25 small living room ideas to make a tiny room feel bigger

Small living room ideas, as with any tiny space, can be tricky to get right, but as all these innovative, stylish, and smaller rooms prove, they can still be big on style.

Small living rooms are often cozy but they have to work much harder than their more spacious counterparts. Layout, furniture, window dressings, flooring and accessories all carry extra weight in a smaller space and it’s more important than ever to get the scale, proportions, and balance right. However, that doesn’t necessarily mean that you have to play it safe with your living room ideas either. It’s always good to follow the rules, but breaking them can make a much bigger statement. It’s all about knowing where the limits are and when you can push them.

So, while you'll still find plenty of neutral, light, and airy spaces here, we'll also prove that color can work in small living rooms, dark hues can look wonderful too, and often the whole less is more concept that's often applied to small spaces can be broken. We’ve also consulted the experts to find out their top tips and small living room ideas that feel spacious and stylish.

The best small living room ideas that are big on style

1. Float the furniture in a small living room

(Image credit: Soho Management London Ltd)

It can be tempting with small living room layouts to push your furniture up against the walls, leaving as much floor space visible as possible. However, having everything lining the edges of the room with a sea of floor spaces in the middle can in fact make a room feel smaller, this layout makes you really notice the proportions of the room.

Pulling furniture away from the walls, and instead float it in the center of the room can make a small living room feel bigger. It gives your pieces some breathing room, let's light flow around the space, and distracts the eye from the edges of the room.

Just be sure to ground your pieces with a large area rug, as you can see in this small living room, and make sure it's a practical choice for your space too, you want to still be able to easily move around the room without constantly walking into sofas and coffee tables.

2. Think multifunctional

(Image credit: Farrow and Ball)

Clever multifunctional designs are great space-saving options for small spaces. As Jen and Mar from Interior Fox suggest, 'When it comes to small living spaces we love multifunctional pieces of furniture: think about a coffee table that also serves as a stool, but you can use it to store magazines or extra throws inside it. Or perhaps a lamp with a side table attached. If you're ticking multiple boxes with the same product, you free up floor space for an airy feel even in the smallest rooms without compromising on full comfort.'

If you need to sleep more than one overnight guest at a time then swapping your sofa for a sofa bed can also be a useful option. It isn't always easy to find an option that's comfortable enough to work as your main living room seating, but we've done the legwork to find the top solutions in our guide to the best sofa beds available.

3. Add height with floor to ceiling curtains

(Image credit: Future)

When it comes to small living room ideas, windows have a huge role to play and have the potential to make your small room look lighter, brighter and even larger. Debbie Leigh is Design Manager at ILIV and suggests extending the curtain pole beyond the width of the window.

'This allows more light into the room and makes a room feel larger,' she says. 'Hang living room curtains high for a professional-looking window treatment. This will instantly give your room an illusion of extra ceiling height which in turn feels very luxurious. Ideally, the pole or track should be positioned a minimum of 4 inches and a maximum of 12 inches above the top of the window.'

4. Don't be afraid to go bold in a small living room

(Image credit: Brian Wetzel)

All too often we play it safe in small rooms, but in fact color bold with color and pattern can have all the same space expanding effects as keeping this simple and neutral. As this bold blue living room proves...

'This small living room sits off of our client’s mudroom. It was an addition to the original structure of the house.' explains interior designer Michelle Gage. \It serves as a great family gathering space, as it is connected to the kitchen/dining area as well. A green velvet sofa POPS against the navy blue walls. The ceiling features an iconic Schumacher wallpaper for just a touch of quirk and the vintage rug grounds the space with a great heritage pattern.'

Designer Meg Lavalette agrees that you needn't always play it safe in a small space, she says 'Go bold! A fun wallcovering or a vibrant paint color will go a long way. In smaller rooms, there is less space to layer components which creates visual interest. With the couple of items you need in a small space, it’s more interesting to turn up the dial with color, contrast, scale, or detail.'

5. Sometimes bespoke is best

(Image credit: Matthew Williams)

'If you’re struggling to find a piece of furniture that fits perfectly, it’s best to go bespoke.' suggest Jen and Marr, founders of interior design studio Interior Fox. 'Creating furniture for your living room that is designed to fit seamlessly means that every inch of the room is catered for. Create a window seat in a bay window with additional storage below. Try a built-in cabinet or low-profile media unit for a stylish alternative to a tv stand, it provides ample amount of space to stow away items while creating a clutter-free living room to relax in.'

