I Asked 5 Interior Designers to Share Their Favorite Corner of Their Home — And Yes, They're Beautiful

If someone asked you to pick your favorite corner of your home, which one would you share? Would it be a small space that holds a fond memory, or where your family sits down to share a daily meal? Or perhaps it's that specific spot where the dappled evening light creates a hint of magic each night come sunset.

Whatever the reason, these beloved spots are where we truly feel connected to a design — they're what make a house a home. The interior design trends we choose to incorporate within our personal spaces are a reflection of our personalities and are as much about how we want our homes to feel, as well as look.

To inspire you to create your own cozy corner at home, I asked five interior designers if they would be willing to share their own, and these were the inspiring corners of their homes they shared.

1. A velvet-wrapped sitting room

(Image credit: Emily Followill)

If you're looking for inspiring green room ideas — start with this one. Roger Higgins, principal designer at R. Higgins Interiors, shared this corner of his sitting room from his home in Nashville.

"I often consider green to be a neutral, given that when working with monochromatic palettes, such as this one, the color can create soothing, soulful atmospheres. Whether curling up on the chaise or sipping an evening cocktail, we love to spend time in this sitting room. Enveloped in velvet, it feels timeless and luxurious," Roger says of the space.

The different green tones used on the trim and walls create a beautiful contrast that adds further depth to the space, while the large mirror adds dimension and sophistication. The draped throw on the couch makes it look cozy and inviting, and this Faux Fur Ruched Throw from Pottery Barn would do the trick!

2. A coffee bar with personalized touches

(Image credit: Erin Konrath)

Kate Marker, principal designer at Kate Marker Interiors, shared this coffee bar as the favorite spot in her home — and the reason why is truly special.

Be The First To Know The Livingetc newsletter is your shortcut to the now and the next in home design. Subscribe today to receive a stunning free 200-page book of the best homes from around the world. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"The coffee bar area right off the kitchen is such a special space for me," she says. "Not only is it functional (and needed in the mornings!), but we used tile from my own collection that was designed with my daughters, which warms my heart every time I walk past. Creating a sense of belonging is so important to me in each project I do, so to have a moment in my own home that represents me and my daughters makes it all the more beautiful."

It's spaces like these that turn a house into a home. And that porthole window! An internal window like this is a wonderful way to add light and interest to a space, while also adding a layer of softness. I'm also quite obsessed with Kate's wall sconce, and this Novogratz Wall Sconce from The Home Depot is a pretty close match.

3. A cozy place to gather by the wood stove

(Image credit: Yond Interiors)

"The flex space that is at the back of our house is my absolute favorite spot in our home. It has a wood stove which makes it the coziest in the winter and a natural gathering spot," says Julia Miller, creative director at Yond Interiors.

A place to gather is a place to be enjoyed — and there is much to enjoy about this space. There is so much texture with the mixture of materials used across the flooring, banquette seating, chairs, and the painted wood on the walls which continues up and over the ceiling. This creates a wonderful contrast against the black metal ceiling light — a striking visual anchor to the space. I can imagine all the cozy winter evenings spent around this table with the wood stove on — perfection.

Wayfair has a great selection of area rugs similar to the one featured in this space.

4. A cozy armchair to snuggle up on

(Image credit: Suzanna Scott)

This green couch living room idea is the perfect way to inject color and personality into a space. Regan Baker, founder and principal designer at Regan Baker Design, who designed the space in her home, especially loves her Vintage Mole Armchair — undoubtedly one of the best accent chairs.

"As a family, the living room is always in use and serves as a special place to gather together and relax," she says. "The Sergio Rodrigues chair is comfortable, inviting, and sculptural, making it beautiful to look at and enjoy."

The mix and match of metallic and wood accents add further interest and this Marr Marble Table Lamp from Wayfair gives me similar vibes to the table lamp featured in this space.

5. The "ultimate getaway" bathroom

(Image credit: Raili Clasen)

"This extra special corner of our home is my ultimate "getaway". Relaxing in a hot bath with natural wood and live plants surrounding the space takes me to an entirely different planet. Add a great book and maybe a glass of wine, and I may never leave!" Raili Calsen, interior designer at RailiCA Design, tells me.

The contrast of the wood-clad walls — a great way to bring texture to walls — against the blue tiles and brass fixtures adds great visual interest and a wonderfully cozy feel for those relaxing bath-time moments.

I love these striped bath towels from Parachute for that over-the-bathtub look (and they're great towels, too)!

I hope you enjoyed taking a peek inside the homes of these talented interior designers. For more favorite home corner inspiration, check out the Livingetc team's favorite home corners.