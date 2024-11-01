11 Green Room Ideas That Will Always Feel Fresh, No Matter the Season or Space

Everyone loves green, and why wouldn’t they? It’s a color that instantly evokes imagery of the outdoors, large open fields, and fresh, verdant produce. Green room ideas have been popular for years now, switching and shifting between hues, but never going out of style.

And perhaps that's due to the myriad of green hues, from the cooler tones of jade to the warm, citrusy yellow-greens. Shades like chartreuse, hunter green, and deep forest have an inherently relaxing, and soothing visual quality, making them ideal for restful night's sleep, or contemplative spaces. On the other hand, warmer and more energetic shades like lime or tart apple green help to foster a more lively environment, perfect for social hubs within the home.

Plus, it helps that there are so many colors that go with green, meaning it's easy to weave into your interiors. So, whether you're looking to curate a space that de-stresses or calms its inhabitants, or one that feels vibrant yet sophisticated, there is bound to be a green room idea that does exactly that. Below, we've curated an assortment of green rooms, designed by the best, to inspire you to embrace nature's most swoon-worthy shade.

1. Go for a gray-green, calming bedroom

(Image credit: Barbara Corsico. Design: Studio Greca)

If there’s one tone designers highly recommend in the bedroom, it’s green; a naturally rich and versatile color. Green bedroom ideas that embrace the deeper, darker shades tend to create a more restful mood, where it's easier to wind down and sleep.

Take this soothing space by Italian firm Studio Greca for instance. The appealing mix of soft and bold tones with more contemporary accessories feels at once calming yet vibrant. The burnt orange bedding and artwork pop against the green color of the walls, while the rest of the palette remains light and soothing.

“In this bedroom, the green palette was inspired by a wardrobe that the client holds dear,” explains designer Federico Greca. “An asymmetrical bed was designed to allow you to go down with your feet always warm, plus the compartment is a storage container. Behind a silver curtain are shoes, which the client would not give up at any cost, and also a mirror. The artworks were selected to balance the austere atmosphere.”

2. Choose a soothing yellow-green for the dining room

(Image credit: Lemieux Et Cie)

Green is one of the best dining room colors, and this scheme by Lemieux Et Cie is evidence of that, with its opulent mustard-green chairs creating an appetizing visual in the space. Decor and furnishings offer a subtle and non-permanent way to embrace color. These tub-style chairs, drenched in the almost citrusy-green color give the room a grounded and curated aesthetic, which is balanced out by the otherwise neutral palette.

This particular shade of green translates particularly well in fabrics such as velvet, silk, or viscose, which each have a slight sheen to them. In fact, it's an ideal tone for those who aren't sold on super bright or bold colors, but are looking for ways to inject depth into an all-white or all-beige space.

Vernon Upholstered Barrel Accent Chair in Olive Velvet View at Target Price: $297.50, Was: $350 Rating: 4.7/5 stars (740 reviews)

3. Create a focal point with a green carpet

(Image credit: Hauvette & Madani)

Green room ideas can look highly artistic, much like this living room above, which has been anchored by a zesty lime green living room rug. While not your typical shade, it complements the beige walls, dark wooden furniture, and artwork, by introducing life and light into the space. Its color, appearance, and sheen-like texture draw focus, and give the living room a soft, layered look.

“We liked the idea of a spectacular central element, in a small space, which allowed us to distance the different living spaces (living room/dining room/kitchen) without partitioning them, and losing brightness or a feeling of comfort,” explains designers Samantha Hauvette and Lucas Madani of Hauvette & Madani.

4. Drench the entrance with an earthy green

(Image credit: Color Atelier)

Nothing can make an entrance more impressive than paint; and if this entryway idea is to be considered, then a soothing, deep olive green in a textural finish is a great way to go. The effect? Immediately calming, and serene, setting the stage for a welcoming, warm home.

“As people seek to bring the outdoors in, greens evoke the lushness of nature,” says Burcu Garnier, founder of Color Atelier. “This vibrant hue creates a striking contrast against neutral backgrounds, making spaces feel fresher and more alive. This green also enhances mood, making spaces appealing, designed for relaxation and rejuvenation.”

5. Add character to a kitchen with bold green cabinets

(Image credit: deVOL)

There are so many ways to go about designing green kitchens. "One of my favorite cabinet colors is Sherwin Williams Evergreen Fog, SW 9130, because it's so versatile," says Briana Gershenzon, partner and chief of design at Renovation Sells.

But that's not your only option. Bright, crisp shades like a lime of leafy green will help you curate a lively, energetic, and undoubtedly modern kitchen. Alternatively, a moss or forest green will result in a moodier, elegant look and feel.

While almost any shade of green will work in a kitchen, it's wise to remember that darker tones will generally help hide stains, scraps, and burns more easily. All you need to do is to ensure the room is well-lit so that the kitchen doesn’t feel too closed in.

6. Choose green wall tiles for the bathroom

(Image credit: Pablo Veiga. Design: Carter Williamson)

Paint aside, another way to introduce green room ideas is by using colored tiles in your bathroom. Not only does this bathroom color ideas add a dose of sophistication, but they can also enhance the spaces practicality, as they'll disguise wear and tear for longer. Plus wall tiles protect a wet space from water damage, and make it easier to clean.

