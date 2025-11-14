This Is How to Decorate Your Christmas Table Like a Pro — 16 Ideas From Interior Stylist-Decorated Spaces for the Ultimate Festive Feast

Christmas tree aside, l would have to put Christmas table decor ideas as the most important element to consider within a festive scheme. After all, the main event (besides the presents) is the festive feast, so effectively setting the stage for the performance, as it were, is a must.

I've been known to go all-out for a regular Sunday roast at home for my husband and three girls — why? Well, firstly, why not! But secondly, it's amazing how a few simple additions to a table arrangement can completely transform the look and feel of the space, in all the best ways. And with Christmas just around the corner, you'll want to ensure you know all the tips and tricks for how to add festive flair, style, and a whole host of joy to your Christmas table this year.

6o to help you do just that, I’ve handpicked 16 of my favourite Christmas decorating ideas for your table from the Livingetc archives — as seen in spaces decorated by interior stylists — that will ensure your festive dining is as memorable as it is stylish.

1. Use Fir Branches as a Centerpiece

When it comes to Christmas table centerpiece ideas, sometimes the simplest arrangements are the most effective — case in point, this festive table, styled with fir branches, or other seasonal foliage, arranged in a circle around three candles in the center of the table; very low lift, but very impactful with some scattered tea lights for added glow. You could even repurpose a wreath for the foliage element, and three of these Stoneware Candleholders from Søstrene Grene would work perfectly.

2. Use Your Tablecloth as an Oversized Table Runner

Ideal for a more intimate Christmas table setting, or for a festive display table, a tablecloth used as an oversized runner, draped and styled as seen in this space, makes for an effortlessly chic way to transform your table. Choose a color that complements your scheme for an interior stylist-styled space with one main item. This Ochre Linen Tablecloth at Etsy would work nicely to complement deep plum accents, as seen in this space.

3. Hang a Decorative Arrangement Above the Table

All too often, the space above the table gets overlooked — and it's a missed opportunity. In this space, the hanging decoration brings the whole scheme together, cocooning the table into a festive wonderland of joyful color and warmth. Style with taper candles in different colors — I love this Set of Four Winter Twirls and Swirls Candles at Oliver Bonas — for a relatively low-lift, yet maximum-impact Christmas table decor idea. (You can use this Ivilon Tension Rod from Amazon to experiment, or if you have a pendant hanging above your table, you could use it to hang some decorations from.)

4. Do a Modern Twist on a Classic Color Combination

The red-and-white candy cane tablecloth that is draped sideways over the table in this space, with the oversized foliage centerpiece, and the bow and berries decor on the corner of the dining chairs — they're all slightly quirkier versions of a classic Christmas theme, and I'm here for it. This year, more than ever, we're craving spaces that blend a sense of nostalgia in contemporary ways, and this space is a perfect example of that. This Candy Cane Table Runner at Dunelm will help you create a similar aesthetic.

5. Add a Variety of Mini Christmas Trees

Nothing says 'Christmas table' better than a selection of miniature Christmas trees decorating your eating space. Whether used as a centerpiece, or place setting — or a combination of both, as seen in this space — it is a cost-effective way to decorate your Christmas table. I'm a big fan of this Set of 2 Red and White Striped Paper Trees at Next for adding a natural touch of charm in joyful, festive colors — plus something like this Mistletoe & Pine Pre-Lit Garland from Cox & Cox will help to bring it all together.

6. Keep It Minimalist

You don't have to go to town with your Christmas table decor ideas — being intentional with the decor you bring into your space to mark the season will make all the difference. For minimalist Christmas decor vibes, a simple focal point, such as a stylish candleholder with red taper candles, can be just enough to set the tone. I'm a fan of this Hestia Candlestick Holder at Dunelm, which could be paired with this Set of 4 Red Taper Candles at Søstrene Grene for a stylish, minimalist centerpiece to complete this black and red theme.

7. Add a Touch of Foliage to Each Place Setting

An incredibly simple (and free) way to style your Christmas table is by adding sprigs of foraged foliage to your place settings. In keeping with the natural theme, tying your napkins together with a dark string or twine that matches your foliage brings everything together for a cohesive scheme that feels considered and elegant. This Set of 4 Pure Cotton Napkins at M&S would tie into this aesthetic beautifully.

