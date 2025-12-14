Nothing says retro Christmas quite like the humble paper chain. This nostalgic DIY was a staple of so many childhoods, bringing simple joy to your home when draped across the ceiling or looped around the room. This year, however, the paper chain has been given a decidedly chic upgrade, and it's all thanks to ribbon.

That's right — ribbon garlands are the latest trend to grace social media, and we're totally besotted with the idea. The simple decoration — once crafted using wrapping paper, newspaper, or colored card at best — now feels instantly luxe and beautifully tactile thanks to the rich texture of ribbon. Whether velvet, satin, or even tuille (or a combination of all three), this colorful, charming twist on a Christmas classic adds so much character to your home.

You probably don't need a detailed step-by-step on how to make a paper chain of any kind, but we're here to give you the lowdown on executing a ribbon garland properly, plus ways to style one of the most charming Christmas decor ideas of recent years. Here's everything you need to know to elevate this classic DIY using reams of colorful ribbon.

Emma Howard's chain is inspired by a rich Renaissance color palette that feels so fitting for this time of year (Image credit: Emma Howard (@ mother_of_pearl_handmade ))

Like many, I have fond memories of making what felt like miles of paper chains as a child. I'd sit at the dining table with colored paper, a pair of scissors, and PVA glue, working until I had a chain long enough to decorate the whole living room. Beautiful though it was, it was inevitably tatty by Christmas day, torn and unravelled in places. That's why this year, I'll be making a ribbon chain instead.

This simple switch gives a luxurious upgrade to the humble paper chain, meaning it will actually last beyond the 25th (and with the right care, for years afterward, too). Thanks to a moment of social media virality, this genius craft has become the decorating trend of 2025. (One British gift store has even sold six miles of ribbon as a result of the craze, according to the BBC.) It's a simple yet effective way to give the classic paper chain a textured, quality look, and it's still as easy to DIY.

I originally saw the idea courtesy of Emma Howard, the founder of Mother of Pearl Handmade, a small business that makes children's clothing — and, now, home decorations. After posting a video of her ribbon chain garland idea earlier this year, the reel quickly caught traction. It now has over 25,000 likes, with the decoration consistently selling out on her site.

"When I first had the idea, I went into a haberdashery in Manchester and sourced the colors that I wanted," she tells me. "I chose Renaissance colors: rich burgundy, gold, and pink. They just all work really well together."

Be The First To Know The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

A post shared by Erica Chan Coffman (@honestlywtf) A photo posted by on

As a seamstress, and since Emma sells the product ready-made, her garland chain links are carefully sewn together. "Mine are thoughtfully constructed and made properly with a seam," she explains. But it is easy enough to make a ribbon garland yourself at home with just a glue gun to hand; it just won't be quite as durable.

To do so, start by choosing your ribbon. A group of three or five complementary colors works best, and you'll need to make sure they're all the same width. Velvet is usually the preferred fabric thanks to its beautiful texture and subtle luster, but you could also use satin or silk.

Once you've cut your ribbon to size, simply fold it over to create a loop as you would a regular paper chain, and fix the two ends using glue. Repeat the process, attaching ribbon links until you have your desired length. You can then use the ribbon chain to decorate a Christmas tree, spruce up your Christmas mantelpiece, or deck the living room ceiling.

Emma opted for the latter in her home. "I bought some little clear hooks from Amazon, and I've stuck them up on the ceiling, stringing them above my kitchen island," she explains. "They just draped beautifully." She also plans to string a garland on the Christmas tree. "I'm going to keep adding different widths or contrasting fabrics to add interest," she adds.

H&M Satin Ribbon £3.99 at H&M (US) This satin ribbon is only 2.2cm wide, so it makes a great choice for a slimmer, more delicate ribbon chain to decorate cabinets or frame a mirror. It comes in both brown and green — the perfect combination for earthy Christmas tones. Anthropologie Large Velvet Ribbon £16 at Anthropologie This velvet ribbon has such a beautiful luster. It interacts beautifully with lights when used to make a garland, especially when used on a twinkling Christmas tree alongside fairy lights. Combine the navy, ochre, and olive shades for a match made in heaven. John Lewis Blue Velvet Ribbon £4 at John Lewis Something about this blue velvet ribbon just feels so charming. There are five different colors to choose from and they all work perfectly together, the soft velvet adding a luxe, textured touch that instantly elevates your chain.

Not so in the spirit for DIY? There are plenty of elevated 'paper' chains you can buy ready-made, too. Here are some of my favorites.

TOAST Lokta Paper Chain Kit £19 at Toast UK This may be a 'kit', but most of the work is done for you. And when it comes to style, TOAST never fails. TOAST Dip Dyed Paper Streamer in Indigo/Chartreuse £19 at Toast UK Another case in point: this stretchy indigo and chartreuse dip-dyed paper streamer, also from TOAST. Meri Meri x Libery Paper Chain Set £20 at merimeri.co.uk Meri Meri collaborated with Liberty on this sweetly scalloped paper chain, featuring Liberty floral and star prints.

A ribbon garland is more than just a textural upgrade on the paper chain. It's a fun, budget-friendly decoration to DIY in the run-up to Christmas, and it promises to imbue your home with joy this season.

Looking for more Christmas craft ideas to keep your hands busy? Try creating your own wreath, making origami paper stars, or even printing your own wrapping paper with another childhood favorite — potato stamps. After all, handmade Christmas decorations always bring more love, joy, and festive spirit to a home than any shop-bought ornament.