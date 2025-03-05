The $20 Pillow That's About to Complete Your Dream Outdoor Setup — And Save Your Boring Backyard
Turns out, the final touch costs less than you’d expect
You set up your patio furniture, step back, and something’s off. The sun loungers, the chairs, the sofas — everything looked perfect on screen, but in real life? Something’s amiss. You check the product listing that made you fall in love in the first place and realize: it’s the bolster pillow. The quiet, unassuming detail that pulls the whole scene together.
It’s a styling trick even I, a style editor who looks at these things for a living, momentarily forgot — until I saw a particularly great one at Target. No surprise, the outdoor bolster pillow in question is from the best-selling Threshold collection by Studio McGee.
Maybe it’s just the excitement of finally emerging from winter (thank goodness), but something about its crisp stripes, cylindrical shape, and button tufting feels like a definitive signal: spring has arrived. It's an easy upgrade for even the best outdoor sofas if you want to create an outside space that feels as comfy as your indoor living room.
Price: $20, Was: $25
This Studio McGee-designed bolster pillow is ready for garden parties, poolside lounging, and every alfresco affair in between. Its water- and fade-resistant fabric stands up to the elements, while the classic button tufting adds a polished, sartorial touch. A fresh addition to Target’s spring collection, it’s already earned a glowing 5/5 rating — sunny days are ahead, indeed.
Outdoor pillows tend to be… uninspired. Or worse — too inspired. Too many prints, too many clashing colors. And 99% of the time, they’re square. Not bad, but hardly transformative. Just like styling an indoor living room, outdoor living spaces need layers, dimension, and a mix of shapes to look complete. This bolster, made from soft recycled polyester, is functional enough for the elements but chic enough that you’ll wish you could bring it inside.
Suddenly, your Adirondack looks less lonely. Your outdoor lounge chair — now accessorized — reads less suburban backyard, more five-star resort. It’s a small detail, but one that makes all the difference. No, you’re not in The White Lotus or Palm Royale — but for $20, it might just feel like it.
Price: $88
You can never have too many outdoor bolster pillows — especially when they’re designed by Sarah Sherman Samuel. This cream-on-moss beauty thrives in an alfresco setting, pairing effortlessly with soft yellows and neutrals in the summer. When the season shifts, bring it indoors to cozy up against rich chocolate browns and oxblood — designs like these transcend seasons.
Price: $27.99
I scoured high and low for an outdoor bolster pillow cover with fringe that didn’t cost a small fortune, and all roads led me here. A perfect 5-star rating, an elegant periwinkle hue (favored by a certain luxury outdoor furniture brand, but you didn’t hear that from me), and an unmistakably high-end feel — especially when styled with classic cabana stripes and florals.
Price: $15
Blood orange and cream aren’t just a refreshing Italian soda combination — they also happen to make for a stunning outdoor cushion. Generously stuffed for actual lumbar support (imagine that), this cabana stripe variety is equipped with a UV-protectant cover that promises up to 1,000 hours of sun protection. In other words, you won’t be replacing it anytime soon.
If your backyard pillows have seen better days, consider this your sign to swap them out. But don't forget, replacement outdoor sofa cushions to refresh your space are an option, too — no big splurge, no new furniture required.
