Looking for Furniture for Your Backyard With a Little Flair? An Outdoor Swing Chair May Be Just the Thing

Of course, your patio should be filled with furniture pieces that practically suit your needs, but who says they can't also be fun? I've done my fair share of furniture shopping for the great outdoors this season, and there is one style that has captured my attention and my shopping cart.

Outdoor swing chairs are a stylish way to show off your creativity and instantly make your outdoor living area feel more customized. Once you have your outdoor furniture basics down, the next step is to spice up your space with a few unique pieces that bring your outdoor space to life. You may be picturing the clunky, canopy-covered swing from your grandmother's yard. However, in 2025, these fabulous floating seats hold a new level of luxury, bringing the resort aesthetic to your backyard.

Your outdoor setup should make you want to spend more time enjoying the fresh air and basking in the evening glow. With a chair as whimsical as a swing chair, wanting to spend more time in your carefully curated space comes easily. Below are six of my favorite outdoor swing chair styles to shop; the hardest part left is choosing which one to bring home.

Outdoor swing chairs have an inherent sense of luxury relaxation about them, instantly turning your outdoor space into a serene and unique oasis. But if you are looking for a lounge-friendly piece with a little more leg room, perhaps an outdoor lounge chair should be next on your list.

Be The First To Know The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors