Hosting a gathering at home can be a joy (you get to decide when things wrap up) as much as it can be a chore (the inevitable post-party cleanup). The best hosts know that welcoming guests into your space isn’t as simple as just sending out invitations and chilling a bottle of something delicious, but rather in adapting their space to make it sparkle for any social occasion.

You can’t expect your living room layout to automatically translate from its dormant relaxation set-up into cocktail soirée mode without a little work. “Don’t feel beholden to the furniture arrangement you have on a daily basis,” says interior designer Alex Alonso. Adapting your living room’s layout, especially when you’re hosting a lot of people, can make guests feel even more welcome. And perhaps surprisingly, the square footage of your space isn’t all that important — the same principles apply in sprawling open-plan rooms as much as they do in more compact quarters.

So, how do leading interior designers change up their spaces when inviting over a crowd? Help yourself to a drink and read on.

1. Go With the Flow

Enhance a room’s circulation and create natural walkways by floating furniture away from walls. (Image credit: Kensington Laverne. Design: De Rosee Sa for 60 Curzon)

If you’re hosting a large crowd, you might instinctively think that pushing your furniture and sofas against the wall is a clever way to create more space. However, doing this actually has the opposite effect. You box your guests in, who then become clustered around the edges of the room or unmoored in its center.

Instead, pulling furniture closer in allows for a better sense of flow. In this space designed for the 60 Curzon development, guests have room to walk around the furniture and circulate in the space without creating bottlenecks.

“This allows guests to use the space in different ways, giving it a sense of openness and rhythm,” explains its designer Claire Sá, director at De Rosee Sa. “With space to circulate, the room transforms into a welcoming space that is far more comfortable and intuitive when entertaining,” she says.

Claire Sá Social Links Navigation Director, De Rosee Sa Claire is a trained architect and global interior designer, respected across the industry for creating beautiful spaces using an integrated approach.

2. Find the Right Angles

Angle sofas and chairs to make your space look welcoming and feel more convivial. (Image credit: Edmund Dabney. Design: Fare Inc.)

The position of the sofas and armchairs in a room can have an impact on how your guests interact with each other. “When you’re hosting, your space should be designed around conversation,” confirms Annie Harrison, founder of interior design studio Fare Inc.

Arranging seating at a welcoming angle, rather than in straight lines, creates intimate spaces for those sitting down on one hand, but that still feel inviting as people move from one area of a room to another. By opening up sightlines, you encourage mingling and make a space feel social rather than crowded or closed off.

“The key is to keep the center of the room open, so the room feels relaxed and easy to move through,” says Annie. “It’s a flexible way to arrange living room seating in a way that feels put together, but never too formal.”

Anthropologie Remy Sculptural Armless Sofa £1,498 at Anthropologie Curved sofas are perfect conversation starters, and this armless design will always have room to squeeze in one more guest.

3. Beg, Borrow, and Steal

Moving furniture from one room to another doesn’t have to create ‘second-best’ seating. (Image credit: William Jess Laird. Design: Cojot Designs)

Too many guests, not enough seats? Never fear. Borrowing furniture from another room in the house and placing it in your living area can be anything but a compromise. In this New York loft, the chaise could easily have been transported into the main space from the adjacent bedroom.

“That’s exactly the spirit behind this space, which was designed with hosting in mind,” explains its designer, Lea Cojot. “The chaise is a two-sided piece, which works particularly well at an angle as it can be used for conversations on either side of the curved sofa.”

Make temporary seating arrangements feel more permanent by anchoring them with side tables (always good for popping down a cocktail) and a cushion plucked from a nearby sofa. By adding these finishing touches, guests will be unlikely to realize they’re sitting somewhere that’s not usually part of your seating plan.

Lea Cojot Social Links Navigation Founder, Cojot Designs Lea’s approach to design and decorating is informed by her decade of experience on residential and hospitality projects, including time at both the Rockwell Group and Soho House.

4. Use Your Corners

Placing drinks stations in corners will prevent congestion and save on bartending duties. (Image credit: Christoper Horwood. Design: Studio Squire)

To avoid people crowding around one particular area of the room, make good use of every part of it. Adding a drinks trolley to the sidelines of seating areas or in otherwise underutilized corners is an effective way of making every square inch of a room count while avoiding unnecessary pinch points.

“It’s always helpful to create separate beverage stations,” agrees Alex Alonso, founder of Miami-based interior design studio Mr Alex Tate. By creating multiple points for guests to pick up a cocktail, you avoid congestion around just one. “Think about where people will congregate for conversation and place one there,” Alex adds.

“I plan for at least one or two extra, and always keep things organized,” he continues. “Have coasters, garnishes, and other elements associated with your drinks at the station, and encourage guests to grab a drink for themselves.”

Graham and Green Round Green Marble Drinks Trolley £395 at Graham and Green Create an instant drinks station by swapping out your side table for this compact circular bar.

5. Get in the Zone(s)

Arrange furniture to create multiple spots for your guests to socialize. (Image credit: Studio Rochowski. Design: Christian Bense for 60 Curzon)

To encourage mixing and mingling, create multiple clusters for conversation across your space rather than herding all of your guests into one spot. This allows people to feel more comfortable as they can chat without having to raise their voices or take a quieter moment away from the main crowd.

“Variety is key,” says interior designer Christian Bense, who created this space at London’s 60 Curzon. “You want to ensure you have ample options for your guests, from a more refined sitting area to a stylish games corner for a relaxed moment.”

Even if square footage is tight, creating these spots can be as simple as turning a single armchair to face another way or placing a rug down to define a separate area. “By creating intimate and cozy areas beside the larger ones, you avoid creating somewhere that feels too formal or stiff,” Christian adds.



Whether you’re hosting between a tight kitchen and a small living room or have an expansive open-plan floor plan to play with, the layout of your space can be cleverly adapted to make any event all the more of a party.

Need more inspiration? We’ve got all the interior designer hosting tips plus the insider’s guide to why all the best party planners have ‘hosting closets’.