6. Choose flexible flooring for a small living room

(Image credit: Davide Lovati)

Flooring can make or break or a room and it is often overlooked in smaller spaces. 'It needs to be flexible, to transition from the daytime role to a more relaxing space in the evening,' says Rebecca McCloskey of Weave Interiors. 'But it also has to be durable. I love the clean lines of a solid floor but polished concrete and real wood floors are often not an option for everyone. Luxury Vinyl Tiles (LVT) can be a great alternative. I love the selection from Moduleo as it looks so realistic. They also have the benefit of being extremely practical and easy to maintain.'

7. Go big with rugs

(Image credit: Paul Raeside)

Rug size and placement seems like a relatively straightforward decision, but it is one that is easy to get wrong. Sam Norris, Design Consultant at Garden Street says 'Choosing a large rug is another trick that will help make a room feel bigger. There's a reason interior designers always claim a rug ties the room together and it may be a cliché but it works.'

Alternatively, opt for a fully fitted carpet instead of a rug. 'Rugs can make spaces look smaller, fully fit the carpet to draw your eye to the edges of the room,' says Camilla Clarke, Creative Director at Albion Nord.

8. A style without taking up floor space

(Image credit: James Merrell)

Shelving is such a blessing in small spaces, they add handy storage, space for decor and if you opt for wall-mounted designs they take up zero floor space too.

'Remember to furnish your room both vertically and horizontally. This is especially important in small areas of the home, when we need to optically enlarge the space.' says Jen and Mar. 'Wall-mounted storage units and made to measure shelving units can create a built-in feel that seamlessly blends in with the room's features achieving a cohesive overview.'

In this small living room, shelves float elegantly above the sofa, providing the perfect spot to create a gallery wall. If you have an awkward nook or an alcove in your living room, you could go for the built-in option, and even add in seating below. With built-in storage in smaller spaces we'd recommend painting it the same color as the walls behind so it almost blends in and doesn't add too much visual bulk.

9. Take color over walls, ceilings and woodwork

(Image credit: Rebecca McAlpin)

Don't just limit color to the walls – taking the same shade over walls, ceilings and even woodwork gives a lovely cocooning feel and can trick the eye too, making a small living room look bigger. Swathes of unbroken color can make a room feel less fussy and there's less visual clutter going on.

'This small living room’s walls and ceiling have been painted in Farrow & Ball’s iconic Blue Ground. The windows look out to a lush landscape, which is balanced by the printed Chesterfield sofa. A pair of cane chairs allow for gathered conversation, making the most of this narrow space.' explains Michelle.

'The opposite side features a cozy rattan daybed, against an original stone wall. Vintage elements, such as the purple printed rug, wood dresser and pair of limestone tables balance the newness of the daybed’s collection of printed pillows.'

10. Hang shelves for chic open storage

(Image credit: Anna Stathaki)

Living room shelving adds so much to a room – they create space to add character and curate displays that add color, pattern and texture to the room. But they are practical too, and we know everything in a small space needs to earn its place and needs to have a function as well as form.

'Shelves are a must.' says Jen & Marr. 'They open up areas to make the most of empty spaces. Floating shelves or a tall bookshelf that extends to the ceiling will provide ample amounts of storage and a place to showcase decorative items.'

The rule with shelving is to avoid creating symmetry, or any clean lines that make the shelving look too neat or overly thought out. You want there to be plenty of different heights, different shapes, different textures. And pair things in threes! Or odd numbers at least.

11. Strategically place mirrors

(Image credit: Anna Stathaki)

'Strategically placing mirrors where the light naturally falls is one of the oldest but best tricks in the book, it enhances the natural light and makes the room appear much larger and brighter.' suggest Jen and Marr.

Agreed. And along with making a room feel more open they can be an opportunity to blend styles within the room. We'd recommend shopping second-hand and finding a piece with character that will bring an elegant, traditional edge to any style of space. See how in this Scandi living room the gold mirror adds just a touch of something different and prevents the room looking like a carbon copy of every other Scandi living room on the internet.

12. Distract from small proportions with a big statement

(Image credit: Rowland Roques O'Neil)

Something the best way to go in small spaces is big. Making a statement with unexpected shapes, styles and colors can distract from the small proportions of the room. And don't always think small. Small furniture in a small space, playing with scale is a way to add interest to a smaller room and looks far less fussy than filling it up with lots of smaller pieces.

