Whether your day has been exhausting or uneventful, sinking into a gorgeously made bed is an undisputed delight. Cocooning sheets and billowing duvets have long been the formula for a good night’s sleep, but it’s always possible to make your moments of rest and relaxation feel more up-to-date. Interior designers love bringing a new direction to bedrooms, and their bedding trends for 2026 are the stuff of dreams — a little less ‘hotel’, and a lot more home.

While high-quality materials are always the first step (and, if you’re still searching for perfectly crisp cotton pillowcases or just-languid-enough linen sheets, we’ve created the ultimate guide on where to buy bedding ) , these are only your building blocks. This year, the looks to know range from the layers that go on top all the way through to how your bed is dressed (or, rather, deliberately left a little undone).

So, what are the bedding trends for 2026? And how can you translate them for your own space? Get comfortable, lie back, and read on. Here's what designers say.

1. Soft Touch Sheets

Make going to bed a sensory experience with richly textured sheets. (Image credit: Principal's Daughter)

When it comes to choosing materials, few spaces matter more than the bedroom. Rich, tactile, cozy fabrics like tufted wool, brushed mohair, and, in particular, looped bouclé are now entering the mix where cotton and linen once dominated.

“Bedrooms are increasingly being designed as spaces for physical reassurance, and so there’s a renewed desire for surfaces that register immediately to the body,” believes Julianne Casper, founder and creative director of Principal’s Daughter. “There’s a growing appetite for fabrics that cocoon and comfort rather than simply impress at a distance. Bouclé, whose softness is structural rather than decorative, is one material that answers that need instinctively.”

“Let the craftsmanship of the fabric speak for itself,” advises London-based interior designer Emilie Fournet. “Bouclé bedcovers drape so easily and take almost no effort to look refined. The comfort they bring meets one of design’s most natural human requirements — a relaxing bed.”

HÖEM Plaster Pink Avro Linear Bouclé Yarn Fringed Throw £26 at Next UK Bouclé isn't just for furniture — it can come in throw-form, as well.

2. Traditional Prints

Dark florals are a bold option for the bedroom, especially in a large-scale print. (Image credit: Chris Mottalini. Design: Garance Rousseau)

Once dismissed as chintzy and too fussy, decorating with floral patterns is back in the spotlight for 2026. Larger-scale prints (rather than tighter ditsy-style designs) are a confident choice that translates beautifully onto quilts and bedspreads.

“Florals are having a moment again,” says interior designer Garance Rousseau. “In my practice, I love decorating with clashing patterns and introducing an unexpected element in bedrooms. Here, it is undoubtedly the floral bedding that adds the real finishing touch.”

Bolder colors lend the look a contemporary edge, especially if the rest of your bedding is a step beyond simple white sheets. “Don’t be afraid to take a risk,” advises Garance. “Mix colors you’re drawn to in clothing, nature, or art. Some of the best combinations come from experimentation.”

John Lewis Giardino Linen Blend Quilted Bedspread £200 at John Lewis The lush, leaf design on this bedspread is reminiscent of antique tapestries, but with a fresh, modern twist.

3. Trims

Rather than being highly decorative, this twist on fringing is more restrained. (Image credit: Nicole Franzen. Design: Jaimie Baird Design)

The trend for fringed sofas has made it into the bedroom, with trims and passementerie now adorning pillowcases, duvet covers, and quilts. They’re subtle, but they’re there — it’s less about creating a ‘look at me’ moment, and more about giving your sheets a custom flourish.

“Bringing tassels and trims onto bedding is an excellent way to add a little detail and interest,” says Summer Thornton. “It’s a reflection of our desire for more layered, expressive interiors, and transforms simple bedding into something special.”

“Fringe is re-emerging because we’re craving movement, softness, and soul in our spaces,” agrees interior designer Jaimie Baird. “A fringed bed skirt or coverlet carries a sense of heritage and sophistication, but let it be the accent rather than the chorus. Scale matters, too. Longer, looser fringe feels more romantic and bohemian, while tight, short fringe can skew a little costume-like.”

