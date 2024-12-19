How to String Garland on a Christmas Tree — Add Glamor and Glitter to Your Flourishing Fir in 7 Effortless Steps

If you're ever in a rush to give your home a festive spruce, a roll of seasonal garland can do more than most in just a couple of seconds. Thanks to the versatility of this decorative accessory, there are a handful of gorgeous ways to put it to work. You can drape it on your mantel, hook it over your doorway, and, of course, string it on your tree.

Believe it or not, when it comes to the latter, there is an art to displaying it with all the styles of a true designer. Even with the most opulent ornaments on display, rushing through your decorative process risks leaving behind a tree that looks underdressed and unprofessional. So when the time comes to swathe your tree in Christmas garland, why not do as a pro would?

If you're interested in making a change for the chic and properly stringing a garland around your tree, then you've come to the right place. We've put together a step-by-step guide that's expert-approved for a gorgeous tree that you'll actually want to show off on your grid.

How to String Garland on a Christmas Tree

(Image credit: Vanessa Lentine. Design: Pure Salt Interiors)

In conversation with interior designer Nina Lichtenstein, she tells us that a step-by-step approach is the best way to adorn your Christmas tree with garland and have it look effortlessly perfect. Here's her go-to method:

Step 1 - Choose Your Garland: "Select a garland that complements your tree’s theme," she advises. "Whether it’s traditional tinsel, lush greenery, beaded strands, ribbon, or even DIY creations, ensure the garland’s style aligns with your color scheme and ornaments."

Step 2 - Prep Your Tree: "Fluff the branches to ensure fullness and even coverage," she says. "If your tree is pre-lit, test the lights beforehand to make adjustments without disrupting the garland."

Step 3 - Start at the Top: She suggests beginning at the top of the tree and working your way down. "This ensures a cascading effect and allows for natural adjustments as you move lower," she notes.

Step 4 - Drape Diagonally or Vertically:

• Diagonal Draping: "Let the garland swoop gently around the tree," she says. "Secure it loosely to avoid a rigid look, tucking it into the branches every 12–18 inches."

• Vertical Draping: "Hang multiple strands vertically, starting from the top and tucking ends into branches," she guides. "This modern style adds a structured yet luxurious feel."

Step 5 - Adjust for Balance: Nina encourages decorators to step back periodically to assess the garland’s spacing and adjust as needed. "Avoid crowding one area or leaving gaps," she cautions.

Step 6 - Secure the Ends: She recommends using twist ties or floral wire to secure the garland discreetly to branches. "This prevents slipping, especially with heavier materials like ribbons or beads," she explains.

Step 7 - Add Ornaments Last: "With the garland perfectly placed, you can now hang ornaments and the rest of your Christmas tree decorations without competing for space or disrupting your tree’s flow," she concludes.

Nina Lichtenstein Social Links Navigation Interior Designer Nina Lichtenstein is the founder and principal designer of her eponymous interior design studio that specializes in customized living spaces. Her recognizable calling card includes serene palettes, diverse textures, and elegant blends of stone, wood, and other natural materials. For close to a decade, Nina has showcased her in-depth construction and design expertise on projects spanning the North East. Over the years, Nina has become known for designing spaces that inspire wonder, drawing the eye from one to another, inside and outside, night or day.

How Much Garland Do You Need for Your Tree?

(Image credit: Pip Rich)

Nina finds that a well-balanced tree requires the right amount of garland to create fullness without overcrowding. Here’s a quick guide to help you execute your Christmas tree decorating ideas with the flair of a professional designer:

General Rule of Thumb: Use 9–10 feet of garland per foot of tree height for a layered, lush look.

Smaller Trees: For a 6-foot tree, 54–60 feet of garland should suffice.

Larger Trees: A towering 9-foot tree may require 81–90 feet of garland for complete coverage.

She also points out that the garland material can influence the amount needed. "Thin strands like tinsel may require more layering, while wider ribbons or greenery strands need less overlap," she explains. "So always buy an extra few feet to account for adjustments or intricate designs."

Wondershop Christmas Tree Garland View at Target Price: $3

Color: Red If you love a classic Christmas tree, then this Wondershop Christmas Tree Garland from Target is an accessory you'll enjoy experimenting with. Christmas Pearl Beads Garland View at Amazon Price: $6

Length: 66 Ft If you prefer a more minimal aesthetic and can't deny the allure of pearlescent accents, this Christmas Pearl Beads Garland from Amazon is perfect for you. Christmas Mesh Ribbon Roll View at Walmart Price: $6

Length: 10 Yards Sparse trees are a common problem around this time of year but they can be easily covered up with pretty decorative accessories like this glimmering ribbon roll.

Let the days of haphazardly rolling garland around your tree be long gone. You have to admit that rushing through it does get the job done quickly but it does not necessarily give way for a tree that's Pinterest-pretty.

"Whether you’re aiming for a classic, rustic, or modern aesthetic, proper garland placement is key to achieving a polished holiday look," says Nina — and we couldn't agree more.

FAQs

Should You Put the Garland on the Tree First or Last?

According to Nina, the garland should always go on the tree before ornaments but after lights. She finds that adding garland after ornaments can cause disruption, knocking off delicate pieces or creating a cluttered look.

"Placing it after lights allows the glow to illuminate the garland from behind, adding dimension and sparkle," she says. "By layering the garland first, you can create a cohesive design and strategically place ornaments for a balanced finish."