) This statement-making coffee table sets the tone. (Image credit: Anson Smart. Design: Greg Natale)

"If I had to part with everything in my home except one piece, I’d keep my Jumbo Coffee Table by Gae Aulenti," says Greg Natale, founder and director of the eponymous design firm.

"Aside from the fact that it weighs a ton and is nearly impossible to move, it’s one of my most prized possessions. It’s a true collectible by a designer I deeply admire, and I spent years wanting it before finally getting my hands on one. It’s absolutely coming with me to the new place I’m designing now."

And I don't blame him! The “Jumbo” Coffee Table by Gae Aulenti for Knoll, 1960s, is available on 1stDibs if you want to bring a slice of Greg's style into your own home.

Image 1 of 2 The burl wood coffee table commands attention. (Image credit: Heather Peterson Design) This type of piece is the definition of 'one of a kind'. (Image credit: Heather Petersen Design)

We are big fans of burl wood decor at Livingetc, and no wonder Heather Peterson, principal designer at Heather Peterson Design, chose her live-edge redwood burl coffee table as the one item she would keep.

"My parents bought it when they were newlyweds in California more than fifty years ago, and when we were kids, my brothers and I used to run our matchbox cars into the nooks and crannies of the base. When I moved into my studio five years ago, I made the bold request to pre-inherit it, and my mom very graciously said yes.

"Last year, some redecorating of the studio meant the piece came home to my house. I love what the organic shape does for my very modern house. It is special, rare, and obviously very sentimental!"

If you love vintage furniture, although a different style from this coffee table, I love this 1970s Vintage Boho Rectangle Burl Wood Coffee Table on 1stDibs for some boho charm.

4. A Bespoke Banquette

Please be seated, memories are served. (Image credit: Julian Abrams. Design: Hamilton Design)

When you design and decorate with bespoke pieces, these can be the hardest elements to part with — both physically and emotionally!

Manuela Hamilford, creative director and founder of London-based interior design studio, Hamilford Design, tells me: "If I had to get rid of everything else, I would keep my kitchen banquette seating. As an interior designer and a mother who loves entertaining, this piece perfectly embodies the balance between beauty and functionality that I strive for in every project. I always encourage my clients to consider built-in banquette seating; there’s something so inviting and intimate about it.

"My own banquette was bespoke-made to suit our lifestyle. It’s where we gather for family meals, spontaneous coffee chats, and dinner parties (that always end up stretching late into the evening!). It’s incredibly versatile — casual for everyday use, yet it can easily be dressed up for more formal occasions. There's always room for one more, which makes guests feel instantly welcome. Sharing meals in a comfortable, thoughtfully designed space to create connection, and for me, that’s the heart of any home."

wheresaintsgo Captains Dining Chair £119.20 at wheresaintsgo.co.uk Size: 53 x 54 x 75 cm To recreate Manuela's seating area above, this handmade Captain's dining chair is not too dissimilar, and gives stylish, mid-century modern furniture vibes.

5. A Unique Ceiling Design

Image 1 of 2 Never forget the importance of your fourth wall. (Image credit: Zulufish) Talk about an uplifting design — this detail adds both interest and flow across the open plan space. (Image credit: Zulufish)

"The ceiling in our kitchen is a personal favorite of mine," says Caroline Milns, head of interior design at Zulufish, a London-based interior and architectural studio. "The ceiling is often an overlooked design feature in any space, but in our home, it is a striking focal point that draws the eye upwards and creates design intrigue.

"Our paneled ceiling runs across the entire kitchen and our open plan living space, uniting the spaces under a beautifully layered and textured decorative statement. We have also installed a roof light over the dining room table that beautifully filters in natural light, illuminating the space throughout the day.

"The depth and weight from the ceiling are complemented by the various textures, such as the eucalyptus wood and Quartzite on the kitchen island and our captivating natural stone dining table, making for a design scheme that feels truly harmonious yet with a little touch of drama."

6. A Blanket From Abroad

Items purchased on trips abroad can be transportive — to sunset nights and happy memories — which can't be replicated. (Image credit: Anson Smart. Design: Yasmine Saleh Ghoniem)

"If I could only keep one thing, it would be a handwoven blanket I bought in Mexico City, says Damla Turgut, founder and creative director at Otto Tiles & Design. "It’s bold, colorful, and completely unique; a bit like the tiles we make at Otto.

"It reminds me that design doesn’t need to be perfect to be beautiful; it’s the character, the irregularities, and the sense of place that make something really special."

And that is exactly what it all comes down to — considered design and decor with meaning gives you a home; outside of that, you just have a house.

As well as one favorite thing, I asked interior designers to share their favorite corner of their home — and I can confirm, they were all as gorgeous as you would imagine.