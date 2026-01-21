7 Curtain Trends That Interior Designers Are Choosing for 2026 — The Looks, Colors, and Finishes to Elevate Your Windows Furnishings This Year

Windows (and natural light) instinctively draw our eyes, and curtains frame the view to the world beyond our interior — whether they’re open or closed, they should look and feel like key design elements in any room. This year’s curtain trends celebrate these window dressings as an anchor of a space, rather than a purely functional afterthought.

While there are many different styles of curtains worth considering, our research has proved conclusive: drapes in more muted shades are the trending way to tempt in light, bring a sense of visual order, and create a luxurious backdrop. That doesn’t mean that this year’s curtain trends are any less deserving of a second glance, though: interior designers agree that their tactile fabrics, thoughtful details, and stylish finishes are stealing the show. "This year, clients want curtains and window dressings that are considered and expressive," agrees Rebecca Hughes.

Ready to give your windows a new look for 2026? Here are the curtain trends to know now.

1. Natural Selection

Don’t be afraid of expressive patterns, but keep your color palette calm. (Image credit: Stephanie Russo. Design: Marea Clark Interiors)

Patterned window treatments add an instant layer of personality, but don’t go OTT — this year’s curtain trends include drapes in floral and botanical prints that whisper rather than shout. The key is choosing a motif in the right color.

"Decorating with florals in particular is a beautiful way to add softness and movement into a space," agrees San Francisco-based interior designer Marea Clark. "Coming into 2026, there’s a renewed appetite for window dressings that are expressive and layered, but still calm and considered. Pattern and color play a key role in achieving that balance."

"As drapery often becomes a large focal point within a room, I recommend pairing a pattern with a more restrained palette," advises Marea. "This approach allows the fabric to make a statement without overwhelming the space. Here, the black-and-white floral feels confident and impactful, yet timeless and grounded."

John Lewis Wildflower Sprigs Print Blackout/Thermal Lined Eyelet Curtains, Set of 2 From £75 at John Lewis Don't steer clear of pattern, just opt for a more restrained palette — like this one — to keep things looking modern.

Marea Clark Social Links Navigation Founder, Marea Clark Interiors Working out of California, Marea Clark founded her eponymous studio a decade ago. Known for taking a bespoke approach to design, her residential projects combine sophisticated sensibilities with a contemporary West Coast edge.

2. Double Up

Layering curtains and blinds together is practical but no less stylish. (Image credit: Nick Smith. Design: K'Arte Design)

Windows, especially those that are overlooked or located on the first floor of a property, have to combine practicality with good looks. On one hand, curtains can be tricky as they don’t allow for much privacy once they’re open, while some types of blinds tick the functionality box but often feel less luxe than drapes.

The solution? Use both. "Double-duty window treatments are becoming increasingly popular and are a key trend for 2026," says Katerina Tchevytchalova from K’Arte Design. "They strike a balance between function and softness, rather than relying on a single, more utilitarian window dressing."

A key benefit of combining two types of window dressing is flexibility. "The blind provides essential privacy and light control during the day, while curtains soften the room and introduce warmth and texture," agrees Katerina. "This is particularly worth noting for bathrooms, which are dominated by hard surfaces like marble, porcelain, and metallics."

H&M Home Blackout Lyocell-Blend Curtains, Set of 2 £79.99 at H&M (US) These simple white drapes combine a lightweight look with blackout technology, ideal in bedrooms and en-suite bathrooms.

3. Top Forms

Valances and pelmets are re-emerging as a key curtain trend for 2026. (Image credit: Rebecca Hughes Interiors)

Hiding the mechanisms of a curtain, from the pole to the pulls, creates a seamless effect. A valance or pelmet is an instant solution, and the look — previously discounted by many designers as a little too formal, if not out-and-out stuffy — is back.

"Valances and pelmets are becoming particularly important as we enter 2026," says London-based interior designer Rebecca Hughes. "Done right, they give windows a sense of architectural presence, but the key is to avoid overly fussy detailing."

"Keep the shape clean, the trim solid, and the fabric consistent, as this will allow the look to read as modern rather than overly traditional," she instructs. "This way, the pattern becomes texture, the color acts as a calm backdrop, and the whole treatment feels intentional rather than decorative for decoration’s sake."

4. Color Blocking

Curtains are an adaptable way to wrap a whole wall in a single color. (Image credit: Anna Stathaki. Design: A New Day Design)

Curtains are an elegant way to bring color into a room, and color blocking with drapes (even as far as two-tone curtains) is a key trend. Subtlety, however, is key. "As they’re inherently soft, curtains are effective for introducing color, but you don’t want them to look or feel overpowering," agrees Andrew Griffiths, founder of A New Day Design Studio.

