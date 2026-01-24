Eclectic decor isn’t about throwing things together and hoping they work — it’s about meaningful curation, where each piece has a story and a role in the space. In interiors right now, personality isn’t just a buzzword; it’s becoming the defining design language, one that rejects bland uniformity in favor of rooms that speak to who you are and how you live.



Thoughtfully curated, collected interiors are trending because they tap into authentic self-expression rather than following a single set of rules. Eclectic style spaces weave together objects from different eras, cultures, and materials, creating visual interest and a lived-in warmth that feels deeply personal.

(Image credit: Loskutoff. Design: Tim Veresnovsky)

This collection brings together character-filled decor that captures that spirit. Bold silhouettes, graphic pattern and sculptural forms sit alongside tactile textures and rich finishes.

Whether it’s a vintage-inspired lamp that feels like an object of art, a richly patterned rug that anchors the room, or an unexpected ceramic that captures your eye, these are pieces selected to add depth and dimension without ever feeling random.

If this edit has sparked ideas but you’re not sure how to bring eclectic layering into your own home, Design Lab by Livingetc can help you curate with confidence. We offer a personalized sourcing service to guide you — whether you’re refreshing a single room or searching for a standout gift. Share your design brief and we’ll help you bring a unique, character-filled space to life.