Looking for Furniture for Your Backyard With a Little Flair? An Outdoor Swing Chair May Be Just the Thing
Ample seating is a must for any outdoor space, but that doesn't mean it has to be boring
Of course, your patio should be filled with furniture pieces that practically suit your needs, but who says they can't also be fun? I've done my fair share of furniture shopping for the great outdoors this season, and there is one style that has captured my attention and my shopping cart.
Outdoor swing chairs are a stylish way to show off your creativity and instantly make your outdoor living area feel more customized. Once you have your outdoor furniture basics down, the next step is to spice up your space with a few unique pieces that bring your outdoor space to life. You may be picturing the clunky, canopy-covered swing from your grandmother's yard. However, in 2025, these fabulous floating seats hold a new level of luxury, bringing the resort aesthetic to your backyard.
Your outdoor setup should make you want to spend more time enjoying the fresh air and basking in the evening glow. With a chair as whimsical as a swing chair, wanting to spend more time in your carefully curated space comes easily. Below are six of my favorite outdoor swing chair styles to shop; the hardest part left is choosing which one to bring home.
Sit back and relax, because this beautifully crafted rattan outdoor furniture piece from Anthropologie is one of my favorite garden swing chairs on the market. Add a woven throw blanket or a chic outdoor bolster pillow, and it becomes the perfect spot for nighttime stargazing or curling up with a good book. It's the perfect way to stylishly hop on the modern boho trend this summer. Who needs to travel far when this swing chair can transform your backyard into a resort-inspired space to relax and reset.
This resin wicker hanging chair from CB2 is designed by Hettler Tüllmann, and informed by Brazilian styles. Wicker makes a stunning outdoor material because of its natural look, but this breezy chair hangs beautifully outdoors or indoors. There are two plush cushions for an overstuffed, ultra comfy look, but beyond just style, the cushions are sewn from a Sunbrella performance fabric, making them durable, comfortable, easy to clean, and color-stable.
Green and brown feel like a classic outdoor color combination for anyone who wants to embrace a bit of nature-inspired minimalism. The egg shape provides a bit of shade while sitting, and the double stand and chain reinforce the strength of the design. Plus, it's a two-person seat, so you can snuggle up or have a little more room for one to lounge in style.
This boho-inspired two-seater woven rattan outdoor furniture piece offers both style and comfort for your outdoor space. Featuring a khaki rattan frame, plush white cushions, and a smooth swinging motion, it’s perfect for relaxing whether you have a patio, balcony, or full garden. The subtle woven details paired with the sleek white cushions create that vacation-style right in your backyard. Crafted with durable, weather-resistant materials, this swing sofa is ideal for year-round use.
Some people shy away from black as an outdoor furniture color, but I was immediately drawn to this garden swing chair from Terrain. The black, woven detailing of the basket seat provides a beautiful contrast against the white of the cushions, and white cushions mean the seat won't get too hot in the sun. The durable metal frame is wrapped in weather-ready PE wicker for a natural, laid-back style that works indoors and out. Place a chic outdoor side table beside it and enjoy a little gentle movement while sitting.
This cotton swing seat from ABASK was handwoven by Nicaraguan artisans. The brand explains that across the country, fourth-generation craftspeople weave artful hammocks and swings by hand, using the finest natural materials and traditional techniques. ABASK's collection is full of details, such as the tassels and fringing on this swing seat, that promise to add texture and charm to cozy nooks at home. The only thing is that you will want to keep this swing seat in a covered area or store it away after use!
Outdoor swing chairs have an inherent sense of luxury relaxation about them, instantly turning your outdoor space into a serene and unique oasis. But if you are looking for a lounge-friendly piece with a little more leg room, perhaps an outdoor lounge chair should be next on your list.
Be The First To Know
The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve.
Olivia Wolfe is a Design Writer at Livingetc. She recently graduated from University of the Arts London, London College of Communication with a Masters Degree in Arts and Lifestyle Journalism. In her previous experience, she has worked with multiple multimedia publications in both London and the United States covering a range of culture-related topics, with an expertise in art and design. At the weekends she can be found working on her oil paintings, reading, or antique shopping at one of London's many vintage markets.
-
-
NYCxDesign 2025 — 5 Strategically Strange Trends I Saw That I'm Betting Will Shape the Year Ahead
A week of overstimulation, softened by fabric, fractured by shape, and brightened by color. This is what stuck
-
How to Pack Clothes in a Backpack — 6 Tips For Short Trips that Call for a Stylish Wardrobe
Luggage restrictions shouldn't hold you back from holidaying without limits. And with these six clever tips from the experts, you won't have to sacrifice your style
-
I Don't Make the Rules, but Every Luxe-Looking Bed Needs This Revolutionary Reversible Pillowcase
It's got all the benefits of silk, but the lived-in look of linen — finally there's a pillowcase out there for those who want wellness to look good, too
-
If You Buy One Thing This Memorial Day Weekend, Make It Something From This Rare Coyuchi Bedding Sale
20% off the good stuff: crinkled percale, organic cotton, and the kind of linen that makes you want to stay horizontal
-
This Old-School Detail Is the New Shortcut to Swank — Why Bamboo Decor Is *So* Back
A leather shortage and an iconic handbag gave rise to this timeless accent — and we’re glad to see it back home
-
You Could Style Your Entire Outdoor Space in Just One Click With These Outdoor Dining Sets
Whether you're looking for an outdoor table with chairs to fit two, four, or more, you can always trust Livingetc to find the most stylish furniture
-
Your Choice of Outdoor Sofa Can Completely Change Your Space — Here's 6 Styles That Set the Right Tone
These outdoor garden sofas are so design-forward, you might even be tempted to style them indoors...
-
Sorry, Bedroom Chairs, but Smart People Store Their Next Day's Outfit on Valet Stands — These Are the Only 6 You Need to Shop
I recently discovered valet stands, and they are the perfect finishing, organizing touch to a closet. Now that I know, I can't believe I've been missing out.
-
What Is a Purse Bowl? This Is the Latest Trend to Streamline the Organization of Your Purse’s Contents in a Far More Clever Way
This TikTok trend allows you to fashion every purse you own without forgetting the contents from your everyday bag, keeping them organized for the morning rush.
-
Outdoor Bar Carts Will Be the Star of All the Best Summer Soirées — These Are My Top 4
For flexible entertaining, a bar cart is an easy way to elevate your hosting game this summer