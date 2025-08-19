Everyone Is Buying This Confetti-Inspired Glassware That Makes Every Soirée Feel Like More of a Party This Summer
Take summer-style hosting a step beyond the season itself, with vibrant glassware that channels the sense of celebration
The warm days may be waning, but that doesn't mean our summer hosting has to. No — that's where clever styling comes in. Because what says party more than a bit of confetti? And it turns out, the best way to incorporate it is through your glassware.
Confetti glassware screams celebration. It's a little bit like splatterware, a more playful evolution of the colored glass trend, and the perfect way to carry the vivacious energy of the summer season well beyond its calendar phase. "The confetti glassware trend is also telling us that nothing needs to be perfect, since every item will be unique," says Beatrice Lindgren, the creative director of tableware brand Byon.
And yes, perfectly imperfect and mixed-and-matched styles are some of the biggest table setting trends right now. "I always think a mixed table is the funnest and most personal," adds Beatrice. Below, discover 12 pieces of colorful, celebration-ready confetti glassware you'll want to put straight in your shopping cart.
With these confetti glasses, you don't even need to pop the champagne to know it's a party (though it wouldn't hurt — they are designed for it). The pretty speckled pattern comes in both the stemmed gin glasses and a set of two cocktail saucers, too. Reviews mention they look just as good styled on the shelves as they do on the table.
Perhaps the most perfect mix of colors — blue and brown is a hot pairing this year — this speckled glass is only made better thanks to its unique silhouette, with a rib at the base and top of the glass. This on a crisp white tablecloth with silver flatware would be magical.
Just because confetti glassware typically tends to be bright and bold, it doesn't mean there can't also be something for minimalists. This monochrome combination comes in wine glasses, highball glasses, and tumblers, for a more cohesive look, while the pattern doesn't overwhelm the entire glass.
The vibrance of cobalt blue feels synonymous with summer, so a matching set of blue confetti glassware would work a treat on any table. These are dishwasher safe (not a sexy, but important detail), and also come as a matching glass carafe to complete the set.
Decorating with primary colors can be tricky, but not when it comes to this blown-glass confetti tumbler (there's also a matching glass jug). The lip detail makes it feel delicate, while each design is completely unique, which fits in with the perfectly imperfect nature of table settings these days.
Available in this coupe cocktail glass, as a martini glass, highball tumbler, and stemmed sundae dish, you could serve guests whatever tipple they like, but keep your table styling consistent with this confetti glassware from John Lewis. Reviews say they feel quality, wash well, and look good.
After something a little more classic? This tumbler set is a little bit tortoiseshell decor, a little bit confetti glassware, but totally design-forward and would look good on any table setting. That's why animal print has been so popular this year — it just looks good anywhere.
Perhaps the most zesty and energetic of the picks, this confetti glass serving jug is aptly called 'Fiesta', and it's not hard to see why. Reviews note how striking it looks styled on the table, that's it's not too heavy to lift, and it works well as a vase. Add water and a few slices of citrus, and you're done.
A slightly avant-garde approach to confetti glassware, this carafe takes it a step further with hand-fired multicolored glass appliqués that sit on the surface. A striking addition to any table, it also comes as a matching confetti glasses set. When not in use, style it with a posy of flowers.
And while you can go high-end with confetti glassware, the good news is you don't have to. This set of two wine glasses will set you back a mere £16, and is just enough to tap into the trend without overwhelming the table. Plus, the same pattern comes as tumblers for just £14.
FAQs
How do you style confetti glassware on a table setting?
With a myriad of colors, the thought of styling confetti glassware in a table setting can seem intimidating, especially if you're not someone who typically identifies as a maximalist. But it doesn't have to be difficult — just lean into the fun of fit.
"I think the most important thing is to mix different materials but with the same shapes, for example, rounded forms," says Byon's Beatrice Lindgren. "And the key is always sticking to the same color tones or not having too many colors if you mix it with patterns."
If you like the style of confetti glassware, you're bound to also like the equally theatrical take on dinnerware — here's where to buy splatterware.
