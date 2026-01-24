I’m Often Asked How to Add Personality Without Overdoing It — These 30 Eclectic Living Room Pieces Get the Balance Right
In a world where copying is very usual, you can break free by trusting your eye and leaning into character-led eclectic pieces
Eclectic decor isn’t about throwing things together and hoping they work — it’s about meaningful curation, where each piece has a story and a role in the space. In interiors right now, personality isn’t just a buzzword; it’s becoming the defining design language, one that rejects bland uniformity in favor of rooms that speak to who you are and how you live.
Thoughtfully curated, collected interiors are trending because they tap into authentic self-expression rather than following a single set of rules. Eclectic style spaces weave together objects from different eras, cultures, and materials, creating visual interest and a lived-in warmth that feels deeply personal.
This collection brings together character-filled decor that captures that spirit. Bold silhouettes, graphic pattern and sculptural forms sit alongside tactile textures and rich finishes.
Whether it’s a vintage-inspired lamp that feels like an object of art, a richly patterned rug that anchors the room, or an unexpected ceramic that captures your eye, these are pieces selected to add depth and dimension without ever feeling random.
If this edit has sparked ideas but you’re not sure how to bring eclectic layering into your own home, Design Lab by Livingetc can help you curate with confidence. We offer a personalized sourcing service to guide you — whether you’re refreshing a single room or searching for a standout gift. Share your design brief and we’ll help you bring a unique, character-filled space to life.
Miaad is one of the stylists for Design Lab, Livingetc’s personalized design service. Guided by an instinct for craftsmanship and the beauty of lived-in spaces, she brings a refined balance of creative vision and commercial understanding. Her career, shaped between New York and London, spans luxury interiors and retail furniture design, from creating immersive environments for global brands such as Ferrari and Montblanc to guiding discerning clients through high-end projects at DWR and Restoration Hardware. With a sharp eye for detail and deep knowledge of UK and US furniture brands, Miaad believes great design begins with empathy and intention. She creates spaces that balance aesthetic clarity with everyday life, where individuality feels effortless and beauty feels personal.