Everyone Is Buying This Confetti-Inspired Glassware That Makes Every Soirée Feel Like More of a Party This Summer

The warm days may be waning, but that doesn't mean our summer hosting has to. No — that's where clever styling comes in. Because what says party more than a bit of confetti? And it turns out, the best way to incorporate it is through your glassware.

Confetti glassware screams celebration. It's a little bit like splatterware, a more playful evolution of the colored glass trend, and the perfect way to carry the vivacious energy of the summer season well beyond its calendar phase. "The confetti glassware trend is also telling us that nothing needs to be perfect, since every item will be unique," says Beatrice Lindgren, the creative director of tableware brand Byon.

And yes, perfectly imperfect and mixed-and-matched styles are some of the biggest table setting trends right now. "I always think a mixed table is the funnest and most personal," adds Beatrice. Below, discover 12 pieces of colorful, celebration-ready confetti glassware you'll want to put straight in your shopping cart.

FAQs

How do you style confetti glassware on a table setting?

With a myriad of colors, the thought of styling confetti glassware in a table setting can seem intimidating, especially if you're not someone who typically identifies as a maximalist. But it doesn't have to be difficult — just lean into the fun of fit.

"I think the most important thing is to mix different materials but with the same shapes, for example, rounded forms," says Byon's Beatrice Lindgren. "And the key is always sticking to the same color tones or not having too many colors if you mix it with patterns."