See how in this small living room with larger curvaceous sofas and ottoman really fill the space, there's no need for many other pieces, as these add all the color, style, and shape needed.

13. Maximize awkward spaces

Whilst we’d like our rooms to be completely square with no awkward angles or dead spaces, this is rarely the case. But with some careful planning, all those awkward places can be turned into treasure troves of storage potential.

'Many homes have awkward alcoves. This is one area where it pays to invest in bespoke cabinetry to really maximize the storage' says Andrew Dunning of London Contemporary. 'Whether your interior is modern or traditional, cupboards and shelving will finish this space in the room without intruding into it.'

The bespoke media unit in this open-plan reception room provides essential living room storage with decorative floating shelves above. Designed by London Contemporary to fit the wall shape without protruding into the room too much.

14. Be clever with stylish storage furniture

(Image credit: Anna Stathaki)

Space is at a premium, so small living room furniture that can double up as storage is always a bonus. Wayfair's Resident Style Advisor, Nadia McCowan Hill says that searches for storage ottomans are up 20% in the last six months alone. 'Storage ottomans are the small space designer's best friend,” she says. “Go for a beautifully upholstered version in a bold jewel hue for a style statement that works double duty as a secret storage spot.'

15. Embrace the coziness

(Image credit: James Merrell)

The knee-jerk reaction to a small space is often to paint it white or another light shade to maximize the feeling of space. But there are other options. 'Don’t be afraid to embrace the small,' says Caoimhe McKenna of Yellow Brick Road Design. 'Create a cozy and inviting ambiance with warm tones and tactile textures but offset this with clean, clear lines in order to retain a sense of calm.'

16. Layer the lighting in a small living room

(Image credit: Anna Stathaki)

With any small space the main priority is of course maximizing natural light. But when that isn't easy or even possible, you may need to get creative with your living room lighting have says Simon Terry, MD and owner of Anglepoise. 'To create the illusion of space you must think about layering and creating pools of light.'

Adam Wade, Technical Director of Anglepoise encourages us to get creative with lighting. 'Make the lights work for you and don't be dictated by the more traditional ways of using lighting,' he says. 'If a pendant at the center of the room isn't creating quite enough light, layer in light from the side (wall or floor) instead. It's easier to control, more pleasant to sit under.'

17. Don't be afraid of filling up the room

(Image credit: Soho Management London Ltd)

Minimalism and small living rooms do often go hand in hand, but sometimes more is more when space is tight. Rather than spreading all your furniture out to make as much floor space visible as possible, and fill the space with pieces that 'fit' the room, take inspiration for this small living room idea and up the coziness by really filling up the space.

The huge sofa hugs the edges of the room, so while it's obviously very dominant it's practical too, providing ample seating and nicely filling the room to create this really cozy, cocooning space. And don't feel like you have left that central floor space free, fill that up too with a coffee table that mirrors the shape of our furniture layout.

18. Place prints strategically

(Image credit: James Merrell)

Again, this living room makes a case for not always keeping things simple and pared back in a small space. A gallery wall may sound too busy for a small living room, but used right and hung strategically they can help 'expand' the space. The key is not to just float prints in the middle of the wall, take them floor to ceiling (or close to) to really add height to the room as well as colors, patterns, and interest.

19. Experiment with blue shades in a small living room

(Image credit: Future)

Instead of painting a small living room white, go bold with color choices and create the illusion of space. 'Blue is the best color for making a space feel bigger,' says color and paint expert Annie Sloan. 'It is recessive, which means it draws the eye outwards, blurs horizon lines and gives a sense of never-ending space. It’s also a calming, meditative color which encourages us to breath-in-and-out, creating a psychological and spiritual sense of space as well as the physical illusion.'

20. Trick the eye with busy prints

(Image credit: Making Spaces)

When working with the confines of awkwardly shaped rooms, sometimes extra creativity is required. Karen Knox of Making Spaces pulled out all the stops when designing this cozy seating area in her client’s long, narrow room. 'This striking, abstract mural design with delicate white details draws the eye up and away from the client’s existing sofa and towards the wall behind it,; says Knox.

'This causes your eye to rests on the furthest point in the room giving the illusion of greater depth and more space. By then dressing the sofa in similar tones to the wallpaper, it helps the sofa recede into the wall. A large scale pattern isn't something that would normally work for small spaces, but for this room it helped to tie all the elements together, both old and new.'

