Colors that go with green – from trusted combinations to daring pairings for your room scheme

Figuring out the colors that go with green best is step one in rounding out your palette for your scheme. Fortunately, you're likely to have lot of different colors to play with, as there's plenty that pairs beautifully with all kinds of shades of green.

From restful sages to rich olives and energetic mint, there's undoubtedly a color combination to satisfy the needs of your interior design, whether you're looking for a classic look, or to try something modern, fresh and exciting.

With that in mind, we talked to some top designers and color experts about what colors they'd choose to match up with a range of verdant greens, and how to get the most from these pairings.

What are the colors that go with green?

'Green is at the center of the color wheel so you can combine it with both warm and cool hues,' explains Sarah Spiteri, editorial director of Livingetc. However, there are certain factors you'll need to consider, including the base and undertones of the green color you choose.

'Greens with a blue base are impactful, so introducing soft tones of clay white and chalky grey in furniture and accessories bring a calming feel,' Sarah explains. 'Greens with a yellow undertone, such as olive, pop alongside gold or bronze, enhancing their warmth.'

The fact that so many colors go with green . And whatever shade you like, whether it be sage, lime, fern, forest or chartreuse you can bring it into most color palettes. Here are our favorite combinations to get you inspired to start decorating with this invigorating shade.

1. Green and yellow

(Image credit: Design by Nainoa)

Green and yellow are adjacent to each other on the color wheel, so rooms in this palette are harmonious and easy to live with. 'When pairing colors, we strive for a similar base - so there’s a relationship between shades,' explains architect and interior designer Noa Santos, founder of Nainoa and designer of this refined green living room. 'In this case the colors, though different, feel like they are a part of the same family.'

While bold, contrasting tones of green and yellow can work, for a modern way to use this combination, look to soft, tonal shifts in shades. A chartreuse, for example, can be a great in-between tone of yellow-green that can bring a zesty energy, and is a color that goes with sage green well, while also transitioning gently between shades, keeping a restful aesthetic overall.

2. Green and blue

(Image credit: Katie Charlotte. Design: Cortney Bishop Design)

There's an old adage that 'blue and green should never be seen', but give a good interior designer a rule and they'll show you the exception to it, and how best to break it.

Blue and green has become a designer favorite in recent times, for the very reason that it's a color pairing that feels new and exciting, and not overplayed. Much like green and yellow, green is a color that goes with blue as a neighbor on the color wheel, making a tonal scheme again a great way to approach this palette.

'As long as you carefully pair the right tones, this color combination can be an unexpected, yet striking pairing,' explains Helen Shaw, Director at Benjamin Moore. 'By using the same tonal colour group, the two hues will complement one another.'

While rich jewel-like greens and blues work together whether, more vibrant, primary and pastel tones can also work in the right scheme. 'The color scheme for this kitchen is fresh, bold, bright and fun,' says interior designer Cortney Bishop. They key to making this combination work? 'Grounding the pastel palette,' Cortney suggests. 'Be thoughtful to pick colors you can thread through the home in fabrics and other home accents - cabinetry, trimwork - for this.'

3. Green and pink



(Image credit: Farrow & Ball)

Green is a go-to color that goes with pink and it's a color combination that we are seeing gain popularity yet again, after its surge a few years ago.

'Green and pink are complementary colors, sitting opposite each other on the wheel. This means that the scheme is high impact,' explains Sarah. Get your proportions right for a truly restorative space - a generous amount of green against touches of pink is gorgeous. Nature-inspired patterns, such as florals or botanicals, are particularly effective when decorating with this combination.'

'A popular trend at the moment is painting the cabinets green and then pairing it with pink which brings in the nurturing quality and therefore perfect for a kitchen as it makes you warm and restful.' advises Tash Bradley, color specialist at Lick Home.

(Image credit: deVOL)

If you love this combination but after it in its most subtle form, pair a light sage green or a creamy pistachio with a grounded deep pink.

'One of my all-time favorite color schemes is a sage green with an earthy pale pink. These colors are all luxuriously rich and soothing, inviting you to be cozy and relaxed in your home.' says color expert Annie Sloan.

4. Green and white

(Image credit: Future)

White is the perfect color to go with green. From deep forest greens to vivid limes, white will instantly add contrast and freshness to the scheme.

Now as you will know if you have ever faced the seemingly simple task of buying a 'white' paint, white comes in many forms and certain shades work better with certain greens.

