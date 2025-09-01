How to Mount Blinds Like an Interior Designer — 5 Tricks That Elevate This Window Dressing in Any Modern Home

So, you’ve figured out the style of blind you’d like, picked out the color, and decided on the pattern. Now what? According to experts, it's time for the most important part — finding out how to mount blinds like an interior designer.

“Placement transforms blinds from an afterthought into an intentional design element that elevates the entire room,” explains interior designer Nina Lichtenstein. “Mounting plays a major role because it controls proportion, sightlines, and the way your eye reads the architecture. A few inches higher or wider can make the difference between blinds that look like they’re simply ‘covering a window’ and blinds that make the window and the room feel larger, taller, and more tailored," she adds.

As you'd expect, the type of blinds you choose will also play a significant role in creating the right look and feel, too. But the same goes for how you fit them. To get this right, we asked designers to share their top tips to avoid any design pitfalls.

1. Mount Them Higher Than the Window Frame

Instead of placing your blinds at the edge of your window, take them higher. (Image credit: Studio Alexandra)

In other words? Go high or go home. According to Nina, taking your modern window treatments a fair few inches higher than the window, or even to the ceiling, draws the eye upward, exaggerating the height of the room and making windows appear more expansive. "The effect is architectural," she says. "You’re enhancing the proportions of the space rather than just dressing the glass."

And Ali Childs, founder of Studio Alexandra, agrees. “Mounting blinds significantly above the window — we have fit them to the top of the wall where it meets the ceiling in projects — will create the illusion of a taller window, and it will maximize the light.”

So this is a great rule for decorating small spaces or those with limited sunlight.

Morris & Co. Strawberry Thief Daylight Roman Blind FROM £50 AT JOHN LEWIS Roman blinds are one of the most popular treatments you can pick for your windows, and this design features one of William Morris's most Insta-famous patterns — the Strawberry Thief. Available in five different sizes, there should be a suitable measurement for every window.

Nina Lichtenstein Social Links Navigation Interior designer Serene palettes, diverse textures, and elegant blends of stone, wood, and other natural materials all feature in Nina's designs. The interior designer has more than 10 years' experience designing spaces that inspire wonder, drawing the eye from one to another, inside and outside, night or day.

Ali Childs Social Links Navigation Interior designer Ali founded the East London-based interior design studio, Studio Alexandra, in 2016 and prides herself on creating characterful, expressive interiors that feel personal, lived-in, and thoughtfully composed. Ali has a background in art history and a strong respect for architectural context.

2. Go Wider Than the Window Itself

Fitting your blinds wider than the window frame can create an intentional and tailored finish. (Image credit: Mr Alex Tate)

Designers note that it's not just the height of the blinds that you need to consider when it comes to fitting them.

Be The First To Know The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Rather than looking like you've squeezed the blinds into place, Nina recommends fitting your blinds a few inches past each side of the window. She says that doing so has two benefits.

“It visually enlarges the window, and it allows you to stack the blinds completely clear of the glass when open,” the designer notes. “This also maximizes natural light while creating a cleaner, more deliberate look."

Just note, before doing this trick, it's a wise idea to learn how to measure a window for blinds.

Blinds 2 Go Fara Blackout Rosemary Roller Blind FROM £13.50 AT BLINDS 2 GO If you're wondering where to buy blinds, achieving this wider-than-usual finish shouldn't be hard when you're ordering your window treatments from Blinds 2 Go, which offers made-to-measure blinds.

3. Choose Consistency in Alignment Across a Room

Fitting your blinds at the same height throughout the room will create a unified look. (Image credit: Aimee Mazzenga. Design: En Masse Architecture and Design)

Do you have more than one window in the room? If so, you're most probably wondering if all your window treatments should match.

Well, while the design, color, and style don't necessarily have to be the same, Nina suggests fitting your window dressings at the same height.

“When you have multiple windows, align the tops of the blinds at the same height, even if the windows themselves differ slightly in size,” she says. “This trick creates a strong horizontal line that unifies the space. The room feels calmer, more ordered, and instantly more polished.”

Next Emily Bond Pink/Blue Block Printed Stripe Made to Measure Roman Blind FROM £84 AT NEXT Once you've decided on the width, drop, and height of your blinds, these options from Next also give you the choice of customizing the headrail and stacking style, along with the lining, color, and position of the chain.

4. Hang Your Blinds Inside the Recess

Sleek, space-saving, and reducing light from coming in, hanging your blinds in the recess comes with multiple benefits. (Image credit: Maestri Studio/Jenifer McNeil Baker)

Of course, taking your blinds right to the top of your wall where the ceiling meets it might not feel right in every space.

So, if you’re looking for a more seamless and contemporary finish, Ali recommends hanging your blinds inside the recess.

“While mounting high and wide creates drama and elongates the space, opting to hang them inside the recess feels neat and architectural," the interior designer notes.

Dunelm Sophie Robinson Hazy Wave Blackout Roman Blind FROM £55 AT DUNELM Make an impact and fast with blinds that do all the talking. Available in multiple sizes, once fitted inside the recess, these printed blinds will give off a stylish yet contemporary feel.

5. Layering Is Key

If in doubt, don't just fit one window treatment — fit two (Image credit: Studio McGee x The Shade Store)

Whether you’re picking out blinds that will help you create a modern living room , cozy bedroom, or you want to make a room feel more restful, the art of layering can help every time.

Whether it’s by opting for sheer blinds and blackout curtains or hanging heavier blinds and lightweight curtains, expert Ali says layering your window treatments can add style and substance.

“Layering with curtains can add softness and depth,” she adds. “Plus, it results in added sound and heat insulation along with a luxurious, layered look.”

La Redoute Nyong Polyester Roller Blind FROM £10.39 AT LA REDOUTE Lightweight, airy, and offering up a chic look, these roller blinds with ties are waiting for the perfect pair of curtains to complete the look.

As you can see, ultimately, blinds aren’t just about function. Instead, when mounted thoughtfully and chosen with intention, they become part of the design language of the room. "They can frame views, enhance proportions, and bring subtle sophistication to your space," Nina says.

If you're picking between curtains vs blinds, do read up on the easy ways designers decide what's right for a room.