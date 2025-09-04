Are Dark or Light Curtains Better for My Room? How to Answer This Question and Make the Right Choice Every Time

There’s no such thing as a finished space until you've decided on the fabric you’d like to decorate your windows with. But while the pattern, pleat, and length of these window dressings are all decisions to deliberate over, there’s one more design detail to add to the conundrum — and that’s whether you should go for dark vs light curtains.

“Dark curtains are brilliant if you want drama or that cocoon‑like vibe, especially in bigger rooms," Victoria Robinson, a product manager at curtain brand Hillarys, tells us. “Whereas lighter curtains are ideal for smaller rooms or north‑facing spaces, where you’ll want as much brightness as possible," the expert adds.

There are, of course, caveats, as every room, space, window, and aesthetic is unique. Plus, with the many different styles of curtains to choose from, certain designs might suit a darker or lighter colorway. Either way, to get to the bottom of the dark vs light curtains divide and find out what works best and where, experts share the rules to follow.

When to Choose Dark Curtains

“Dark curtains bring in that cozy, luxe feeling,” Victoria says. “Deep blues, charcoals, and moody greens never really date, and right now rich browns and retro‑inspired patterns are back in a big way, think 70s geometrics or earthy velvets." (Image credit: Pablo Veiga. Design: Carter Williamson Architects)

Curtain trends for 2025 show that these types of window treatments are no longer playing that background character role. And taking your curtains to the dark side can certainly make them stand out, rather than blend in.

So, when is it best to choose dark curtains vs light, and are there certain rooms in the home where you'll feel the benefits of doing so?

According to interior designer Bradie Fisher — yes. Bradie suggests that you might use dark curtains in bedrooms or dens where you want a 'cocoon vibe' and 'light control'. "Go darker with blackout and interlining curtains, so they hang beautifully," she says.

Bradie says you might also opt for a darker colorway in sunrooms or in modern living rooms to help limit glare control.

Dark curtains could also be the perfect fit for pale rooms that need grounding, she says, along with tonal or monochromatic color schemes. "Taking the curtain one or two steps darker than the wall can make the envelope feel seamless and elevated," Bradie adds.

Of course, curtains serve as much of a design purpose as they do a functional one. For example, window treatments, like curtains, can help you save money on your energy bills. They can also prevent wandering eyes from seeing in. But according to Hillarys' product manager, Victoria Robinson, darker curtains serve another purpose of their own, especially in busy family households. "If you’ve got kids or pets, darker fabrics are a safe bet since they hide marks and everyday wear much better than pale linens," she flags.

When to Choose Light Curtains

"The curtains in this project were the perfect punctuation mark to the room with a neutral color, plus a decorative trim for a custom and luxe touch," Bradie says. (Image credit: Bradie Fisher)

While dark drapes can be suitable in the right space and room, light-colored curtains still have a place in our hearts (and homes).

So when should you opt for them, and what are the benefits of doing so? For starters, neutral-shade curtains are a great way to make a room look bigger.

"Light curtains are a popular choice as they complement the natural light that comes through your windows and can even make a smaller room feel bigger," design manager Chloe Dacosta at Blinds 2go and Curtains 2go says. "Plus, they’re typically a safer choice and more likely to pair with other items in your décor."

According to Chloe, the season might also dictate whether you go light or dark with your curtains. "Brighter tones definitely suit the spring and summer seasons more, but you can still make them cozy with thermal and blackout lining," she says.

Along with choosing light curtains for smaller rooms, Bradie mentions that you might also make this design choice if you have low ceilings or spaces filled with lots of architecture. "In smaller rooms or those with lower ceilings, heavy color would visually compress the space," she says. "The same goes for when the architecture or the view is the star and you want the panels to take a backseat."

Another marker that might sway you towards lighter drapes is if your palette already has a lot of depth, like a dark sofa or deep rug. "Lighter panels keep things from feeling heavy," Bradie adds.

FAQs

Do Dark Curtains Make a Room Look Bigger?

That depends. “They can if they’re tonal,” says Bradie. “Matching the panels to the wall (give or take a shade) makes that plane read as one continuous surface, which does open things up.”

However, according to Victoria, dark fabric can draw the eye in and make walls feel closer. “But it doesn’t have to feel heavy if you balance it with lighter accents like a pale rug, metallic details, or even mirrored surfaces to keep that sense of openness,” the expert adds.

Should Curtains Be Lighter or Darker Than a Sofa?

According to designers, there’s no clear-cut rule.

“Contrast is what makes a space feel pulled together,” Victoria says. “If your curtains are too close to your sofa’s color, the room can look a little flat. A subtle difference in tone or texture works beautifully. A gray sofa with charcoal curtains feels layered and smart, while a beige sofa with cream curtains gives you that soft, light look without washing things out.”

And Chloe agrees, stating that the answer to this question really depends on the mood you want to create.

"If you choose curtains that are lighter than the sofa, they’ll feel softer, airier, and less dominant. This works well if your sofa is already a strong feature, and you want the curtains to support rather than compete with it. Lighter curtains can also help bounce natural light and keep the space feeling fresh."

On the other hand, curtains that are darker than the sofa will add weight and drama, often grounding the room and drawing attention to the windows. "This approach can look especially sophisticated in spaces where you want contrast," she says.

Still unsure about whether to go dark or light with your curtains?

If that's the case, Chloe recommends sticking to a neutral color that you can design around. "And perhaps don’t commit to a pattern unless you’re 100% sure on what you want," she adds.

For more helpful advice on whether light or dark curtains are the right choice for your space, discover whether curtains should be lighter or darker than your walls.