"This allows for greater confidence with color, because curtains are responsive to light and time of day," the designer reflects. "The color evolves throughout the day rather than asserting itself constantly." The idea works well with a gentle contrast: the mustard yellow drapes here lift the deep green walls in a smart, sophisticated way.

"When open, the gathered fabric of the curtains here creates depth and rhythm, framing the window architecturally," Andrew explains. "When they’re closed, the curtains become a soft plane of color, subtly altering the mood and acoustics of the room."

5. Light Show

Trending now: sheers that are so much more than simple. (Image credit: Larsen)

Decorating with light-maximizing sheers often keeps a low profile in a space, but this year’s take on semi-transparent curtains is less invisible and more ‘look at me’. They’re an excellent choice in contemporary spaces where heavier fabrics can sometimes take on a bulky look.

"Rather than feeling purely functional, today’s sheers are being used as a design layer," concurs interior designer Lara Clarke. "In spaces like this, where there’s a wide expanse of glazing, the striped sheer adds depth and warmth. The linear pattern introduces structure and cleverly echoes the grain of the timber on the island."

Compared to other curtains, sheers do come with a caveat. "It’s worth remembering that they don’t offer full concealment at night, if lights are switched on indoors," says Lara. "That said, in winter months, sheers can still be incredibly effective after dark. They soften reflections, add a gentle glow, and stop windows from feeling like stark black voids."

6. Styled-Up Simplicity

A decorative trim instantly transforms a set of otherwise simple curtains. (Image credit: Simon Brown. Design: Studio Vero)

Ardent minimalists should look away now — one key curtain trend for 2026 is decorative trims, which can frame the curtain along one edge or even border all four for maximum impact. "Passementerie is having a real moment," agrees Venetia Rudebeck, co-founder of Studio Vero.

The good news for this trend is that there’s no need to go shopping for new drapes. "Decorative trims have a wonderful way of elevating something simple and transforming it into something intentional and considered. In the project, we reworked a number of existing curtains rather than starting again."

"When you’re considering a trim, scale and color are everything," she instructs. "A narrow braid can feel very tailored and architectural, while something wider or more playful, like a pom-pom, brings joy and informality. I always think they work when they quietly connect to the wider palette of the room."

Try the designs at Samuel & Sons, which range from elegant to exuberant.

Venetia Rudebeck Social Links Navigation Co-founder, Studio Vero Venetia Rudebeck helms Studio Vero with her childhood friend Romanos Brihi, and the pair are known for bringing a distinctly elegant, but no less characterful or colorful, look to each of their projects.

7. Open and Shut

Cafe-style curtains keep their well-deserved spot on our trend list. (Image credit: Lindsay Brown. Design: Annie Downing Interiors)

Cafe curtains made our trend list last year, and they remain just as important a look for 2026. Why? Because they’re as enchanting as they are practical. "They still feel very right for now," agrees Annie Downing, an interior designer based in Austin, Texas.

"There’s something inherently charming and timeless about cafe curtains," she says. "Unlike a blind or shade that you need to keep permanently lowered, they offer a sense of openness. Light pours in from above, greenery becomes part of the view, and the room feels connected to the outside world. They let in as much natural light as possible, without compromising on privacy."

For an elegant spin on the trend, use curtains designed with tailored or pinch pleats. Opt for a slim curtain pole to maximize natural light and emphasize the look’s flexibility.

Anthropologie Cotton Woven Stripe Cafe Curtain, Set of 2 £48 at Anthropologie Available in five different colors, these charming cafe curtains, made from machine-washable cotton, are a graphic interpretation of the trend.

FAQs

Which Curtain Trends Are We Leaving Behind?

The design world seems to be taking a step back from drapes that bring a riot of color and bold pattern into a space, and is instead embracing lighter, more airy designs.

Complicated sculptural drapes and statement valances are on the way out, too. "A softer, more restrained approach is what clients are increasingly drawn to," agrees K’Arte Design’s Katerina Tchevytchalova. For 2026, focus on tactile fabrics, subtle patterns, and elevated design details.

How Should You Hang Curtains in 2026?

When it comes to hanging curtains, in most spaces, opt for full-length curtains rather than ones trimmed to size. This emphasizes a room’s height, creating a generous look at windows without making them appear crowded.

One exception? The ever-trending cafe curtain, where the half-covered style is the whole point of the look. Keep the focus on the color, pattern, and fabric of your curtain material by choosing slim poles and discreet tracks over bulkier alternatives.



Compared to blinds and shutters, curtains offer far more opportunity for creativity in a space. This year’s curtain trends prove that the details matter: the fixtures and finishes are just as important as the fabric or colors you choose.

Feeling inspired? Here’s our pick of where to buy curtains.