(Image credit: Farrow & Ball)

As a rule of thumb cooler-leaning greens and yellow-toned greens like lime, fern greens, jade greens and emerald greens work best with crisp true whites. You have more choice with more muted, dusky greens like sage and pistachio. They will usually work both with a bright white to add a freshness to these more muted tones or an off-white for a more warm, cocooning feel.

Already feeling tempted to go green? Find all of the best green paints in our buying guide.

5. Green and orange

(Image credit: Future | Paul Massey)

If you like warmer tones in your home, but want a color combo that still feels fresh and interesting, try pairing a deep forest green or a dark olive shade with a muted orange. You have that clear contrast here, so it still feels daring and has an impact but it's not too overwhelming.

(Image credit: Simon Bevan)

There are of course more punchy variants of this combination – tangerine hues with chartreuse, emerald with bold terracotta, we would just always recommend adding a touch of into these bolder schemes to break up the colors.

'Pairing green with a vivid orange will give more energy to a space; contrasting complementary colors emphasizes the qualities of each and creates a bold statement look. I’d use a strong black, too, to give a solidly masculine mid-century modern scheme. It’s calming because it’s strong and looks very put together.' says Annie Sloan.

6. Green and grey

(Image credit: Future)

Neutral lovers that want to inject just a hint of color, this is the combination for you. Grey works with lots of different tones of green (just look out for shades that have a more cool grey undertone) but a very on-trend scheme is grey and sage green.

'Sage green is the optimal color choice right now. It harnesses the calming energy inherent in green but anchors it with an earthiness and depth not present in more vivid hues.' explains Sarah Spiteri.



(Image credit: Harvey Jones)

Pair a cool light sage green with a really pale, cloudy grey for a contemporary combination that works particularly well in kitchens and bathrooms, or any room that might lack natural light. Then ground all those light, airy colors by adding just a hint of black, or as you can see in this gorgeous sage green kitchen idea, a dark marble or wooden accent.

7. Green and red

(Image credit: Prue Roscoe. Design: YSG Studio)

A surprising color to go with green, but red, used in the right amounts can work. Plus, red seems to be having a bit of a renaissance and over the last year. There has definitely been a trend towards bringing bolder, warmer colors into our homes, so don't be afraid to start dabbling in red tones.

(Image credit: Jon Day)

'For this to work, I suggest that the red is purely an accent color, used to bring in hits of life and energy, but not as a lead. This balance will ensure that it stays well away from looking Christmassy. Something as simple as a red cushion or lamp base can be a great way to pep up a green interior. Look at brick or earthy reds and never introduce a metallic.' suggests Sarah.

8. Green and purple

(Image credit: Future)

Purple and green may sound like a bold look but as Sarah says, it's one that 'can be very charming, particularly in a smaller room where you want to make an impact and embrace coziness. Botanical greens and jewel-toned emeralds look amazing with plum - these colors are a wonderful foil for each other.'

Again, if you want to slightly tone down the combination bring in some neutral tones like soft greys and whites as you can see here in this bold modern bathroom.

9. Green and wood

(Image credit: Mark C. O'Flaherty)

While, we know this isn't technically a color combination, we could not ignore how well green works with those natural shades and textures. It makes sense since green is such a nature-inspired color to pair with other natural materials, so you will find that almost any shade of green looks lovely when combined with wooden accents.

But what is particularly on-trend is pairing green with pale woods. You can choose between light sage greens for a soft, subtle look or break up a dark and moody green with some light wood accents.

(Image credit: Farrow & Ball)

'Green goes very well with natural textures, and in particular pale wood. A sea-green works so well with raw timber, for instance.' explains Sarah.

'From a color pairing perspective, of course this harmony extends to combining green with neutrals. As mentioned, green sits in the center of the wheel so can be combined with both cold and warm tones. As an example - combining verdigris green with a chalky, blue-toned grey will create a cool, calm scheme, whereas pairing it with a warmer, yellow-toned beige will create an earthy, outdoorsy feel.'

What colors don't go with green?

As this expert advice hopefully proves, there's a right tone and shade of almost every color that will work with versatile green. However, there are some shades that can be challenging to put with green, just for the connotations these colour combinations have. This tends to particularly apply to a green shade mixed from primary yellow and blues.

With orange and purple, in the wrong combination, you can create a color scheme that's best suited to Halloween decorations, while primary red and green can struggle to escape the trappings of Christmas decor.