Green tiles can also give your bathroom an almost 'outdoor' feel, which can be further enhanced by incorporating specific plants for bathrooms. They also complement a range of different textures, colors, and surfaces, as seen in this bathroom above by Carter Williamson where a red marble sink and painted burgundy vanity pop against the green backdrop.

Artmore Tile Hills Green Glossy Ceramic Wall Tile View at Lowes Price: $10.28/Sq.Ft Size: 6-in x 12-in

7. Incorporate Green Marble in Your Space

(Image credit: Greg Natale)

But tiles aren't the only way you can incorporate green into your bathrooms (and kitchens, for that matter). As previously explored, green is one of nature's more swoon-worthy hues, and it is a naturally-occurring color when it comes to certain stones and minerals.

In this stunning bathroom by Australian interior designer Greg Natale, a striking Arcadia Quartzite stone all but glows underneath the light of a skylight overhead, creating a soothing, spa-like scheme that makes a statement.

8. Make a Statement Transition Between Spaces

(Image credit: AMOO)

Within the white shell of a room, the clever application of green paint can be used to create a special, statement transition between two spaces, without blocking the flow. The color also highlights the orgànic lines of the ceiling and adds a subtle living room color.

“In this home, we used the green stripes to chromatically divide the area between the living room and the dining room," explain Aureli Mora and Omar Ornaque, founders of AMOO. "The gallery remains a free and integrated space, while it also incorporates the small balcony with a large six-leaf sliding balcony."

9. Consider a color block with green and yellow in the living room

(Image credit: Farrow & Ball)

For more social spaces, you'll often be looking for ways to energize your room, and color-blocking walls is one of the easiest ways to do it. Plus, with a plethora of shades that complement green, it's an easy tone to create striking combinations with.

Think green and yellow, green and pink, or green and gray (one of the easiest pairings). But this technique doesn't only apply to paint, you can create the look with accessories and furnishings too, which can be less of a commitment.

And you don't need to limit your color-blocking to a single room, either. Much like in this space, you can extend it across interconnected spaces to curate a more dramatic, color-infused design story in your home.

“Most greens are calming, even if a little bit more vivid and fresh, such as our joyful Yeabridge Green,” shares Patrick O'Donnell, brand ambassador at Farrow & Ball, when asked about the best green paints to pair. “For a true classic, Ball Green balances many qualities we want from a green. It's a little sage in colour and a little pale olive too, but with a dash of yellow for freshness and gives great flexibility for any decorating scheme. It will also take pops of red, pink, blue, burnt orange, and brown depending on the personal color avenue you want to explore!”

10. Make a Statement in a Smaller Space

(Image credit: The Heritage Wardrobe Company)

Who doesn’t love a walk-in closet — it is considered a true marker for luxury and high-end interiors. But to give it a truly stand-out look, why not consider painted the cabinetry in a bold yet sophisticated aqua green, like this space. This green room idea and particular shade complements retro and metallic accessories, as jewel tones especially stand out against this color, so bring in an antique chandelier or a floor lamp, too.

Every aspect of the closet shown above was designed specifically around the needs and desires of the client and her prized shoe collection. "Combined with an inclined shelf, a bold color, and a finish in walnut, the room reflected the personality of our client," adds Laurent Drouin, founder and CEO of The Heritage Wardrobe Company.

11. Highlight an architectural feature with green

(Image credit: Studio Nishita Kamdar)

Depending how you apply it, color has a wonderful way of either cleverly disguising or boldly accentuating different aspects of a room. Take this bedroom shown above, by Nishita Kamdar, the founder and principal architect of Studio Nishita Kamdar, for example.

The architectural arch above the bed has been highlighted by a green paint, and used to frame a complementary wallpaper feature in the space. When it comes to the bedroom, there is no color better than green, but there are countless ways to incorporate it, so it pays to get creative. You can find similar wall murals from I Love Wallpaper.

FAQs

How do you make a green room look good?

To make a green room look its best, it's first important to determine the mood you want to create. A bright green will make a space feel fresh and spring-like; alternatively, a dark, mossy green will create a more sophisticated and enveloping feel.

Then, you must determine what other color pairings would complement the palette. Usually, the safest bet is with a crisp white which will instantly enhance the green, but if you love an experimental space, consider tones such as pink, yellow, or gray.

Ensure that the room is well-lit so that your green gets its visual due. All colors look best in natural light but if your room doesn’t receive ample light then consider warm yellow artificial lights.

What color is most complementary to green?

Green appears in the middle of the color wheel, balancing out warm yellows and cool blues. For a complementary scheme, you could consider red, as the two shades sit opposite each other on the color wheel, but green also goes well with dusty pink and coral.

Those shades aside, you can never go wrong with blue and green. These two tones are adjacent to each other, and they harmonize well due to their similarity. Plus, you can use their paler shades without resorting to sugary pastels (just ensure they both have a touch of gray in them).

Green is also a great companion to other neutrals like beige, cream, or even black. It's adaptability is exactly why green room ideas are so popular.