Window dressings can be tricky to get right, particularly when it comes to blinds — from the multitude of styles and colors to choose from, to the just-as-important practical aspects to consider: Are they easy to install? Are they easy to use? Plus, if you want a cordless option, either for aesthetic or safety reasons, this can sometimes have an impact on both style and cost. That's why IKEA's RINGBLOMMA Roman Magnetic Blinds are a total game-changer.

It's no surprise that over a hundred reviewers have rated this type of blind 4.8/5 stars over the past seven years: heralded as easy to use, install, and clean, all while looking incredibly stylish, and at a very reasonable price point, it ticks a lot of boxes. But it's the nifty magnetic strips that seal the deal with this design. Instead of cords or rollers, the magnets allow the blinds to be raised or lowered to suit your space and needs.

Better yet? They're suitable for any room and surface type, including damp-prone kitchens and bathrooms, which, for the price, would certainly be a cost-effective way to streamline your space.

IKEA Ringblomma Roman Blind - White $47.99 at IKEA Available sizes: 60x160cm, 80x160cm, 100x160cm, 120x160cm, and 140x160cm. The light-filtering RINGBLOMMA Roman blind with magnetic strips comes in white and beige colorways made of strong polyester with a linen-look finish, suitable for any space, which is also shrink-resistant and machine washable. By reducing heat loss through drafty windows in the winter and heat from the sun in the summer, they're a modern window treatment that will serve you well year-round.

The original white IKEA RINGBLOMMA Roman Blind has been around since early 2019, with the beige colorway a more recent addition in the last couple of years, and a multitude of sizes are available in both hues.

The simple design also means it can be paired with any style of curtain without overshadowing it, or used to add screening to a space where you don't want to make a major statement with your window treatments.

A major plus is that you can also add the blinds directly onto a curtain rod, meaning absolutely no faffing with fixing it to the wall — and if you don't have a curtain hook in place, customers have noted using adhesive pads with screws, "couldn't be any easier".

This 16-pack of WYAN Self-Adhesive Waterproof Screw Hooks at Amazon comes highly rated and would make the installation process even more streamlined.

Be The First To Know The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Multiple customers have also commented on the style and quality of the blinds, as well as how easy they are to install and remove for washing. Plus, as they're cordless, theyre also child-safe.

"I ordered nine of these blinds to cover the windows in my conservatory," comments one reviewer. "My daughter had bought some and was impressed with hers. They block the sun and add a bit of style to our windows. I like the magnetic strips to adjust height, and it's great that they can be washed."

Another customer notes: "Very pleased with my two blinds, one for the bedroom and one for the sitting room. So quick and easy to put up, and I love that you can remove the slats and put them in the washing machine for cleaning. The magnetic feature is great, no need for fussy fittings. Allows privacy but lets the light through."

It is worth noting, though, that while the blind does give added privacy, it will show silhouettes when it's dark outside, and the lights are on inside; plus, the screws for fixing the hooks to the wall are not included, as the required fixings will vary from home to home depending on the wall materials used.

Otherwise, the only complaints that customers have are the limited color options and bigger sizes, but if you're happy with the hues and sizes available, you're winning in my book.

Alternative Cordless Blinds

Blinds2Go Stick On DuoLight Arctic White Thermal Blind £21.15 at Blinds2go UK This Stick On DuoLight Arctic White Thermal Blind from Blinds2Go is made to measure and the light-filtering honeycomb pleats trap the air for insulation during the colder months, while also protecting your furniture from the sun during the summer. The top-down, bottom-up feature allows for added control and the Stick2Go system is perfect for renters. B&Q GoodHome Novan Cordless Storm blue Blackout Roller Blind £36 at B&Q Also available in Taupe, Black, and Green, the GoodHome Novan Cordless Blinds are a popular new addition that are suitable for use in the living room and bedroom. The blackout blind blocks sunlight and artificial light while providing privacy to your space, too. It's ideal for a minimalist bedroom, and it also comes with a ten-year guarantee. Dunelm Swish Day and Night Daylight Made to Measure Roller Blind £99 at Dunelm Dunelm's Swish Day and Night Daylight Made to Measure Roller Blind is cord-free and can alternate between sheer and opaque panels with a 'swish'. One customer reviews it as "Perfect in every way, the swish day and night blinds offer the best of both worlds." You can also buy a matching headrail to conceal the mechanism for a truly seamless finish.

Now that you have some cordless blinds inspiration, you might be interested to know how to mount blinds like an interior designer for a truly elevated look.

If you're still exploring your options, though, we have the low-down on where to buy blinds off-the-shelf that deliver on style.