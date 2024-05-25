Outdoor Furniture Ideas for Small Spaces — These 8 Designs are Ideal for the Coziest Backyard

There’s nothing but blue skies and warm sunshine out my office window – is it too soon to say summer is here? Though we may not be ready to officially retire the seasonal sweater, summer is surely on the way and it’s time to get your yard (or balcony) ready to catch some rays.

We’re all prone to a casual Pinterest inspo-scroll. But is there anything more frustrating than searching ‘outdoor furniture for small spaces’ and being greeted by a range of photos of yards the size of Texas?

Designing a smaller space can definitely have its challenges, but with our help, it's going to be a breeze. We’ve rounded up the best outdoor furniture ideas for small backyards, and spoken to a few experts along the way, to bring you furniture that will maximize every inch of your outdoor area.

1. Scrap the chairs and get comfy on the couch

(Image credit: Castlery)

Have a small backyard? You can’t go wrong with a simple table and chair set. After all, it’s traditional, right? But when space comes at a premium, do you want to be cramped into a chair while you try and unwind? Probably not. So hear us out — opt for a super-comfy outdoor couch.

Perfect for watching sunsets with a glass of wine, or cozying up with a throw when the nights get old, outdoor couches make for a much more relaxed and informal outdoor space. Plus they’re perfect for pairing with a small fire pit and enjoying endless s’mores!

The Malta three-seater outdoor couch from Castlery is one of our favorites. We love its contemporary shape and deep seat — perfect for chilling out after a long working day!

2. Take advantage of height with bar furniture

(Image credit: Designer: Four Hands. Stockist: ifurnish)

Designing an outdoor space in a confined footprint can be a tricky task – especially if you’re talking about a balcony or terrace. But instead of fighting to fit in larger pieces why not take inspiration from wine bars across the globe and take your seating to the next level (literally)?

Tall outdoor bar stools and chairs are great for creating an intimate atmosphere in small backyards and outdoor spaces. Plus, you won’t be taking up as much valuable floor space compared to traditional table and chairs. But we’re not talking about uncomfortable metal or plastic bar stools. Rather, chic wooden sets like these Delano chairs and Stapleton bar table from Four Hands are a great option for introducing natural materials into your yard.

To accessorize your bar chairs and table, there’s nothing like exploring the wonderful world of container plants. Mediterranean herbs like thyme and rosemary will always look good in small aged terracotta pots on your bar table; just make sure they’re in a lovely sunny position!

3. Save yard space with built-in furniture

(Image credit: Molly Wood Garden Design)

Confined terrace areas or walled yards can be prone to looking a bit enclosed. If you add outdoor dining furniture to the mix, it might feel like your small yard is being overwhelmed with furniture. In this case, built-ins are your best friend.

‘Built-in benches are my jam,' says award-winning landscape designer Molly Wood. 'There’s something about the permanence of built-in structures. They can simplify the space and make you feel anchored. Sometimes too much furniture can make a space look cluttered. I use them in dining areas and with fire pits.’

But before you get the tools out, Molly warns of one crucial design element to watch out for. ‘Word to the wise: do not make your bench seat too narrow – it will feel like punishment,’ she says.

4. Choose furniture that can be flexible (and foldable)

(Image credit: IKEA)

These days, modern living is all about flexible spaces, and that includes your yard. If you live in an urban area with a limited balcony space, you understand how important the outdoors are. But you also know it’s not only a yard, but also a play area, yoga studio, and potentially a drying space! Making the most out of every square yard is essential for small living.

Of course, when it comes to small outdoor living looks, IKEA knocks it out of the park, especially with their Nämmarö range.

Featuring fully foldable designs, this outdoor furniture range is perfect for reading a book while watching a sunrise, and then folding it away and storing it vertically on your wall space for the rest of the day. Plus, you'll be making an eco-friendly choice as the piece is made from sustainable acacia wood.

5. Utilise your wall space

(Image credit: Wayfair)

Who needs a big table when you can fit an outdoor bar in a small backyard with flexible furniture pieces? With its slimline design, this table and chair combo from Wayfair is ideal for balconies or tiny yards. Plus, with a deep 15-inch shelf you can easily pop your laptop on and enjoy a morning coffee while tending to your inbox.

Be sure to pay attention to footrests when looking at bar stools and wall-mounted tables.

6. Create your own ultra-cozy corner

(Image credit: IKEA)

This is a PSA for all introverts — it’s ok to design a space just for you in your small backyard deck!

Sure, entertaining is great, but sometimes you need a cozy corner to escape, decompress, and enjoy some alone time. After all, your yard should serve your needs first and foremost!

One huge positive for small yard spaces is their ability to create cozy corners. It’s something larger yards can’t pull off quite as well, and nothing says cozy like a bundle of throws and cushions ready for stargazing.

The trick to pulling off a cozy corner like this one from IKEA is all in the soft furnishings and layering. To start, add a soft cushioned cover to your chair, bench, or lounger so you aren’t sitting on any hard surfaces. From there, add some large squishy cushions (make sure they’re made from outdoor-friendly fabric), a light duvet, an outdoor rug, and a few throws. 'We love PET which is an outdoor fabric made from a recycled material,' says Lauren Lerner , CEO and founder of Living with Lolo. 'These are often UV protected to prevent fading in the sun.'



7. Get inspired by European designs

(Image credit: Wayfair)

When it comes to stylish small living, I think we all agree the Europeans do it well. Think petite Parisian balconies and pairs of tables and chairs nestled inside tiny cafés. It’s a timeless aesthetic, and it is made for smaller back and front yards.

To get your European-inspired patio going, you need a bistro-style table and chair set.

Dating as far back as the 17th Century, Parisian bistro sets are icons of French design. Usually made from metal to withstand the elements, these foldable designs have a compact footprint that allows you to enjoy an intimate dining area without excessive chunky furniture.

'The outdoor furniture you buy should fit your specific needs and planned usage,' says Ellie Mroz , founder of Ellie Mroz Design. 'If you are looking for a more casual and intimate space, Adirondack chairs on the lawn with some string lights are always classic.'



8. Go luxe with a resort-style daybed

(Image credit: Walmart)

If you’ve been scrolling Instagram for summer vacation inspo, then you’ve come across a daybed or two. We’re talking about those luxurious creamy-white loungers scattered around resort pools with curtains rippling in the wind. Nothing says relaxation quite like it, right? Well, now you don’t have to wait, as Walmart has come through with a daybed fit for royalty for the outdoors.

A daybed is a great way to add impact to a small area and create a space for relaxing, catching some rays, and even enjoying an outdoor movie night with the kids. In fact, this piece is a big outdoor furniture trend.

3 outdoor furniture pieces for a small backyard