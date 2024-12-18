Fill Your Home With Grace and Galore — Here's How You Can Hang a Garland on a Mantel in Just 6 Easy Steps

If you're looking for a last-minute decorative flourish to bring to your home, you simply can't go wrong with a garland-draped mantel. Swathed across your mantel, a simple twine of faux fir garland can make a world of difference — crowning it the perfect Christmas-themed accessory when you're in a pinch.

Although one of the most beloved Christmas decorating ideas, the primary worry that commonly comes with garlands is the mess they tend to leave behind once taken down in the new year. But the truth is that garlands and damage aren't one without the other.

Instead of hammering nails into your gorgeous mantel, there are a myriad of alternative approaches to adorning your space with garland. So before you pick up the hammer and have nightmares of needing to spackle first thing in the new year, try out these tips expert instead.

1. Use Command Hooks or Strips

First on the list of swaps for damage-free garland hanging, interior designer Nina Lichtenstein tells us that adhesive hooks or strips are her personal go-to solution.

"Choose hooks strong enough to hold the weight of your garland, and space them evenly along the mantel’s edge," she says. "When the season is over, simply peel them off without leaving residue."

2. Incorporate Non-Slip Mantel Clips

While making your mantel decor ideas come to life, you'll likely find that there's a thin line between avoiding damage and adding eyesores. For instance, you might swap your nails for hooks, but they could end up taking away from the allure of your focal point.

"For such scenarios, mantel clips are specially designed to hold stockings and garlands," says Nina. "These adjustable, damage-free tools securely grip the edge of your mantel and come in finishes that blend with your decor."

3. Tie It With Ribbon or Twine

Even the best Christmas garland will likely need a helping hand to stay up and in perfect drape throughout the festive season. And with the coquette trend being bigger than ever, what better accessory to call on than a roll of quality ribbon?

"For a natural, rustic touch, wrap decorative ribbon or twine around the garland and mantel," she advises. "Secure the ribbon on the underside of the mantel or around a discreet anchor point, like a sturdy candlestick or vase."

4. Use Weighted Decor

If you prefer a no-attachment approach, Nina suggests using heavy decor items like candleholders, vases, or bookends to hold your Christmas garland in place. "This technique not only avoids any adhesives but also allows you to mix in layers of texture and color," she says.

Plus, unlike the tips so far, this particular hack makes it so that your garland fits into your mantelscape without any help from non-decor items. Just make sure your chosen garland weight is adequately solid and avoid using delicate objects in case of the odd accident.

5. Add Hidden Wire or Fishing Line

Sometimes the most unconventional tools can come in handy in the most unlikely places. Take your Christmas mantelpiece for example, who would've thought that a reel of fishing wire would actually be of good use here?

Sometimes the most unconventional tools can come in handy in the most unlikely places. Take your Christmas mantelpiece for example, who would've thought that a reel of fishing wire would actually be of good use here?

To our surprise, Nina tells us that this trick is one worth trying if you're going for that flawless hanging look.

"Wrap a thin, invisible wire or fishing line around the garland and anchor it to a piece of furniture or a hook mounted on the wall behind the mantel," she advises. "This method keeps the garland secure without attaching anything directly to the mantel."

6. Opt for a Lightweight Garland

According to Nina, choosing lightweight materials like faux greenery, felt, or fabric ensures your garland won’t slip or require heavy-duty fasteners. "If you love a fuller look, layer two lightweight garlands over your fireplace instead of using one heavy one," she suggests.

This is by far the easiest way to get around having to forcefully secure your garland to your mantel since it's the heavier renditions that require extra enforcement.

Nina rightly points out that decorating your mantel with a garland instantly adds festive charm. However, she also recognizes that figuring out how to secure it without causing any damage can be tricky.

"The good news?" she says. "You don’t need nails or permanent fixes to achieve a beautifully draped look."

As you can tell, there are a handful of other ways to get your garland up without needing to make any permanent changes to your mantel. That way you can have your cake and eat it too by enjoying the beauty of your garland now and a hole-free mantel for the rest of the year.

FAQs

Is It Safe to Hang a Garland on a Mantel?

Nina points out that hanging a garland on a mantel is a timeless holiday tradition, but it raises some common concerns. She finds that it's definitely safe to hang a garland on a mantel, so long as you take the right precautions.

"Garlands can be a hazard if they're hung above an active fireplace, so it’s essential to use flame-resistant garlands, especially if they contain greenery, fabric, or paper," she cautions. "Always maintain a safe distance between the garland and the fireplace opening to prevent accidental fires."

And if you're opting for light up garlands, she recommends using LED lights which remain cool to the touch. "This will effectively minimize fire risk," she notes. "By following these guidelines, you can safely and stylishly hang your garland for a mantel display that’s both beautiful and worry-free."