H&M Slub Weave Cushion Cover in Light Beige £9.99 at H&M (US) For a quick trend hit, add fringing to your bed with this tasseled cushion cover.

4. Relaxed Moods

Keep it simple and leave one step out of your bed-making routine: luckily, it’s on trend! (Image credit: Kirsten Francis. Design: KKB Interiors)

An easy bedding trend to tap into? Leaving beds artfully undone, with the topsheet, bedspread, or quilt draped over the sides and skimming the floor for a relaxed, carefree look. “This reflects a broader shift toward interiors that are softer, more human, and less rigidly styled,” says Kylie K. Bass from KKB Interiors. “It’s not messy, it’s about ease, comfort, and calm.”

“Less than half of people make their beds every day, and the untucked look is becoming ever more popular,” reveals McKenzie Milhouse from By George Collective. “It’s about making your bedroom more lived-in and less like a hotel room. Draping a bedcover and leaving it undone is laid-back, but can still bring uniformity and understated elegance if you’re using quality materials.”

“Fabric is everything,” agrees Kylie. “This bedding trend relies on textiles with natural softness and weight: linen, washed cotton, and wool blends. I wouldn’t style a formal or fluffy duvet this way, as overly structured or lofty pieces tend to fight the look rather than enhance it.”

5. One-and-Done

A bolster provides a more contemporary look than multiple fussy cushions. (Image credit: Jeanne Canto. Design: Moniomi Interior Design)

Interior designers are embracing restraint and opting for a single bolster cushion on beds rather than crowding spaces with several decorative pillows. “The days of the over-styled pillow mountain are behind us,” confirms Filip Berdek, creative director at Moniomi.

“A single bolster provides a clean, architectural line that adds structure to a bed without the visual clutter of multiple cushions,” he explains. “This is a great way to add texture, pattern, or color. Here, we used a dark burgundy bolster to break up a monochrome palette and add a layer of tonal depth.”

Dimensions are key. “Using just one long decorative cushion gives a sinuous, sensual, and elongated look to your bed,” says Jessica Gertsen. “I like to leave enough space on either side of the bolster to reveal a sliver of the bed, and in my projects, always get them custom-made to ensure the proportions are perfect.”

Ferm Living Twill Bolster Cushion in Cashmere/Black £85 at fermliving.co.uk Bring a playful look to your bed with this colorful striped bolster.

6. Watch Your Tone

Mix and match individual bedding components in different versions of the same color. (Image credit: Michael Sinclair. Design: Banda)

While crisp white bedding is a classic for a reason, interior designers are mixing up shades. The trend for colorful bedding is less about one particular shade or a surprising hue that’s popular on social media, and far more about nuance. Rather than opting for just one color, it’s about combining different versions of it to achieve a layered look.

“There’s a move away from pre-set, perfectly coordinated bedding to instead composing a bed like an interior scheme in itself,” says Banda Interiors’ Edo Mapelli Mozzi. “The trend is about tonal layering and working within a close color family but varying shade, texture, and material, so the look is relaxed rather than uniform. Slight, subtle shifts are key.”

“The mixed but not quite matched look is forgiving and flexible,” agrees Megan Prime, principal at JAM. “Soft, earthy colors in a tone-on-tone look register as pleasant neutrals, and a more monochromatic scheme calms the mind for sleep as it feels less harsh than high contrast, bright whites.”

Bed Threads Linen Bedding Bundle £408 at bedthreads.co.uk Take the guesswork out of combining different shades with this linen bedding bundle.

From unexpected textures to bold patterns, the bedding trends for 2026 might just be the design refresh you need to transform your space and give you a good night’s sleep. Either way, the looks will certainly make your time spent awake all the more beautiful. And to make it easy, our in-house stylist has curated a patterned bedding edit of the best styles to shop.

