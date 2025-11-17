That's It — I've Decided I'm Adding This 'Sentimental' Pottery Barn Christmas Ornament to My Tree Every Single Year From Now on

So often, Christmas decor is sleek and sophisticated, bringing ample design flair to our homes. And while I'm a huge fan of these carefully curated displays, sometimes, a more personal approach is what's needed to bring true festive joy.

Enter the unexpected Christmas decoration you didn't know you needed: Pottery Barn's Dated Frame Ornament. It's a sentimental way to capture your favorite memories of the year past on the tree; I can just imagine seeing someone's little one (or even furry friend) growing up over the years, captured in a sweet hanging frame on the tree. When it comes to Christmas decor ideas, this one is overflowing with nostalgia.

And I'm not the only one who thinks so. Below, I've spoken with interior designers who also think it's a sweet, sentimental, and stylish idea for your Christmas tree, as well as some other options to shop.

Pottery Barn Dated Enamel Frame Bauble 2025 £14 at Pottery Barn UK If you're ready to embrace sentiment this Christmas, this photo frame bauble (inscribed with the year) has you covered. It comes in various shapes and colors, from classic, festive red to the more understated white or retro plaid. Whichever you go for, it provides a fun way to personalize your tree with your favorite memories, with all of the joy of "dated" charm.



You may not initially think of displaying photos on the tree as the most stylish of decorating ideas, but interior designers are on board. "By personalizing your Christmas decorations, you will create a more unique experience across the holidays, for yourselves and for guests," says Jenny Luck. "Showcasing cherished moments will spark an element of joy and will open up conversations around the table as new experiences are built upon."

And with a thoughtful approach, picture frame ornaments can be just as chic as traditional baubles. "With black and white photos adorning it for a uniform look, this piece could play into any well-chosen color scheme or decorative theme, providing a conversation piece for years to come," adds Samantha Watkins McRae.

Jenny Luck Social Links Navigation Interior Designer Jenny Luck is a London-based interior designer and the founder of Jenny Luck Interiors. While her interior design schemes radiate with color, character, and luxury, they always begin with her clients’ particular lifestyles, tastes, and aspirations. Whether it’s a full renovation of a house or restyling a series of individual rooms, her practice covers all the bases, from initial concept to every last touch that brings her spaces to life.

While I'm won over by the nostalgic look of the Pottery Barn's Dated Enamel Frame Bauble, it's not the only option out there, especially if you're looking for something more understated. Below are some other designs to shop for.

To ensure your frame decorations last for years to come, learn how to store Christmas ornaments properly. Or with this style, you could easily get away with hanging them on door handles or wall hooks year-round!