Otherwise known as ‘chik’, bamboo blinds were originally (and still are) made in northern India centuries ago, beautifully crafted from natural materials, including — as you'd expect — bamboo, as well as jute, rattan, grasses, and reeds. Popularity grew thanks to how they brought a touch of the outdoors in, but also how they managed to keep a home cool while still allowing light to softly filter through. And the fact that they were considered cheap certainly helped.

Somewhere along the line, though, we stopped using bamboo blinds as much. But in 2026, that's all changing, and they're experiencing somewhat of a retro revival in modern homes. "Bamboo blinds are such an honest material," says interior designer and stylist Sam Grigg. "There’s something about their simple roll-down form that feels uncomplicated and grounded. They bring a quiet stillness to a room — they don’t shout for attention, but sit in the background and do their job beautifully."

And now they come in all different styles, she adds of the unique type of blind. "With varied bamboo widths, richer tones, and even contrasting cord details, they feel more considered and far better made." So, with all these choices, how can you make bamboo blinds feel fitting in a more modern setting? I asked the experts to find out.

Why Are Bamboo Blind Trending Again?

Flack Studio specified Oriental Bamboo Weaves in the shade 'Earth' from Peter Myer for this modern living space. (Image credit: Anson Smart. Design: Flack Studio)

Bamboo blinds rolled into the west in the middle of the 20th century, but became a firm favorite in the 90s, usually seen about three-quarters of the way up the window. Soon after, though, curtain trends started to more heavily favor the use of fabric (and layers and layers of it).

But now they're back. Why? "What I love most is their built-in pattern," says interior designer and stylist Sam Grigg. "The repetitive weave adds texture to a room without competing with the rest of a scheme.” And that touch of natural warmth and texture seems to be a running theme.

“They’re incredibly versatile blinds that work across a wide range of aesthetics and have the power to completely transform a space, adding warmth and depth as well as a natural, relaxed feel,” adds Chloe Dacosta, design manager at Blinds2go and Curtains2go, who make custom blinds and curtains — including chiks.

Bamboo blinds are also typically far more affordable than fabric varieties, especially custom-made styles. Plus, they're lightweight (visually and physically), "tap into the growing biophilic trend, offer an eco-friendly option thanks to sustainably-sourced materials, and bring both rustic beauty and everyday practicality," adds Chloe.

"Better still, they offer great privacy while still allowing lots of natural light to filter through, creating a beautiful and soft glow," she adds. Honestly, what's not to love?

Blinds2go Tuiss Cusco Maple Roll Up Blind From £17.15 at Blinds2go The simple yet warm subtle stripes of this bamboo blind will gently filters sunlight to bathe any space in a soft and ethereal glow. Blinds2go Tuiss Loreto Walnut & Demerara Roll Up Blind From £17.15 at Blinds2go Rich brown bamboo and jute strips are framed with a tonal border for a look that feels textural yet refined. Blinds2go Tuiss Tulum Blackout Birch & Pumice Roman Blind From £28.38 at Blinds2go For something neutral but elegant, this style is a happy compromise — the tactile nature of the wood prevents it from looking too stark.

Chloe Dacosta Social Links Navigation Design Manager As design manager of Blinds2go and Curtains2go, Chloe Dacosta works as part of a creative team to turn initial concepts into engaging designs that tell a story and connect with customers. She has a strong eye for colour, pattern and commerciality – as well as a beautiful blind, of course.

How To Style Bamboo BLinds in Modern Spaces

(Image credit: Michael P. H. Clifford. Design: Anne McDonald Design)

"There’s a growing desire for spaces that feel grounding and restorative, and woven bamboo delivers that sense of calm in an understated way,” says Lisa Jones, editorial design manager at Dunelm. For a modern look, she suggests layering bamboo blinds with lightweight curtains "to soften the edges and add movement, particularly in bedrooms or living spaces where you want a more cocooning feel." It'll add subtle character and texture without overwhelming the room.

She adds that Dunelm's Bamboo Stripe Roller Blind and Bamboo Roller Blind are best-sellers right now, with customers reaching for lighter oak finishes for a more contemporary take on the revived bamboo blind trend.

Lisa Jones Editorial Design Manager Lisa Jones is an editorial design manager and leads the creative vision behind Dunelm's product storytelling. She specializes in turning design concepts into real-world advice — helping people understand how to bring looks together, choosing the right pieces, and creating spaces that feel personal.

Below, discover some specific, design forward ways to style the bamboo blind trend in your home.

1. Brighten a Darker Scheme

The natural texture of bamboo blinds balance darker colors beautifully. (Image credit: Brian Wetzel)

"We love the natural quality of bamboo blinds and how they can add another dimension to the space, very different from fabric blinds," says Brittany Hakimfar, lead designer at Far Studio.

"They are also really beautifully made and bring in another material that in this space was the perfect juxtaposition to the bright blue walls and brass elements, and tie in beautifully to the sisal/jute carpet," she adds.

Texture is key when you opt for a deep and dramatic color scheme. Layering natural materials makes dark colors feel instantly more inviting, which is why bamboo blinds work so well in the dark living room, pictured above.

2. Add Privacy to a Bathroom

Bamboo blinds are perfect in the bathroom — they add privacy and are naturally moisture-resistant. (Image credit: Hendricks Chruchill/Chris Mottalini)

When it comes to designing bathrooms, there are two big factors people often focus on: privacy and practicality. Bamboo blinds hit both — they block sightlines while still letting light through, and, though not strictly waterproof, are generally considered moisture-resistant, so a good choice for a bathroom window treatment.

And they look good. "The chik blinds used in this bathroom draw upon the brass elements in the space and help to warm the otherwise cool gray and white tones of the bathtub, floor, millwork, and textiles," explains Heide Hendricks.

3. Add Shade to a Sunroom

Considering they're quite thin compared to other blind treatments, bamboo blinds work great in narrower spaces. (Image credit: Interior Fox)

Sunroom ideas are great, until they're bathed in too much sun to sit comfortably in them. With all those windows, they can also pose a lot of challenges when it comes to finding window treatments that work. But, bamboo blinds are perfect: they can roll out when needed, and won't add too much visual bulk.

"We are seeing bamboo blinds being used more often these days as they offer a ton of texture and a warm, natural look to any space," says Jen and Mar, founders of Interior Fox. "Light diffuses nicely through them as well, whereas traditional roller blinds can look just that, too traditional."

The designers chose bamboo blinds for the conservatory space pictured above because they were working with limited depth from the wall and loads of light. "The style was also perfect as it had this old-world, relaxed style that was harmoniously paired with the interior design scheme," they add.

"Bamboo blinds look great in most rooms, but especially in windows facing direct sunlight," says Jen and Mar. (Image credit: Taylor Hall O'Brien. Design: Anne McDonald Design)

Safe to say, the bamboo blind trend is back. Not ready to commit to it on your windows? Why not try starting smaller, with a piece of bamboo decor or two?

