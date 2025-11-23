Pottery Barn's 'Gingerbread' Christmas Collection Is Iconic in the States — This Is the Lore You Need to Know Now It's Come to the UK

Gingerbread Christmas decorations are very sweet, if you'll excuse the pun. They're nostalgic and witty, and they conjure what's really the best part of the festive season — the traditions. I don't know about you, but I find I don't often have the time to bake a real gingerbread village from scratch to capture this charming festive ritual.

That's where ceramic gingerbread decor has become a trend for Christmas; we're seeing it all over the high street this year. And, if you love the idea of this kind of Christmas table decor, and haven't yet clocked that Pottery Barn launching in the UK this autumn means the biggest collection of Christmas gingerbread ceramics has come along with it, then consider this a public service announcement.

Because it is quite the collection. On Pottery Barn's website, you'll actually find a dedicated Gingerbread Shop section — yes, for the brand's American shoppers, this collection is kind of a big deal. So much so, that it comes with a bit of a lore — some context — that you might not know. In fact, I only know because I asked the US Pottery Barn team, and they told me...

If the full-size gingerbread train is a bit overkill for your table, these Pottery Barn placecard holders are a little more understated. (Image credit: Pottery Barn)

For example, did you know that many of Pottery Barn's Gingerbread ceramics are cast on actual gingerbread that its designers make first to get the form right? That's why it looks so realistic.

Okay, some of the collection is a little saccharine for my taste, and I can't exactly imagine my grown-up Christmas table centering around a large gingerbread train, but if that's your vibe, then I love that and I'm happy for you.

What I do like about it is that it's neutral but playful, which makes the gingerbread idea a way to make your Christmas table more fun for the kids, without compromising your soft, neutral aesthetic too much.

Below, I have picked some of my highlights of the collection, as well as other picks from retailers who are also getting in on the trend in a creative, modern way.

Pottery Barn's Gingerbread Shop

Shop Alternative Gingerbread Ornaments

As to how I'd style the gingerbread look? Easy. Lots of buttery neutrals to complement the tan tones of the gingerbread, while keeping things pared back and letting these be your feature Christmas decor.

And, when you're not actively having Christmas dinner, don't you think these gingerbread ceramics would make for cute Christmas kitchen decor, too?