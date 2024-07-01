5 Green Couch Living Room Ideas — Beautiful Schemes to Inspire Styling Around Your Sofa

Green is a popular color choice for living rooms right now, whether it's as a paint color for walls, or for your sofa. A green couch in a living room can work for most styles of home, too — whether you're more of a bold maximalist, or like something a little more restraind.

It's versatile, and can easily adapt to any style of home. Green couches can be calming and relaxing, and uber stylish and statement-making!

To give you a lovely mood board of ideas, we asked experts for the best ways to create the perfect setting using this piece. Take a look at these green living room ideas, all tied into your couch color.

1. Create a color block with teal and other bold tones

(Image credit: Michelle Gage Interiors)

Green has always ranked high in sofa color trends; it's a hue that has never lost favor. A great way to give your living room color a modern edge is to choose a unique green shade and pair it with other bold tones. This will create a lovely jewel box effect. Take this living room for instance. The teal couch juxtaposes with the emerald daybed, and the pink ceiling and rug. The effect is eye-catching and one that won't feel outdated anytime soon.

'In our client's last space, we had sourced a pink and yellow rug which she loved and wanted to bring over to her new home,' says Michelle Gage, founder of Michelle Gage Interiors. 'We were down to reuse it, but wanted the space to feel fresh so we brought in this deep teal couch to give new life to an old item!'

2. Match the Walls to Your Sofa

(Image credit: Michelle Gage Interiors)

Want to create the most inviting indoor-outdoor vibe? Consider color-drenching the room in the colors of your couch, translating the same to the living room paints. Add softness to the couch with printed pillows that subtly showcase the shade without feeling too overwhelming. White trims look particularly nice in such a setting.

'We chose this color scheme for the room and the couch as a way to create a soft and serene overall look,' says Michelle. 'The tone also ties directly to the outside's gorgeous green lush views.'

3. Accentuate the green couch with luxe fabrics

(Image credit: Storie Collective)

If you want to make your living room sofa the point of focus in the room, apart from choosing a bold, deep tone of green, also pay attention to the fabric material. Luxe fabrics such as velvet, suede, and silk can truly accentuate the living room furniture, creating an elegant living room vibe. Do note that if you're going ahead with this look in a small living room, you might want to slightly balance the deep green with a sprinkling of neutrals around.

'The room's color scheme features a harmonious blend of soft greens and earthy tones, creating a serene and cohesive look,' says Sara Swabb, founder and creative director at Storie Collective. 'The green velvet sofa and cushion on the vintage wood chair adds a pop of color, while the mix of neutral shades in the rug and walls balance the vibrant elements.'

4. Or with a fluted design

(Image credit: MLH . Design: Studio Duggan)

When it comes to sofa trends for 2024, fluted pieces are universally liked. Flutes give that edge to the piece yet make the sofa feel very liveable and comfortable. And this is a great way to elevate the tone of your seater.

'The lack of back cushions allows for a simpler and tidier look in fluted sofas, and the tufting and fluting keep the sofa looking structured even in a home with children, dogs, and a busy life all over,' says Eddie Maestri, principal and owner of Maestri Studio.

5. Go for a textured piece for added coziness

(Image credit: Lance Gerber. Design: Michelle Boudreau Design)

For a nice earth tone living room, choose a textured, tactile sofa material that has an inherent warmth to it. Think linens, boucle, fleece, or wool . These on trend sofas and fabrics will make your green couch feel inviting, homely, and comfortable, instead of too cosmetic and decorated.

'The color green always looks good with lots of texture,' says Jane Lockhart, founder of Jane Lockhart Design. 'I'd also mix in colors such as warm browns, or navy blue to the room.'

'A colorful inviting palette of terracotta, soft greens, and warm mustard was used throughout to bring the environments together with holistic continuity,' says Michelle Boudreau, founder of Michelle Boudreau Design. 'Black was used as a base to ground the design with a modern edge.'

What pillows look good with a green couch?

Green is a lovely base color that can act as a neutral and lift other hues. It can also be a good complementary tone to create a wonderful, rooted scheme. And so, a whole spectrum of colored pillows looks good with a green couch. If you want the pillows to pop, use yellow, pink, and blue. If you want them to add just a layering effect, choose green, beige, or gray.

What color curtains go with a green sofa?

If you're going in for a bold to mid-tone green sofa, consider curtain colors that complement it, so choose white, cream, or light gray. But if your couch color is a super light green or mint green, then you could go for bolder curtains like dark green or dark gray.