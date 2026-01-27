I'm Not Surprised IKEA's Magnetic Blinds Have an Almost 5 Star Rating — They're a Chic, Easy-to-Install, and Budget-Friendly Way to Style Cordless Blinds

Starting from just £9 and taking "minutes" to install, IKEA's RINGBLOMMA Roman blinds are not only incredibly affordable, but they're also stylish and hassle-free

Debbie Black's avatar
By
published
in Features
IKEA Magnetic RINGBLOMMA Roman blind in white
(Image credit: IKEA)

Window dressings can be tricky to get right, particularly when it comes to blinds — from the multitude of styles and colors to choose from, to the just-as-important practical aspects to consider: Are they easy to install? Are they easy to use? Plus, if you want a cordless option, either for aesthetic or safety reasons, this can sometimes have an impact on both style and cost. That's why IKEA's RINGBLOMMA Roman Magnetic Blinds are a total game-changer.

It's no surprise that over a hundred reviewers have rated this type of blind 4.8/5 stars over the past seven years: heralded as easy to use, install, and clean, all while looking incredibly stylish, and at a very reasonable price point, it ticks a lot of boxes. But it's the nifty magnetic strips that seal the deal with this design. Instead of cords or rollers, the magnets allow the blinds to be raised or lowered to suit your space and needs.

Better yet? They're suitable for any room and surface type, including damp-prone kitchens and bathrooms, which, for the price, would certainly be a cost-effective way to streamline your space.

The original white IKEA RINGBLOMMA Roman Blind has been around since early 2019, with the beige colorway a more recent addition in the last couple of years, and a multitude of sizes are available in both hues.

The simple design also means it can be paired with any style of curtain without overshadowing it, or used to add screening to a space where you don't want to make a major statement with your window treatments.

A major plus is that you can also add the blinds directly onto a curtain rod, meaning absolutely no faffing with fixing it to the wall — and if you don't have a curtain hook in place, customers have noted using adhesive pads with screws, "couldn't be any easier".

This 16-pack of WYAN Self-Adhesive Waterproof Screw Hooks at Amazon comes highly rated and would make the installation process even more streamlined.

Multiple customers have also commented on the style and quality of the blinds, as well as how easy they are to install and remove for washing. Plus, as they're cordless, theyre also child-safe.

"I ordered nine of these blinds to cover the windows in my conservatory," comments one reviewer. "My daughter had bought some and was impressed with hers. They block the sun and add a bit of style to our windows. I like the magnetic strips to adjust height, and it's great that they can be washed."

Another customer notes: "Very pleased with my two blinds, one for the bedroom and one for the sitting room. So quick and easy to put up, and I love that you can remove the slats and put them in the washing machine for cleaning. The magnetic feature is great, no need for fussy fittings. Allows privacy but lets the light through."

It is worth noting, though, that while the blind does give added privacy, it will show silhouettes when it's dark outside, and the lights are on inside; plus, the screws for fixing the hooks to the wall are not included, as the required fixings will vary from home to home depending on the wall materials used.

Otherwise, the only complaints that customers have are the limited color options and bigger sizes, but if you're happy with the hues and sizes available, you're winning in my book.

Alternative Cordless Blinds

Now that you have some cordless blinds inspiration, you might be interested to know how to mount blinds like an interior designer for a truly elevated look.

If you're still exploring your options, though, we have the low-down on where to buy blinds off-the-shelf that deliver on style.

Debbie Black
Debbie Black
Deputy Editor (Digital)

Debbie is Livingetc's deputy editor (digital). She embarked on her career in the publishing industry almost 20 years ago, with experience spanning interiors and fashion brands across both print and digital platforms.

She has worked for titles including ELLE Decoration, World of Interiors, ELLE, Condé Nast Traveller, GQ, and Glamour, among others. She is a lover of all things interiors and loves planning a makeover project. She can often be found moving furniture and decor around her house for the millionth time or else watering her 50 houseplants!