8. Line the Middle of Your Table With Candles and Foliage

Rather than going for a centerpiece, line the entire length of the middle of your table with mini fir trees or foliage and taper candles for an easy, yet effective Christmas table decor idea. The varying heights and colors add character and visual interest, and you could even use a garland down the middle of your table instead, anchored with some candlesticks — like these Chaipat Candlesticks at Nkuku that I'm obsessed with.

9. Scatter Christmas Baubles Across Your Table

I don't know about you, but I always have so many random baubles from mismatched sets leftover after I've finished decorating my Christmas tree — don't stuff them back into a box! These can be used as a fun addition to your Christmas table to add a bit of color and sparkle — mix them in amongst foliage and candles for a warm and playful Christmas table setting. Don't have any extra baubles? This Set of 4 Marble Baubles by Ferm Living at Heal's would be an incredibly stylish take on this idea.

10. Bring Greenery Into All Aspects of Your Festive Tablescape

From the uniquely placed green tablecloth, to the green coupes, to the delicately draped foliage on the backs of the dining chairs — this is how to bring a color theme together in a sophisticated and considered way. It's moody, it's textural, and the candelabra in the center completes it. To incorporate something similar into your Christmas tablescape, these Emerald Mila Champagne Glasses at Nkuku would look glorious.

11. Hang a Giant Wreath Above Your Table

Again, don't miss the opportunity to decorate the area above, or directly next to your table, as this will help set the overall tone of the space. A giant Christmas wreath is a perfect way to bring seasonal style to your Christmas table decor ideas, which you can then add to with a scattering of pine cones, candles, and a decorative bowl filled with baubles, for an effortlessly chic arrangement. I love this Large Mable Pedestal Bowl at H&M for an elevated bauble display.

12. Use Personal Touches

It's all in the details — personal, decorative touches will make all the difference to your Christmas table decor ideas. Unique place cards will make guests feel special and add a touch of magic to your tablescape. Equally, a simple handwritten place card will work just as well as a thoughtful addition to save family and friends wondering where they're meant to sit — I'm rather fond of these Reindeer Christmas Place Cards at Amazon.

13. Make Your Christmas Table a Focal Point With Paper Chains

Don't forget to have a bit of fun! Make your Christmas table the focal point with strategically hung paper chains for a playful take on festive table decor. I love this Handcrafted Classic Paper Garland in Moss Green at Rockett St George, or you could use this Christmas Paper Chain Kit at Etsy to make your own. If you can't go all-out at Christmas, then when can you?

14. Add Festive Details to Your Dining Chairs

Don't let your dining chairs be an afterthought — a simple bow, garland, or festive foliage attached to each chair is a small detail that will have a big impact. It's finishing touches like this that make a dining space feel considered and tie a scheme together. I love the idea of hanging mini wreaths on the back of dining chairs (I'm a miniature-obsessive), and this Four-Piece Set of Small Eucalyptus Wreaths at Amazon is giving me all the chic festive vibes I'm after.

15. Use Hurricane Lanterns as a Focal Point

When not set for a meal, decorate the end of your table with hurricane lanterns, festive foliage, and string lights for a display that's always ready for festive fun times — simply move the decorative objects and foliage into the middle of the table for your Christmas table decor when it's time to have a meal for an instant centerpiece. These Ollny Fairy Lights on Amazon would work perfectly alongside your foraged foliage and candles.

16. Embrace a Theme

The Christmas table in this scene blends so perfectly in this space, the theme having been considered across every surface, with each element speaking to the next in perfect harmony. From the fluffy dining chair throws in the matching hue of the accent wall — I have my eye on this Charcoal Grey Aspen Faux Fur Throw at Next — to the white table accents that draw your eye to the frosted branches of the tree, this festive wonderland transports you to Christmas in Narnia, right in your front room. And who doesn't want a bit of magic at Christmas time

Whatever your Christmas table decor style may be, the key is to ensure you create a space that sets the festive spirit you wish to create, that makes hosting easy, and that is perfectly imperfect — I find the real secret to a truly magical setup is in those bits that stand apart, that are a bit 'off'; those are the most beautiful and memorable.

Hopefully, you have been inspired by these Christmas table decor ideas, and to continue your festive decorating on the right path, you might want to know the Christmas tree bauble ratio rule to streamline your tree decorating process.