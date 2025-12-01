Instant Wow-Factor — This Christmas Tree Designer's Wreath and Garland Combination Trick Will Reinvent How You Decorate a Fireplace for the Festive Season

Before I start decorating for the festive season, I always go look at one Instagram account for some Christmas inspiration. David Lawson is a designer who specializes in Christmas — think those incredible installations you see in hotel lobbies, just as much as stunning trees in private homes.

This year, on my annual stalk of the designer's Christmas decorating ideas, I couldn't help but spot something that really resonates with some of the biggest trends in interiors right now — a sweeping combination of a wreath and garland over a fireplace, trailing to the floor. It's instant wow-factor, and a way of combining two elements of Christmas decor you might already have in a completely new way.

"We seem to be seeing a shift away from super minimal Christmas decor, and I think people are embracing richer, softer, and more tactile textures this season," Christmas designer David Lawson tells me. "Of course, bows of all shapes and sizes have been trending over the last few years, and using luxurious, festive-feeling fabric draped within your decorations feels like a nice continuation of this. It absolutely adds a sense of fun and drama, it’s giving stage curtains opening up to the main performance — your amazing Christmas decor for the holiday season."

And he's right. I've just written about how theatrical interiors have become one of the defining trends of the year, so maybe that's why this idea speaks to me so much. And it does it by using familiar materials, not having to introduce something too weird or wacky, which is ideal if you like to keep things on the more traditional side.

I asked David exactly how the idea works, and how I can recreate it myself at home.

David is a designer specializing in the installation of show-stopping Christmas trees and decor for luxury clients, both commercial and residential, bringing a flair for dramatic, but classic festive design.

How to Design a Trailing Wreath

I love how natural and abundant this red berry version of the idea is. (Image credit: David Lawson Design)

Yes, you could probably figure out a way to engineer this idea from a quick glance, but as someone who has had their fair share of Christmas decorating fails over the years, I'm going to entrust you to David's experienced hands for installing this in a way that's not going to fall off the wall during the night and give you a scare.

David, over to you:

"To achieve this look I attached my wreath to the wall in a way that's super secure, as you are then going to attach your garland lengths directly to the wreath," he says. Think belts and braces, because of all that extra weight you'll be hanging on it.

"I cut my garland in equal halves and attached them by both twisting the garland branches into the branches of the wreath, and by adding some florist's wire (which you can buy from Amazon) to make sure they weren’t going anywhere."

"I then shaped and fluffed my garland lengths into a nice swooping shape, trying to make these as symmetrical as possible."

Adding lights to your installation makes for an even more dramatic look in the evenings. (Image credit: David Lawson Design)

In one example, David uses a secondary berry garland to add drama to the existing fir garland, but in another, he uses silky drapery, like the aforementioned theater curtain. "Taking my satin fabric, I gathered it in the middle and attached this to the very bottom of the wreath," he explains, "creating equal sized drapes on both sides and then attached these to the garland which was sitting on each end of the fireplace, finally letting the remaining fabric on each side fall to the floor before tucking this behind the garland."

"You need to play about with it for while before it all reaches a shape you’re happy with, and then you can add your foliage, eucalyptus, berries or whatever works for your Christmas style for this season."

Here are some of those essential supplies you'll need to make it work.

Now, undoubtedly, David's design uses super luxe, real wreaths and garlands, that give a full and bushy look, and if you've got the time and imagination, you could certainly make your own to feel as grand and theatrical as his.

If not, some of the best wreaths to buy for 2025 are oversized, expensive-looking and will deliver on the drama you need.