21. Build in extra storage that blends into the walls

(Image credit: James Merrell)

To really achieve an efficient use of space in a small living room, you can’t beat bespoke furniture that makes use of every inch of space. 'Bespoke furniture is a great option if you're looking for something that's unique to your home,' says Adam Brown, Director of The Painted Furniture Company. 'You may have a certain awkward space you'd like to fill, or a particular color scheme in mind. Whatever you're planning, going for a tailored option means your furniture fits your specifications exactly without having to compromise.'

22. Mix comfy pieces with slimline furniture

(Image credit: Anna Stathaki)

With small living rooms, you have to think realistically about what you can fit into your space. We'd recommend having a list of pieces you really want in your space, and as for most a sofa is going to be top of that list you may find you have to think smart about the other pieces you bring into the space.

Take inspiration from this small living room idea and keep your dream squishy sofa but forgo a bulky armchair. Instead, opt for something stylish and slimline that's still going to be useable but has high legs and minimal bulk so it will still allow light to flow around the space. If a coffee table is a must too, again, just go for something that's not going to break up the space too much.

23. Or switch a sofa for statement armchairs

(Image credit: James Merrell)

Or you could go really rogue and ditch the sofa altogether. Consider how that would work for you? Switching a sofa for two, equally comfy statement armchairs, will really open up the space and allow you to be more flexible with your layout. See how light-filled this small living room is because there's no large piece of furniture blocking the light. And yet, despite its lack of sofa, this room still feels very cozy and inviting – we'd be more than happy to curl up on that boucle chair.

24. Ditch the legs

(Image credit: James Merrell)

Sometimes all it takes to squeeze a few more inches out of a small living room is to pick clever furniture designs. Case in point this 'floating' coffee table. Again it's all about avoiding breaking up the space and designs like this allow for light to still flow underneath them.

Also, see how in this living room everything sits at the same low level – the top of the coffee table with the seat of the sofa and the armchairs. By keeping it all low-slung and almost below eye level it makes the room feel more open and gives more height to the space.

25. Choose pieces you can move

(Image credit: Anna Stathaki)

When space is really tight, consider the furniture you can move around the space, as and when it's needed. A coffee table for example needn't be a large, permanent fixture that takes up all that space in the center of the room – instead size down to a stylish, compact side table that you can move around easily.

The small circular design used in this space not only looks lovely and perfectly contrasts all the straight lines going on in the rest of the room, it also means it can work anywhere, there are no corners to have to consider where to neatly fit.

How should furniture be placed in a small living room?

There really is no right or wrong answer here. But when it comes to small living room layouts there is often a debate over whether sofas should be placed against walls, but it totally depends on how much space you have to play with. As long as you are able to create an intimate area that works for social interaction that is all that counts.

If you're struggling with how to envision how your living room will work, we'd suggest going old school and drawing it up on graph paper. Then start considering what furniture you want to bring into the space, use a pencil to plan out your design, and measure up your furniture so you can get a really accurate representation of your space.

Consider what will be your room's focal point. Do you want all the furniture to face the TV or a fireplace? Do you want to create a more intimate space and have the furniture facing each other? Think about the flow around the room too, avoid creating a boxy, corridor effect with furniture stuck to the walls and a walkway down the center. You want to layout to be relaxed, but equally, make sure you allow for traffic to flow through easily and where it naturally would go.

What furniture works in a small living room?

Multi-functional furniture is ideal for a small living room. Look for furniture that can double up as storage. Furniture that can fold away or that is on wheels and can be moved around is also desirable. You want the furniture to work double duty where possible.

As your sofa is likely to be the largest single item in your living room, it's also worth paying attention to getting this key piece right. Our guide to the best sofas has some great options for smaller spaces - think compact shapes elevated on tall legs that add a feeling of spaciousness by allowing your eye to travel underneath the sofa to the farthest walls.

What colors make a small living room room look bigger?

It is generally accepted that small living room colors need to be kept light in order to reflect as much light as possible. But this isn’t always the case. A lot depends on the direction and quality of the natural light in the room. You should let that be your guide.

Darker colors can actually work in smaller spaces, they can blur the boundaries of the room and create the allusion of a larger space. This often works best in small rooms that lack natural light, as you can get that lovely cozy, cocooning effect rather than a harsh cold, lighter-hued space. Always stick with the deep, velvety matte finish, and be sure to order plenty of swatches so you can see what the color looks like in situ.